Nebraska Football: Cornhuskers Host Top In-State Prospect

On June 29, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted 2024 wide receiver prospect Dae’Vonn Hall, according to On3’s Bryan Munson .

Hall is also planning “several” return trips this fall per Munson . Hall attends Bellevue West High School.

247 Sports ranks Hall as the top prospect in the state of Nebraska. He currently has offers from Nebraska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine lists Nebraska as the favorite to land Hall with a 67.2 percent chance. Iowa is in second at 20.2 percent. Kansas State is in third, while the other five schools are listed at less than one percent.

The Cornhuskers appear to be in a favorable position to add Hall.

