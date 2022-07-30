ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Newman Regional opens appointments for da Vinci Robot assisted surgeries

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wibw.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Harvesters sends 70K lbs. of food to flood-riddled Midwest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters - The Community Food Network has sent 70,000 pounds of food to areas of the Midwest cleaning up from flash floods. As communities around the Midwest continue to clean up from historic flash flooding, Harvesters - The Community Food Network says it has stepped up to aid in the effort.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Detours created for new closures as SW 45th St. project continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the mill and overlay project on SW 45th St. continues, detours have been created for new closures. The City of Topeka says as work progresses on the mill and overlay project on SW 45th St., all drives along the road will be closed between Colly Creek through Misty Harbor.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Interviews to be held for district judge hopefuls in Lyon, Chase counties

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Interviews for those who hope to fill a district judge vacancy in Lyon and Chase counties will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11. Kansas Courts says the Fifth Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, to interview nominees to fill a district judge vacancy in the system.
LYON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emporia, KS
Health
City
Emporia, KS
Local
Kansas Health
City
Topeka, KS
WIBW

Manhattan educator wins prestigious teaching award

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Lori Rice, K-2 and gifted teacher at Manhattan Virtual Academy, has been named 2022 Kansas History Teacher of the Year. The award which is presented annually by the Glider Lehrman Institute of American History was first started in 2004. It highlights the importance of history education by honoring exceptional American history teachers from elementary school through high school. The award is given to one K-12 teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools, and U.S. territories.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Topeka initiative offers mowing program

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka is launching an initiative to provide a backup mowing program for those living in Neighborhood Improvement Association (NIA) areas. The goal of the program is to make sure lawns can be mowed for a fixed and affordable cost, according to Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications for the City of Topeka. “The […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Heat wave has health officials pushing heat safety reminders

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A heat wave has once again swept across Northeast Kansas. In this heat, spray parks are a popular place to visit, but health officials said limiting your time outdoors is key. Sonda Washington brought her grandchildren to Topeka’s Dornwood Spray Park Tuesday to get some relief...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Crews quickly extinguish Topeka kitchen fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews quickly extinguished a kitchen fire in Topeka on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews told 13 NEWS that on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2, they were called to the area of 6500 block of 27th Ct. after a small fire was reported. When crews arrived, they said...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Da Vinci
WIBW

Senior dogs at HHHS given something to wag about with new grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senior dogs in Shawnee Co. have something to wag about with a new grant awarded to the Helping Hands Humane Society. Helping Hands Humane Society said it is one of 78 animal welfare groups chosen out of 344 applicants to be awarded a grant from The Grey Muzzle Organization to help local senior dogs. In total, more than $705,000 was given to help save or improve the lives of at-risk old dogs in the community.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Leadership Greater Topeka accepting nominations for 2023 class

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leadership Greater Topeka announced on Monday it is now accepting nominations for its class of 2023. Topeka and Shawnee County residents are invited to nominate candidates the believe demonstrate exceptional leadership ability. “LGT is an important program for Topeka, and one that has developed and graduated...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

One treated, none transported, following injury accident west of Emporia Sunday

An Emporia man suffered minor injuries, however, nobody required a trip to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision west of Emporia late Sunday morning. Emergency crews were called to the 600 block of US Highway 50, two miles west of town, for an injury accident originally believed to have involved three vehicles. According to Emporia Fire, once they arrived on scene it was discovered only two vehicles were involved and the third vehicle was a passerby who stopped following the accident.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Salvation Army hosts back-to-school bash to get kids ready

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Salvation Army hosted a Back-to-School Bash Tuesday, August 2, so kids and families can be prepared for the school year. The Salvation Army, located at 1320 SE 6th in Topeka, gave kids hygiene take away bags, food, and even haircuts to get the kids ready.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Prostate Gland#Newman Regional Health#Clinical Decision Unit
WIBW

SW 1st, SW Topeka Blvd. to close as crews inspect Polk-Quincy bridge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews will close SW 1st St. and SW Topeka Blvd. as they inspect the infrastructure of the bridge along the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. The City of Topeka says at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, Wildcat Construction will intermittently close lanes on both SW 1st St. and SW Topeka Blvd. under the I-70 bridges for precautionary evaluations of key points for the bridge’s structure.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Board commissioners approve DOC request for inmate beds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Board Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Corrections to purchase beds for its inmates. The DOC requested to develop specifications and solicit bids to get inmates more beds, which will replace broken beds and allow inmates to be housed in the annex.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Off duty Firefighter helps minimize damage at Topeka house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An off duty Topeka firefighter is being credited with minimizing damage at a SW Topeka house that caught fire Monday morning. Crews were called to 1820 SW Crest Dr. just before 11 a.m. for reports of a dishwasher on fire. Officials say the off duty firefighter...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
WIBW

Neighborhoods prepare for National Night Out

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Neighborhoods planning events for Topeka’s ‘National Night Out’ are gathering all the necessary preparations. Monday, August 1, was pick-up day, where event organizers stopped by the Safe Streets Coalition, at 2209 SW 29 St., to pick up bottled waters, gift cards, food, and other supplies from Dillons or Hy-Vee. Any participating neighborhoods also received financial assistance for other event expenses.
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Debris removal work begins at Hornets Pointe

The sight of construction equipment near Emporia State University Friday made Connie Lewis feel glad. “I’m seeing a big bulldozer coming from the back, demolishing the building along the way,” Lewis said as she looked out the manager’s window at Hornets Pointe Apartments. “Everything is going inside the building.”
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Topeka woman arrested in connection with Neosho Co. death investigation

NEOSHO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with the July 25 death of a 34-year-old man. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says in a release on Tuesday morning, Aug. 2, that with the assistance of the Chanute Police Department, Neosho Co. Sheriff’s Office, Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Neosho Co. Attorney’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals, Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, has been arrested in connection to the death of Blake Pearson.
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy