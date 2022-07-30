Sinclairville Resident Named Manager of Tops Markets in Frewsburg

chautauquatoday.com
wnynewsnow.com
Olympia Sports Closing Locations Locally, Nationwide
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A north American sporting goods retailer is closing all of their stores nationwide, including their two locations in Chautauqua County. Olympia Sports is expected to close all of their locations in the next two months, with the stores in Lakewood and Dunkirk among those hosting liquidation sales.
142 acres of Niagara Falls Redevelopment land at heart of development dispute
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A swath of Niagara Falls real estate — just across from the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino complex – is at the center of a development tug-of-war between the land’s owner, Niagara Falls Redevelopment LLC, and the city. At issue is whether...
Best Places To Go Dumpster Diving In Western New York
Dumpster diving is a great way to find a hidden gem and give it a new lease on life. You can find materials or items and repurpose them in a way to make them your own. Some people take the risk of dumpster diving for food trash, which can be a risk. Back in my college days, I will admit, I dumpster dived in the Dunkin Donuts trash bin once or twice, and it may sound gross, but you could find a lot of the donuts in tact, protected by a clear plastic bag.
chautauquatoday.com
UPDATE: Fredonia Pub Fire Sparked by Torch Used by Village DPW Employee
Chautauqua County fire investigators have determined the cause of the fire that damaged a bar in downtown Fredonia on Monday. Sheriff Jim Quattrone confirms that the fire at a building that houses Heenan's Irish Pub on East Main Street was due to work being performed by a Village of Fredonia employee. Quattrone, who spoke with WDOE News Tuesday afternoon, said that the village DPW worker was using a torch to burn weeds along the sidewalk...
Hamburg Amazon Facility sits without activity
HAMBURG, N.Y. — We are working to learn more about what is happening with the Amazon warehouse built in Hamburg. It's located off Route 5 and Bayview Road in the Lake Erie Commerce Center Park and so far there's no apparent activity around the 181,000-square-foot distribution center. Weeks after...
Unprofessional Roadwork Comes Under Fire In Buffalo, New York
Summertime is the time for plenty of roadwork across Western New York but recently there have been some complaints about the finishing of some of the roads here in the 716. Anytime you are on the road you are surrounded by lines. They help keep you in your lane, on the correct side of the road, and let you know when you have ventured off into the shoulder of the road. But what happens when the people doing the roadwork have an off day?
This Is The Busiest Day in Western New York
You know what they say: there is always something going on in Buffalo, and if you think otherwise, then you are not looking hard enough. One weekend in particular is the busiest one we have seen within the last few years in Western New York. It’s full of concerts, festivals,...
Saying Goodbye to an icon of the Buffalo Irish Community
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today, the Irish community is celebrating a life well-lived and the loss of an icon. Mary Heneghan passed away Sunday. When you think of the Buffalo Irish Community, it is impossible to not think of Mary Heneghan. She was president of the Gaelic American Athletic Association, Chair of the Board of Directors at the Buffalo Irish Center, and owner of Tara Gift Shoppe on Abbott Road.
thechallengernews.com
Toys “R” Us Returns To Buffalo And Rochester
Toys “R” Us , the popular toy store will return to the Buffalo and Rochester area this fall. The shops are expected to be up and running by October 15. Macy’s partnership with the toy retailer will place Toys “R” Us locations inside of every existing Macy’s store in the country.
Depew retailer plans to become an adult-use cannabis dispensary
DEPEW, N.Y. — A vape shop in Depew is rebranding and focusing on becoming an adult-use cannabis dispensary and on-site consumption lounge. The Helpful Café, formerly the Cloud Chasers vape shop, has a vapor and hemp license through the state, but is moving away from nicotine and further into cannabis. The store, at Broadway and Bellevue Avenue in Depew, is owned and operated by husband and wife, Michelle Troyer, CEO, and Thomas Snider, COO.
Gov. Hochul announces open applications for East Side programs
Governor Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that applications for programs supporting Buffalo's East Side will open on August 1.
Did You See This in the Sky in Cheektowaga, New York?
On Sunday morning, if you drove down Genesee Street in Cheektowaga toward the 33, you may have seen this strange thing in the sky. What do you think this is in the sky?. At first, I assumed it was an air stream from a plane or something. You probably thought that too.
outdoorsfirst.com
Insider Report: Walleye fishing’s biggest event set for Lake Erie Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, N.Y. – After four qualifying events that spanned the Midwest, the top 40 pros and top 40 co-anglers are set to compete in the 2022 National Walleye Tour Championship, presented by Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s. The no-entry-fee tournament takes place Aug. 24-26 on legendary Lake Erie. Not only is it the sport’s most lucrative event, awarding three fully-rigged boat packages, but it also determines the Lucas Oil Angler of the Year, the most prestigious title in walleye fishing.
wrfalp.com
Chautauqua County’s First Online Tax Auction Deemed a Success
Chautauqua County ‘s first online tax auction has been deemed a success. County Director of Real Property Services Kim Meleen said the tax auction took place online from July 9 through 22, “We hadn’t done an auction in three years due to COVID, so there really wasn’t a place big enough to hold an in-person, or a time frame long enough to probably hold an in-person auction with the amount of properties we had.”
chautauquatoday.com
United Way of Southern Chautauqua County Announces 2022 Campaign Co-Chairs
The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County announced the three co-chairs of its 2022 fundraising campaign during its annual meeting this week. The three co-chairs are Heather Turner, Denise Heppler, and Danielle Stone. Each year, the local United Way raises more than $1.3 million to fund significant community impact and change in southern Chautauqua County, including investing in 42 local programs. Their 2022 campaign officially kicks off on September 22nd, with a goal of $1.31 million.
Patch problems on Bernadette Terrance in West Seneca
Just off of Route 219 in West Seneca is the Fisher Court neighborhood, which is home to many families and one very bumpy road, Bernadette Terrace.
wrfalp.com
Chautauqua County, 20 Other Counties, Under Drought Watch
Chautauqua County is one of 21 counties under a drought watch in New York State. Governor Kathy Hochul directed the State Department of Environmental Conservation to issue the watch after consulting with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal partner agencies. New York State is encouraging residents in affected...
Open Letter To Whoever Did That Striping Nightmare on Forest Ave.
How did anyone think that this was acceptable? We all make mistakes. But, how did someone not take a step back and think: 'Hmm...maybe I should fix this.'. Forest Road in Buffalo recently got painted with new center lines and bike lanes. The job is brutal. None of the lines are straight. In fact, they are so bad that the internet thought that it may be some kind of joke. Take a look at some of the pictures below.
spectrumlocalnews.com
See the city in a unique way with the latest attraction at Buffalo RiverWorks
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are so many things to do out at Buffalo RiverWorks and its latest attraction gives you a unique way to see the city. On Friday, visitors will be able to catch a ride and enjoy a little bit of Italy right in the Queen City.
Niagara Falls neighborhood with big rat problem
“There's a horrendous rat problem here. They're like everywhere,” declared Kyle Walker, resident, Niagara Falls. “They’re like everywhere — every day you see rates.”
