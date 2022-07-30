Birthday wishes shared for Carnie Hedgepeth

ATLANTA (WNCT) — Saturday is Carnie Hedgepeth’s birthday.

The Beaufort County Emergency Services director, who was involved in a serious crash in June , is now at Atlanta’s Shepherd Center, a renowned rehabilitation hospital. The group “Carnie’s Community” on Facebook shared notices about Saturday being his birthday. Already, he has received numerous well wishes from friends, family and supporters who have been following his progress.

The group has also shared some news on where you can also send cards and letters of encouragement.

Carnie Hedgepeth – Room 250

C/O Shepherd Center

2020 Peachtree St. NW

Atlanta, GA 30309

There is also news of a raffle being held to help raise money for Hedgepeth’s medical bills. Tickets are being sold for $10 each (cash only) for a 9/11 tribute Glock gun. The drawing is on Sept. 11 at 3 p.m. at the Bell Arthur Fire Department.

There will also be other raffles and ways to raise money to help with the family’s medical bills. More details can be found on the Carnie’s Community Facebook page, which is updated daily.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.