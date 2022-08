Woman killed in West 70th Street wreck named

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police are searching for suspects involved with a July 4th business burglary. Three men are suspected to be involved with the burglary in the 1300 block of Grimmett Drive at the Carvana dealership. In surveillance video a white male is seen burglarizing a garage on the property. He had at least two accomplices, a black male who does appear on video and another individual in the back seat of the SUV.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO