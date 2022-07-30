City of Whiting Kicks off Pierogi Fest 2022 with an incredible parade

nwi.life
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Bears Spending Billions To Leave TownJim RyanChicago, IL
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Chesterton charging forward with a big bang
To commemorate July 4, fireworks were set off in Hawthorne Park honoring a day of hard-won independence. The event began at 9 a.m. with a parade leading from Yost Elementary School and ended in Hawthorne Park. Following the parade, guests enjoyed a pancake breakfast provided by the Chesterton Lions Club,...
nwi.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, August 4 – 7
Celebrate the start of August by taking part in one of the many exciting events happening around you in Northwest Indiana this weekend. Whether it’s an outdoor event, a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, a concert, or something in between, there are tons of options to choose from. Take a look...
nwi.life
FOUR WINDS CASINOS CELEBRATES ITS 15TH ANNIVERSARY WITH AUGUST PROMOTIONS
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting promotions during the month of August including a chance to win a Bayliner Boat or a share of $15,000 in Cash or Instant Credit, a share of $155,000 in Cash for Four Winds Casinos’ 15th Anniversary, a chance to win Instant Credit and up to $100,000 in Cash playing KaChingKo, a share of $35,000 in Cash, Instant Credit/Free Slot Play, and a Kubota Zero Turn Mower or a share of $30,000 in Cash or Instant Credit prizes! Summer Pool Parties also continue throughout August at Four Winds New Buffalo.
nwi.life
Great Lakes Grand Prix Announces New Event Traffic Plan
As the LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau prepares for the 13th Annual Great Lakes Grand Prix, a new traffic plan will be introduced to move race teams and fans into Washington Park more efficiently, as well as assist first responders in moving in an out of the park as needed. Executive Director Jack Arnett sited continued growth as the main reason for the new plan.
nwi.life
Horizon Bank’s 92nd Annual Michigan City Municipal Golf Course Tournament
The sun shone brightly in Michigan City for Horizon Bank’s 92nd Annual Michigan City Municipal Golf Course Tournament on Sunday, July 31. About 150 golfers from all over the country gathered with their friends and families at the Michigan City Municipal Golf Course to take part in the fun competition. It didn’t matter if you were playing or just watching—everyone left with some unforgettable memories.
Pierogi Fest kicks off Friday in Whiting, Indiana
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Pierogi Fest kicks off Friday in Whiting, Indiana.The festival celebrates Eastern Europe with pierogis along with other Polish treats and music all day. Gates open at 11 a.m.More than 300,000 people are expected to fill the downtown area. There will beover 70 booths, cooking shows, performances and live contents all day and night. Pierogis are fried dough filled with cheese, meat, potato and other ingredients. "It's a celebration of the ethnic heritage," Pierogi Fest Chairman Tom Dabertin said. "Over the years, Pierogi Fest has become a celebration of all ethnicities and all cultures. We are so honored to have all the people that show up."The parade kicks off at 7 p.m. CBS 2's Marissa Parra met up with some of the buscias in Whiting, Indiana. They are excited to celebrate this weekend. You can find a full schedule of events here.
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night Sky
Indiana is filled with natural beauty. From reservoirs to state forests, there is so much land just waiting to be explored. One of the best and most unique parks is the Indiana Dunes, located in the northwest corner of the state along Lake Michigan. Home to sandy beaches, hiking trails, rivers, and dark night skies filled with stars, if there is one national park to visit in Indiana, it's this one.
Rosebud Steakhouse Coming to Munster’s Centennial Village
The company's second location will open sometime in Summer 2022
Free produce for seniors at Chicago's farmers markets
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, people 60 and older can get some free produce at Chicago Farmers Markets.Seniors can apply for and receive benefits from the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. You can apply at a number of farmers markets across the city, including more than a dozen on the South Side.For the program, 7,500 seniors will get $25 booklets to spend with participating farmers through October 31.
WNDU
Hometown Days celebrates all things New Carlisle
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual Hometown Days festival in New Carlisle kicked off on Friday afternoon. The festival features local musicians, works of art and goods from local vendors, a wide variety of fair food, and one of the nation’s largest Wiffle Ball tournaments. Hometown Days President...
