Illinois lottery official says jackpot won by holder of Mega Millions ticket sold in Chicago suburb has risen to $1.337B

Bethany Mann wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Missouri's 3rd Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bethany Mann wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Missouri's 3rd Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Trudy Busch Valentine wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trudy Busch Valentine wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri primary election. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Jacob Turk wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Missouri's 5th Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jacob Turk wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Missouri's 5th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
California: Crews battle the state's largest fire this year
The McKinney Fire in California is forcing thousands of people to evacuate as it destroys homes and rips through the state's dry terrain, whipped up on Sunday by strong winds and lightning storms.
Mark Holland wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Kansas primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mark Holland wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Kansas primary election. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Laura Kelly wins Democratic nomination for governor in Kansas primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Laura Kelly wins Democratic nomination for governor in Kansas primary election. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Kansas Republicans nominate hardline conservative Kris Kobach for attorney general, advancing his comeback bid
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republicans nominate hardline conservative Kris Kobach for attorney general, advancing his comeback bid. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Maryland panel extends deadlines related July's primary
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland State Board of Elections has extended three deadlines related to last month's primary, because it was delayed by three weeks. Because the primary was postponed, the board is scheduled to certify results Aug. 15. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts...
Rabbits facing deadly virus in Oregon
State officials say a highly contagious and lethal disease that affects rabbits has been detected in Multnomah County. The virus, rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus 2, or RHDV2, poses no risks to human health but can cause sudden death in rabbits and hares, officials with the Oregon Department of Agriculture said.
Kentucky reeling from deadly, devastating floods
The number of deaths from the devastating floods in Kentucky is expected to rise as crews continue recovery efforts, which will be complicated by extreme heat and a lack of electricity.
'Everybody is traumatized:' Flood survivors figure out how to move forward in Kentucky
In the aftermath of deadly floods across eastern Kentucky, community members are banding together to make it through each day as it comes.
