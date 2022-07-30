ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch: Trent Alexander-Arnold Scores Wonder Goal Against Manchester City In Community Shield

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

Watch Trent Alexander-Arnold’s outstanding opener against Manchester City in Community Sheild.

Liverpool have started brightly in the Community Shield and have finallly got their deserved goal. The Reds have dominated most of the play, keep Manchester City to very little.

A good early chance fell for Andy Robertson, where a switch of play found him in open space. Unfortunately, the Scotsman couldn’t direct his header on goal, instead hitting the side netting.

Liverpool’s breakthrough came the 21st minute of the match, through right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. Mohamed Salah causing havoc on the right-hand side, found the scouser on the edge of the box.

The defender then hit a powerful shot, only for Nathan Ale to deflect the ball away from Manchester City keeper Ederson. A brilliantly worked goal by The Reds and very well-deserved too.

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp has had to deal with a number of injury issues during Liverpool's shortened pre-season campaign.

The Reds manager will be without both Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher which will mean Adrian will continue in goal.

Calvin Ramsay, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Diogo Jota are all still sidelined and miss the battle between the Premier League's top two teams.

In defence, Joel Matip gets the nod over Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez to partner Virgil van Dijk.

IMAGO / MIS

Skipper Jordan Henderson lines up in midfield alongside Brazilian Fabinho and Spanish international Thiago Alcantara.

In attack, Roberto Firmino will play in a central role with Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz on the right and left respectively.

New signings Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez will have to settle for a place on the bench but both are expected to take part at some point.

‘Those People Who Were Letting off the Flares at the Community Shield Be Aware Because They Could Well Have the Police Knocking on Their Door Shortly’ - Ex Fifa Offical Believes Liverpool Subject to Police Probe

Less than a week after the FA announced tougher restrictions on pitch invaders and fans using flares in stands, Liverpool fans have found themselves subject to an investigation from the FA due to flares used in the Community Shield Final win. An ex-FIFA referee believes these fans could now find themselves with punishments overseen by the police.
Match Report: Youthful Liverpool Side Lose 3-0 To RC Strasbourg In Anfield Friendly

Liverpool hosted RC Strasbourg for their first pre-season friendly at Anfield this campaign, as Jurgen Klopp's reds looked to get in the final preparations before their Premier League opener against Fulham this Saturday. The Reds were beaten after a combination of defensive errors and clinical finishing allowed Adrien Thomasson to score a brace and Habib Diallo to grab a goal himself as a triplet of first-half goals was enough to secure a 3-0 for the French side.
LFCTransferRoom

