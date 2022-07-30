St. Louis forecast: Overcast and cooler Saturday

www.ksdk.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Related
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Hot and humid start to August
It's a hot and humid start to August. 5 On Your Side meteorologist Anthony Slaughter has the latest.
KSDK
Heat advisory in effect in St. Louis ahead of a cooldown and rain
The heat index will reach triple digits Wednesday, but a cold front is on the way. Rain is likely this week.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Hot and humid Tuesday, rain moving into the area overnight Wednesday
St. Louis stays hot and humid on Tuesday. Rain and scattered storms move into the area overnight on Wednesday.
FOX2now.com
Heat advisory in effect in St. Louis area until Wednesday
ST. LOUIS – A heat advisory will be in effect in the St. Louis area this week. The heat advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Heat index values are expected to be around 105 daily. These temperatures will impact parts of south-central...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Hot and humid throughout the first week of August
Hot and humid in the St. Louis area to start August. Chance of rain later in the week.
KSDK
St. Louis Forecast: Overcast with scattered showers and storms Sunday
Temperatures get up to mid80s and tonight will cool off. It gets hot the rest of the week in the 90s and very humid.
Did you hear tornado sirens in the Metro East Tuesday morning? It was only a test
ST. LOUIS — People in the Metro East in Illinois near the St. Louis area may have heard a tornado siren Tuesday morning, but it was a regular test of the siren. There were strong storms in Clay and Effingham counties of Illinois to the north and east, but the storms were never tornadic.
Enter for your chance to win tickets to 'Ain't Too Proud' at the Fabulous Fox
Want to see “Ain’t Too Proud” at the Fabulous Fox Theatre VIP style? It’s your chance to win by registering for Today in St. Louis’ Five at the Fox Sweepstakes. We’re giving four lucky winners (one per Friday) a pair of tickets to the opening night performance of “Ain’t Too Proud”. Register once every day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
Gov. Parson to tour flood damage in St. Louis area
A Scott City man is accused of forcibly raping a female at her home. A mother and son died in a two-vehicle crash in Dexter on Monday morning, August 1. Gov. Beshear: Death toll from Ky. flooding up to 35. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Governor Andy Beshear said the...
KSDK
Wentzville opens flood help center as cleanup continues after flooding
Flood cleanup continues in the St. Louis area after last week's historic rainfall. Wentzville opens up a new center to provide supplies for those affected.
KSDK
Rain returns to St. Louis area Sunday
Flood waters have receded and our Friday is off to a quiet start. Rain will stay out of Missouri and Illinois on Friday and returns Sunday.
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpsdlocal6.com
St. Louis reels from another round of dangerous floodwaters that damaged homes
(CNN) -- Amid record-breaking rainfall, St. Louis resident Margaret Shellert is facing the full brunt of devastating back-to-back flooding events this week. After the region was hit with torrential rains Monday and Tuesday, a second round of storms Thursday exacerbated conditions even further for her and many in the city.
gladstonedispatch.com
Flood risk is rising across the St. Louis region. Who will solve the problem?
ST. LOUIS — The region’s sewers, creeks and storm drains were no match for last week’s record-shattering rainfall — a downpour remarkable not just for its unprecedented total, but also for its intensity. Pouring water sprawled over creek banks, across roads, and into homes and vehicles, stranding hundreds and killing two.
Why do St. Louis interstates often flood when it rains?
ST. LOUIS – Local highways and streets flooded this week during two unprecended events. But, our reporting shows that the roads often flood when it rains. Sometimes first responders can be seen wading through the water to clear drains. Historic rainfall on Tuesday resulted in flash flooding across the...
Early morning shooting at St. Louis gas station
Police were at the scene of a shooting that was reported early Tuesday morning.
KSDK
St. Louis Mobile Command Center provides relief to flood victims
ST. LOUIS — Three mobile command centers are helping St. Louis neighborhoods hit the hardest during the historic flooding. 5 On Your Side went to one of the three centers in the Ellendale neighborhood. People were collecting food, cleaning supplies, and just about anything they needed. One volunteer said...
FOX2now.com
Wally’s in Fenton is so much more than a place to get gas
ST. LOUIS – It’s not the 71 gas pumps out front that is so eye-catching at Wally’s, it’s everything on the inside. You can get overwhelmed but like a good trail hiker, break up the store into segments then go explore. You will find a barbeque carving station, multiple popcorn machines, and a sloosh dispenser spilling out a sort of creamy, icy slurry in so many flavors.
St. Louis leaders demand change on intersection in front of Ted Drewes after hit-and-run death of high schooler
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are asking for the public's help to find a driver who caused a deadly hit-and-run. 17-year-old Matthew Nikolai was walking to Ted Drewes on Chippewa Street, when he was hit and killed. This happened on a busy Friday night around 8:15, as crowds flocked to Ted Drewes Frozen Custard.
557 area code will be activated in 314 region this month
The new 557 area code will be given to customers in the 314 region who request new service or additional phone lines.
Comments / 0