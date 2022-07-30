ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police announce $75,000 reward in 2016 SF Tenderloin homicide, seek suspect ID

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO -- A $75,000 reward has been announced by San Francisco police relating to a 2016 homicide investigation in the city's Tenderloin in which a 24-year-old man died after suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers responded to a shooting at about 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2016, in the 700 block of Ellis Street. Upon arrival, they found the man, Mitchell Warren of San Francisco, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

During the course of the investigation, surveillance video of the suspect was located. The surveillance video shows the suspect riding on the handlebars of a bicycle. The individual pedaling the bicycle has already been identified.

Homicide investigators are asking for assistance in identifying the subject riding on the handlebars of the bicycle.

The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $75,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Warren's murder. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

