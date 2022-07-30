ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

KUSHIDA on WWE’s ‘Sudden Change in Thinking,’ Believes It Left Him Redundant

By Jeffrey Harris
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack

Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
WWE
Ric Flair Victorious In Bloody Last Match, Cuts Promo After Bout

Ric Flair was put through the ringer, but he won his final bout at tonight’s PPV. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of Sunday’s show, as Flair put Jarrett in a figure four leglock for the finish in a match where Flair was busted open.
NASHVILLE, TN
Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, More Appear At Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV

Ric Flair’s Last Match was attended by a host of wrestling stars including The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler and more. Several wrestling stars appeared in or on the show, with Undertaker and Michelle McCool at ringside to watch the match while Foley joined them — but only after he fed Frank the Clown back into the ring for a confrontation Frank tried to escape with Jacob Fatu.
WWE
Person
Shawn Michaels
Tyga Apologizes to Mexican Community After Receiving Backlash for ‘Ay Caramba’ Video

Tyga has issued an apology to the Mexican community after receiving backlash for his new "Ay Caramba" video. On Thursday (July 28), Tyga sat down with Los Angeles' Power 106 and Gill of the American Cholo podcast, in an interview explicitly done to address the rapper's latest Latin-themed visual, which has caused a stir with people accusing the California rhymer of cultural appropriation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dexter Lumis Says He’s Still In Touch With Triple H and Shawn Michaels

In an interview with the House of Hardcore podcast (via Fightful, Dexter Lumis spoke about his time in WWE NXT and said that he keeps in touch with Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Here are highlights:. On his favorite NXT moment: “I have to go with the wedding. It seems...
WWE
#Combat#Njpw1972 Com#Hhh
Possible Spoiler On Big Names Returning to WWE

A new report has a potential spoiler on a couple of big names making returns to WWE. According to WrestlingNews.co, an agreement has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to make their returns to WWE and that the belief backstage is we may see them return on tonight’s show or the near future.
WWE
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Fightful:
WWE
Damian Priest Thinks Buying & Reviving ROH Is a ‘Positive’ for the Business

– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2022, WWE Superstar Damian Priest discussed Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor (ROH) and the company’s revival under his ownership. Priest noted on Tony Khan buying ROH, “Anytime that there’s another avenue for the boys...
WWE
Join 411’s Live Ric Flair’s Last Match Coverage

Hey kids! I’m Steve Cook, and I’d be lying if I said that I was always excited about the idea of this show. Ric Flair setting foot into a wrestling ring and trying to have a match at the age of 73 isn’t exactly my idea of a good time. I’d planned on not giving the show any of my interest, but three things changed my mind.
WWE
Combat Sports
WWE
Sports
WWE Releases New Clash at the Castle Poster Featuring Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre

– WWE has released a new official poster for next month’s Clash at the Castle event, featuring WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and No. 1 contender Drew McIntyre. You can check out the poster image below. Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus in a Donnybrook Match on SmackDown last week...
WWE
Bobby Lashley Says All Mighty Open Challenge Is Likely Done, Wants Roster to Step Up

Bobby Lashley thinks that his open challenges for the US Title are done at this point, and is waiting for the roster to step to him. Lashley, who defeated Theory to retain the US Championship at SummerSlam last night, was interviewed by The Masked Man show about what’s next for him. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:
WWE
Renee Paquette Hasn’t Spoken With Tony Khan About A Role In AEW

During an interview with Wrestling Inc at Starrcast V, Renee Paquette said that she hasn’t spoke with Tony Khan at all, including about a possible role in AEW. She said: “I’ve never had any actual conversations with Tony [Khan]. I’ve not had any conversations with anybody there about stepping in and doing that … There is one thing that I definitely learned and that’s that I don’t love calling matches … Maybe it’s conducting interviews, maybe it’s finding some other kind of shows or some other kind of thing there, but I don’t know, maybe.“
WWE
STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 2 Results: Updated Standings, More

STARDOM held the second day of the 5STAR Grand Prix on Sunday morning, which saw Utami Hayashishita take on Syuri in the main event and more. You can check out the full results from the show, as well as the updated standings, below per Fightful:. * Donna del Mondo (Maika...
COMBAT SPORTS
AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio and Others Headed To Saudi Arabia Next Week

PWInsider reports that several WWE stars, including AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio, are set to go to Saudi Arabia to promote the company. The WWE stars will be at Gamers Season (aka Gamers8), which is said to be the “biggest event for electronic sports and games in the world of Riyadh. It happens next month. They will promote the latest WWE game as well as the upcoming Crown Jewel PPV.
WWE
Who Should Be The First AEW Trios Champions?

After months of speculation, AEW has finally announced the implementation of Trios Titles to its brand. There was a time not that long ago when the AEW Trios Titles were badly needed in the promotion. Not only had the roster size grown to a point where another set of titles made sense, but the number of factions and groups of trios within AEW seemed to necessitate the institution of these titles.
WWE
Bryan Danielson On the Original Intent Behind Miz Segment on Talking Smack

Bryan Danielson and The Miz had a famous confrontation on Talking Smack back in 2016, and Danielson discussed the segment at Starrcast this weekend. The segment took place in August of that year and saw Danielson accuse Miz of wrestling “like a coward,” which resulted in Miz going off on Bryan staying in WWE at a time when the company wouldn’t clear him to wrestle. Danielson discussed the segment with Renee Paquette, who was the Talking Smack co-host, during a live episode of Pacquette’s The Sessions at Starrcast V on Saturday. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
WWE
Bianca Belair on Getting Redemption at SummerSlam, Bayley’s Return After the Match

– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair spoke in a post-match interview following her win last night over Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam 2022. With the victory, Belair earned some redemption after losing to Lynch in less than 30 seconds in their SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WWE SummerSlam 2021. She also addressed the returning Bayley, who confronted Belair along with Iyo and Dakota Kai after the match. Below are some highlights and a video of Belair’s comments:
WWE

