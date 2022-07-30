'I want to be here,' Mel Pearson says as future with Michigan hockey remains unclear

247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy Stengel
Investigators Need Your Help to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Jett Howard describes the conversation with Juwan that brought him to Michigan
It might have seemed like a foregone conclusion that Jett Howard would commit to playing college basketball with his brother at the program coached by their father. Though he ultimately chose the Wolverines, forming part of a top-10 class that arrived on campus this summer, Howard seriously considered Rick Barnes and Tennessee. He even left a visit to Ann Arbor with the Volunteers remaining his favorite. But one “heart-to-heart” conversation with Juwan Howard sold him on Michigan.
bvmsports.com
Top 10 Michigan HS football players in Class of 2023
EAST LANSING, Mich. (BVM) — Some great football players have come from Michigan like Allen Robinson, Eric Fisher and Matt Judon. However, the next generation has just as much talent, and they are out to prove themselves. Here are the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) top 10 players...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan football documents Pure Michigan summer trip
ANN ARBOR – The Wolverines returned to Ann Arbor on Saturday after a jam-packed 10-day Summer Tour. Each year, the Michigan football program takes a trip to enjoy some downtime as a group. Destinations in years past have included France, Italy and South Africa. But this year the team stayed in Michigan, exploring all the state has to offer.
Brandon's Breakdown: What will Gehrig Normand bring to East Lansing?
Top 150 senior Gehrig Normand committed to Michigan State yesterday evening. The 6-foot-6, 180-pound wing out of Birdville (Texas) is Michigan State’s third pledge in the class of 2023. He committed to the Spartans over opportunities at Kansas State, Missouri, Wisconsin, and others. In Normand, Tom Izzo is getting...
Jim Harbaugh Has Clear Message For Ohio State This Year
Jim Harbaugh is feeling confident in his team heading into the 2022 season. After all, the Wolverines just won their first Big Ten title since 2003 last season and it came after they finally took down the Ohio State Buckeyes. It was Michigan's first win over its nemesis in a decade.
Yardbarker
The greatest players in Michigan State men's basketball history
Two national championships, a runner-up finish, and 10 Final Four appearances. Michigan State is rightfully categorized as one of the perennially elite programs in college basketball history. Having great coaches like Forddy Anderson, Jud Heathcote, and Tom Izzo helps. So do great players — like the 20 best players in Michigan State players listed in chronological order below.
U of M’s Mazi Smith ready to be ‘best player he can’ this season
There are still a lot of questions to be answered about Michigan's defense this year and how they'll step up without NFL draft picks Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.
Cincinnati CityBeat
The World's Longest Yard Sale Returns to Ohio and Kentucky for 35th Year
This weekend will be a treasure hunter's paradise as the World's Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the "127 Yard Sale," stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Gadsden, Alabama up to Addison, Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati.
fox2detroit.com
Clinics help Michigan drivers get their suspended licenses back -- What to know
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan is hosting Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses get their driving privileges back. Last fall, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations. The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving...
Vernors first new flavor in decades hits stores this week for Michiganders only
Get ready to be among the first in the nation to try a new flavor of Vernors. The Detroit original is coming out this week with its first pop flavor in decades, Black Cherry Ginger. The new flavor, which is not replacing Vernors ginger ale, will be available for a...
Michigan GOP cancels primary event after threats
The MI GOP says 'violent threats' were made towards a female staff member at the party's headquarters.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking
There’s certainly no shortage of gorgeous waterfront areas in Michigan. From the Detroit Riverwalk to the popular Grand Haven City Beach–but nothing beats a more low-key and peaceful experience.
Low voter turnout, a suspicious backpack: Michigan’s primary election so far
With just a few hours left for Michigan voters in Tuesday’s primary election, the day has been a slow crawl for some polling locations with low in-person voter turnout, while others have dealt with more complicated issues. In Lansing, precinct supervisor Robin Smith noted the low turnout. She said...
Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos
I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
wlen.com
Three Recent Grads of MSP Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School Assigned to Local Posts
Lansing, MI – Three recent graduates of the Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School will be working at the nearby Jackson and Monroe Posts. A total of 13 new officers will begin work this week following the graduation of the 25th Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School this weekend at the Lansing Center in our State’s capitol.
fox2detroit.com
Jacob Hills death investigated as murder • man missing after concert found dead • Oakland County violin scam
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The death of missing Grand Blanc teen, Jacob Hills, is being investigated as a murder, missing man Logan Sweet was found dead after leaving a concert on a motorcycle, and Oakland County officials advise people to beware of a nationwide violin scam: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Mysterious animal sighting in Macomb County: Video of unidentified creature causes stir
A strange animal sighting over the weekend, in a video shared on social media, has sparked debate among residents of Northern Macomb County. What could it be?
ClickOnDetroit.com
State urges locals to avoid contact with Huron River due to contamination in 2 counties
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Environment, Great Lakes and Energy are urging residents to avoid contact with the Huron River in Oakland and Livingston Counties. According to a news release, hexavalent chromium has been released from a Wixom wastewater treatment plant that came from Tribar Manufacturing...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Department of Attorney General Secures $350,000 Civil Fine and Full Restoration of Macomb County Forested Wetlands Following Consent Judgment
LANSING – Local real estate developers and related individuals who illegally destroyed natural resources in Macomb County will pay a $350,000 civil fine, among the largest civil fines secured for violations of legislation designed to protect Michigan’s wetlands, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. On Thursday July 28,...
