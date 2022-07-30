Former 1st-Round Pick Jalen Reagor 'Battling for a Spot' on Eagles' Roster, per HC

bleacherreport.com
Bleacher Report
Making the Case for Christian McCaffrey as the No. 1 Overall Pick in Fantasy Football
There's no shortage of opinions every year in fantasy football. Show me an analyst who is sure that Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams will repeat as the No. 1 wide receiver in fantasy football, and I'll show you another convinced that 2022 will be the year of Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings.
Bleacher Report
The 1 UDFA with Best Chance to Make the Roster in Every NFL Team's Training Camp
Among active players, Adam Thielen, Austin Ekeler, Robbie Anderson, Anthony Harris, Malcolm Butler and Justin Tucker all know that going undrafted doesn't mean the end of an NFL dream. None of them heard their name called during the draft, but they've all made a significant impact in the league. For...
Bleacher Report
Dolphins Lose Draft Picks for Brady, Payton Tampering; Stephen Ross Suspended
The Miami Dolphins will forfeit their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft and their third-round pick in the 2024 draft after violating the league's rules on tampering, via ESPN's Adam Schefter:. Owner Stephen Ross will also be suspended through Oct. 17, 2022, and he has been fined $1.5 million....
Bleacher Report
Steelers Rumors: Diontae Johnson Opens Contract Talks; Deal Not Certain Before Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly started contract discussions with receiver Diontae Johnson, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The Pro Bowler is seeking an extension as he heads into the final year of his rookie contract. Johnson has a $3.1 million cap hit in 2022, which ranks 63rd in the NFL at receiver, per Spotrac.
Bleacher Report
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Won't Play vs. Raiders in Hall of Fame Game
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson announced Tuesday that neither quarterback Trevor Lawrence nor running back Travis Etienne will play Thursday in the preseason-opening Hall of Fame Game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Lawrence, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft, showed flashes of brilliance but largely...
Bleacher Report
Browns' Jacoby Brissett Will Be 'Ready to Go' After Deshaun Watson Suspension
Cleveland Browns backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett told reporters that he's "ready to go" following starting signal-caller Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension for violating the league's personal misconduct policy after 25 women filed lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct during massage therapy sessions. "It's been my situation throughout my career,"...
Bleacher Report
7-Time F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Joins Denver Broncos Ownership Group
The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, which is in the final stages of purchasing the NFL's Denver Broncos, announced Tuesday seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is joining the organization's incoming ownership team. Hamilton, a 37-year-old Englishman, ranked No. 17 on Forbes' list of the highest-earning athletes for 2022 at $65...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Jerry Jones: 'No Urgency' to Add WR After James Washington's Foot Injury
Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones told reporters Tuesday that "there's no urgency looking for a veteran receiver" even though wideout James Washington will reportedly miss six-to-10 weeks with a fractured right foot. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News relayed Jones' remarks. ESPN's Todd Archer reported the news on...
Bleacher Report
Dan Quinn Told Mike McCarthy He'd Leave Cowboys If It'd Be 'Easier' for HC
Dan Quinn heard the rumors he might be in line to replace Mike McCarthy as the Dallas Cowboys' head coach in 2022. Hoping to avoid any tensions that could exist between the two, Quinn said he approached McCarthy and offered to leave the organization. "I was like, 'Hey, man, let's...
Bleacher Report
Buccaneers' Tom Brady Won't Be Disciplined by NFL in Dolphins Tampering Probe
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady won't face NFL discipline related to the Miami Dolphins' "impermissible communications" with him from 2019 through earlier this offseason. NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy confirmed to ESPN's Jenna Laine that Brady, who was a member of the New England Patriots when the conversations began, isn't...
Bleacher Report
Steelers' Biggest Sleepers, Busts, Stars to Target in 2022 Fantasy Football Drafts
The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering a new era in 2022 with longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger now retired. The Steelers also experienced a fair amount of turnover at receiver this season, parting with James Washington and JuJu Smith-Schuster. To help replace those two, Pittsburgh drafted Calvin Austin III and George Pickens. Additionally, Pittsburgh added James Daniels and Mason Cole to an offensive line that struggled last season.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' James Washington Expected to Miss 6-10 Weeks with Fractured Foot Injury
Wide receiver was already a position with some short-term question marks for the Dallas Cowboys heading into the 2022 season, and now there is even more reason for concern. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News shared video of wide receiver James Washington being carted off the field during Monday's practice. He was injured while attempting to haul in a deep pass and couldn't put weight on his right leg after the play.
Former Colts WR Chester Rogers Finds New Home
Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Chester Rogers has signed with an AFC South Rival.
Mike Preston: Ravens fourth-round rookie CB Jalyn Armour-Davis’ attitude isn’t just mature. It’s refreshing. | COMMENTARY
A typical day during the fall and winter the last two years for Ravens rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis began with a 6 a.m. wake-up call followed by some form of weight training. Then it was off to classes for several hours before meeting with his position coach to break down film. That would lead into treatment, followed by a team meeting, practice and tutoring. Armour-Davis would get ...
Bleacher Report
Druw Jones, Diamondbacks' Top Draft Pick, to Undergo Surgery on Shoulder Injury
Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Druw Jones, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft, will have shoulder surgery on Wednesday. Diamondbacks farm director Josh Barfield told reporters that Jones will have an arthroscopic posterior labral repair procedure done by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel reported...
Bleacher Report
49ers' Deebo Samuel Disputes Rumors He Wasn't Happy with 'Wide Back' Role
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who just inked a three-year extension worth up to $73.5 million, denied reports that his previous trade request was due to displeasure over the team using him as both a wideout and running back (wide back). "That’s false," Samuel told reporters Tuesday.
Bleacher Report
Peter King Doubts Saquon Barkley Will Receive $12M+ Contract from Giants
With New York Giants star Saquon Barkley heading into the final year of his contract, Peter King of NBC Sports believes the running back will play for another team next season. "I doubt they want to spend more than $12 million on a running back, even if Barkley plays very...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Former Dolphins WR Will Fuller V 'Monitored' by Multiple Teams
Will Fuller is still a free agent with the 2022 NFL season approaching, but he is reportedly on the radars of multiple teams. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the wide receiver "is being monitored by multiple" front offices even though he is "more likely to join a team later in preseason."
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Early Cheatsheet for Choosing Best Team Names
Over the course of a fantasy football season, you'll make myriad decisions. Perhaps the most important, though, is the first: what to call your team. After all, it will be permanently etched onto your league's trophy, right?. To help make sure your team's name rings right, let's run through some...
Bleacher Report
NFL Training Camp Latest Buzz: Dallas Cowboys Face More Questions After WR Injury
Going into the second week of training camp, NFL teams are bringing out the pads for more intense practices. As coaches install game plans and schemes, they also want to avoid injuries with the regular season about five weeks away. While teams ramp up practice sessions, some high-profile players are...
