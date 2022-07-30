ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

High School Football 2022 preview: Ranking Ohio’s top defensive backs

By Jonathan X. Simmons, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio statewide primary election results for August 02, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial election results for Ohio’s August 02, 2022 primary election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Ohio Secretary of State website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results. Scroll through the results below.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Who won Ohio’s legislative primaries? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Temperatures will spike today, climbing into the low 90s, but with the humidity and sunshine it might feel like it’s over 100 degrees. It will remain humid and warm overnight, with temps staying in the mid-70s. There are chances of showers and thunderstorms. Read more.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Tennessee State
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Kirtland, OH
City
Elyria, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Chardon, OH
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
City
Girard, OH
State
Oklahoma State
City
Cincinnati, OH
WDTN

Best counties to retire to in Ohio

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Football Season#Recruiting#American Football#Highschoolsports#Ohsaa#Notre Dame#Stanford
Isla Chiu

4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio

Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Sports
Stanford University
myfox28columbus.com

WSYX awarded 4 Ohio Valley Regional Emmys

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio's most trusted and watched news team brought home four Regional Emmys for telling stories that matter to you. WSYX's Problem Solver Lisa Rantala and Photojournalist Ben Frecker earned an Emmy for their continuing coverage of problem properties. Rantala and Frecker covered frustrated residents...
OHIO STATE
10TV

New fair foods featured at 2022 Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Fair is known for its deep-fried treats, classic fair dishes, and innovative creations. It returned on Wednesday for the first time since 2019. It runs through August 7 at the fairgrounds in Columbus. In addition to deep-fried fair favorites, the fair is featuring...
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

3 beautiful but underrated places in Ohio

If you have been to Ohio before then you know that this beautiful state has a lot to offer. It might be famous for its amusement park (among many other things) but there is much more to it. However, if you have never been to Ohio then you are definitely missing out because there are so many beautiful places to explore here.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Some finer points of Ohio's conceal carry law

In June Ohio laws regarding who can legally carry a concealed handgun without a permit. But constitutional carry does not mean everyone can carry. The are a number of parameters and restrictions that can land people in trouble if they are unaware of the laws. Legal advisor and assistant prosecutor...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Column: Cleveland.com reporter shares special connection with Ohio foundation helping visually impaired youth

I almost missed one of the greatest stories of my life. So did the subject, actually. In July of 2015, it was near the end of my shift when I received a call about a 5-year-old girl going to the local observatory that evening for a private viewing of the night sky. I learned she had a rare genetic disorder – Usher Syndrome Type 2A – that not only caused bilateral hearing loss but was likely to rob her of eyesight in her teens. Her parents had just learned the devastating news and crafted what they termed a “visual bucket list” of everything they want her to see and experience before her world goes dark. The moon and stars were high on the list, considering night vision was among the first things she could lose.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
79K+
Followers
76K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy