Motorcyclist dies after multi-vehicle crash in Chambers County

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Chambers County. The crash occurred on Friday, July 29, at approximately 8:10 a.m. 30-year-old Drew F. Terry was pronounced dead on the scene after the 2000 Chopper Guys custom motorcycle he was operating struck a 2000 Nissan Xterra. As a result of the initial collision, Terry was thrown from the motorcycle and then was struck by the 2015 Toyota Tundra.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO