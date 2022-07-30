Motorcyclist dies after multi-vehicle crash in Chambers County

www.wsfa.com
Motorcyclist killed in Carroll County crash with 18-wheeler, police say
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck Tuesday morning. Carrollton Police Department officers were called to Bankhead Highway at Frasier road around 9:15 a.m. following the incident. Crash investigators said the motorcycle driver was traveling westbound on the highway. The driver of...
WSFA
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A domestic incident that led to a deadly deputy-involved shooting is under investigation in Elmore County. According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, the incident started Monday afternoon at a home in the area of Cherokee Trail. Deputies responded to a domestic dispute in which family members reported that a relative, Darin Gray, was acting erratically.
WTVM
One man dead in multi-vehicle crash in Chambers County
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Chambers County. The crash occurred on Friday, July 29, at approximately 8:10 a.m. 30-year-old Drew F. Terry was pronounced dead on the scene after the 2000 Chopper Guys custom motorcycle he was operating struck a 2000 Nissan Xterra. As a result of the initial collision, Terry was thrown from the motorcycle and then was struck by the 2015 Toyota Tundra.
Man arrested after shooting at Coosa County deputy
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was arrested after breaking into someone’s home and firing a shot at an officer Thursday in Coosa County. According to Coosa County Sheriff’s, officers received a call from a resident on Coosa County Road 39, saying that someone had broken into their home. After arriving Deputy Logan Mitchell […]
alabamanews.net
Lee County Motorcyclist Killed in Crash
Alabama State Troopers say a Lee County motorcyclist has been killed in a crash that involved two other vehicles. State troopers say 30-year-old Drew Terry of Smiths Station was killed when the motorcycle he was driving hit an SUV. Investigators say he was thrown from the motorcycle, then hit by a pickup truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WTVM
Fire crews on scene of structure fire in Smiths Station
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire crews in East Alabama are working to put out a structure fire on Lee Road 443 in Smiths Station. According to officials, the building may have been vacant. There are no reports of any injuries at this time. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and...
sylacauganews.com
Second local shooting in as many days claims another Sylacauga man’s life
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Shooting incidents resulting in death have occurred on back-to-back days in Sylacauga after another tragedy involving a Sylacauga man happened at the 400 block of Pine Grove Rd. last Thursday night, July 28. According to a police report from the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), authorities...
Possible kidnapping under investigation in east Alabama, person in custody
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Law enforcement are investigating a possible kidnapping in an area off Highway 34 near Lake Martin. Chief Deputy Fred White with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call Monday of a young girl wandering on the road. Deputies were able to locate the 12-year-old girl, who has […]
Person rescued from apartment fire on Peabody Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Monday night, Columbus Fire/ EMS extinguished a fire at an apartment complex on Peabody Avenue and rescued a person trapped inside. The fire happened Aug. 1, 2022, at Waverly Terrace Apartment, located in the 2800 block of Peabody Avenue. Division Chief John Shull tells WRBL that Engine 2 made entry […]
WSFA
Kidnapping arrest made after child found wandering in Tallapoosa County
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A kidnapping investigation is underway in Tallapoosa County, and one suspect is in custody. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said his department responded to a possible kidnapping call Monday morning on County Road 34 just south of Dadeville. He said the investigation led them to a 12-year-old girl wandering down a road. She was taken in for medical assistance.
Lanett Police investigate possible bomb threat at local Kroger
LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — Officers with the Lanett Police Department are on the scene of a possible active bomb threat at Kroger on Gilmer Avenue, according to Lanett Police Chief Richard Casner. A News 3 viewer told us that she was evacuated from the store at around 4:45 p.m. Police say they are investigating the […]
Three people injured on Alabama lake when boat, personal watercraft collide just before 3 a.m.
An early Saturday morning boating accident sent two to the hospital and injured another. According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a Stratos bass boat and a personal watercraft collided at approximately 2:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30. “The operator and the passenger on the personal watercraft...
Kidnapping of 12-year-old girl leads Alabama police to two decomposing bodies
A 12-year-old girl walking alone on an Alabama roadway sparked a kidnapping investigation that also led authorities to two decomposing bodies. The investigation began just before 8:30 a.m. Monday when a passerby spotted the girl walking in the area of 3547 County Road 34 in rural Dadeville, said Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett.
Wetumpka Herald
Boat collision injures three on Lake Martin
An early Saturday morning boating accident sent two to the hospital and injured another. According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a Stratos bass boat and a personal watercraft collided at approximately 2:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30. “The operator and the passenger on the personal watercraft...
WTVM
Lightning causes house fire in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A family is displaced following a house fire in east Columbus. On the evening of August 1, at approxiamately 6:30 p.m., lightning struck a residence in Belvedere Park off Buena Vista Road, causing the home to catch on fire. According to Columbus Fire Marshal John Shull,...
WTVM
Investigation persists for 2016 hit and run homicide of 14-year-old in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police continue to search for the suspect in a 2016 hit and run incident that resulted in the death of a 14-year-old. On March 27, 2016, at about 9 p.m., Arie Phillip was hit by a red/maroon pickup truck while walking on Milgen Road. After striking Phillips, the vehicle left the scene.
WTVM
Columbus officials on scene of possible fire at apartments on Peabody Ave
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Fire Department is on the scene at a senior living apartment complex on Peabody Avenue. There is no official word of a fire taking place, nor any reported injuries. Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more information.
LAGRANGE: Plane with landing gear issues touches down at local airport
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — An airplane experiencing gear issues landed at the LaGrange-Callaway airport this late afternoon, according to the Troup County Board of Commissioners. Troup County officials say that the Single Piston Airplane either had no landing gear, or malfunctioning landing gear. It touched down at around 2:59 p.m. on Monday, August 1. The […]
WAAY-TV
DeSoto State Park drowning victim identified
Update: DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson identified the victim as 31-year-old Riley Dean Pearce of LaGrange, Georgia. Wilson said Pearce drowned. From earlier: One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in...
Troup County officer arrested for bringing narcotics in jail on ‘several occasions’
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A detention officer was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly bringing narcotics into the Troup County Jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said Steven Crowder, 23, brought in narcotics for more than one inmate on several occasions in exchange for...