Chicago Journal
Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up
Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
fox32chicago.com
Brookfield Zoo offering free tickets to kids August 1-3
BROOKFIELD, Illinois - The Brookfield Zoo is offering free admission to children 11 and under on August 1, 2, and 3. The Brookfield Zoo has lions, polar bears, and penguins. The zoo has welcomed several new animals this year, including an addax (African antelope) calf born on July 2; a South American tapir calf born on May 22; Banana, a 3-year-old pygmy hippo; and Fisher, a 6-month-old gray seal.
nwi.life
Lubeznik Center for the Arts Partners with Local Artist and Church on Community Mural
Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) has partnered with local artist Bernard Williams and New Hope Missionary Baptist Church on the west side of Michigan City to create a mural emphasizing the history and values of the church. The mural project idea was ignited by LCA staff participating in community arts programming webinars and learning how others have transformed their neighborhoods with community driven public art. “Public art is a very engaging way to activate the environment for people’s enjoyment and reflection. Everyone gets to weigh in on what they think about the art. For community participatory art, it gives the community voice and power. Where art exists, so does value and power, and LCA has made a commitment to serve our residents and neighborhoods outside of the downtown area with art and art experiences,” said Janet Bloch, LCA executive director. With 30 years of experience painting murals, Williams stated, “It’s a unique project. It’s literally in neighborhoods. LCA is really trying to do something new. When communities see themselves reflected in artworks, there’s a sense of energy and pride that gets generated. I think art has inspiring and rejuvenating potential for people.” Williams is no stranger to Michigan City or LCA. He designed the Naomi Anderson Project art installation in Michigan City’s Westcott Park unveiled earlier this year, and he has shown in multiple group shows at LCA.
nwi.life
Board member spotlight: Milton Reed
Entrepreneur. Educator. Egalitarian. With over 20 years of business experience, Milton Reed is the Principal of Global Consulting Solutions (GCS) and a board member of the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA) Board of Directors. GCS partners with businesses and governments to provide implementation blueprints for economic development and rejuvenation. Incorporating the private and public sectors GCS can touch on environmental and community issues.
Brookfield Zoo offering free days for kids before they return to school
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Before students return to school. The Brookfield Zoo is letting kids in for free. Monday through Wednesday, kids 11 years old and young will get free admission. Adults will have to pay $25 for their tickets plus $15 for parking. There are plenty of new baby animals to see, including a 6-month-old grey seal.On kids' free days, the zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
wrtv.com
Navy recruiter pulls mom, 2 kids out of sinking car in northern Indiana
VALPARAISO — In the United States Navy, sailors train so that they can be ready when their nation calls on them. For one local Indiana Navy Recruiter, the call to action came closer to home than usual. On July 25, Culinary Specialist (Submarine) 1st Class Bobby Weaver was on...
NBC Chicago
Clear the Shelters 2022: What to Know About Chicago-Area Pet Adoption Event
Your new fur-ever family member awaits you! Adopt a pet at this year’s NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago Clear the Shelters all month long, Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. This is the purr-fect opportunity to grow your family. Many shelters are experiencing a summer surge of new pets for...
mahoningmatters.com
20 photos of Chicago in the 1950s
The largest city in the Midwest, and the third most populous in the country, Chicago is a beacon of culture and commerce in the nation's flatlands. In 1950, 3.6 million people—or 2% of the nation's population—called the Windy City home. Unfortunately, as is the case for many of America's biggest cities, suburbanization had a decidedly negative effect on it, and by the end of the decade, Chicago was facing a steep decline in population and prosperity.
Bronzeville Soul Restaurant Now Open On King Drive, Bringing ‘Great Soul Food With A Great Vibe’
GRAND BOULEVARD — Mario Coleman was looking for his next act when several close friends launched their first restaurants. Watching how they were able to generate income by creating a quality product and good food, Coleman was moved to try it on his own. With his new Bronzeville Soul...
Weekend Break: Illinois Lake County Fair
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — The Illinois lake County Fair is happening in Grayslake this weekend. Attractions and events include everything from livestock and pavilion competitions to art exhibitions and just about every type of fair food imaginable. If you’re looking for more than 4H and funnel cake, you can also have plenty of fun on an […]
