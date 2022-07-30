ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis forecast: Overcast and cooler Saturday

 3 days ago
Heat advisory in effect in St. Louis area until Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – A heat advisory will be in effect in the St. Louis area this week. The heat advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Heat index values are expected to be around 105 daily. These temperatures will impact parts of south-central...
Gov. Parson to tour flood damage in St. Louis area

A Scott City man is accused of forcibly raping a female at her home. A mother and son died in a two-vehicle crash in Dexter on Monday morning, August 1. Gov. Beshear: Death toll from Ky. flooding up to 35. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Governor Andy Beshear said the...
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River

EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
Flood risk is rising across the St. Louis region. Who will solve the problem?

ST. LOUIS — The region’s sewers, creeks and storm drains were no match for last week’s record-shattering rainfall — a downpour remarkable not just for its unprecedented total, but also for its intensity. Pouring water sprawled over creek banks, across roads, and into homes and vehicles, stranding hundreds and killing two.
Why do St. Louis interstates often flood when it rains?

ST. LOUIS – Local highways and streets flooded this week during two unprecended events. But, our reporting shows that the roads often flood when it rains. Sometimes first responders can be seen wading through the water to clear drains. Historic rainfall on Tuesday resulted in flash flooding across the...
St. Louis Mobile Command Center provides relief to flood victims

ST. LOUIS — Three mobile command centers are helping St. Louis neighborhoods hit the hardest during the historic flooding. 5 On Your Side went to one of the three centers in the Ellendale neighborhood. People were collecting food, cleaning supplies, and just about anything they needed. One volunteer said...
Wally’s in Fenton is so much more than a place to get gas

ST. LOUIS – It’s not the 71 gas pumps out front that is so eye-catching at Wally’s, it’s everything on the inside. You can get overwhelmed but like a good trail hiker, break up the store into segments then go explore. You will find a barbeque carving station, multiple popcorn machines, and a sloosh dispenser spilling out a sort of creamy, icy slurry in so many flavors.
