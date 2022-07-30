High School Football 2022 preview: Ranking Ohio’s top defensive backs

I almost missed one of the greatest stories of my life. So did the subject, actually. In July of 2015, it was near the end of my shift when I received a call about a 5-year-old girl going to the local observatory that evening for a private viewing of the night sky. I learned she had a rare genetic disorder – Usher Syndrome Type 2A – that not only caused bilateral hearing loss but was likely to rob her of eyesight in her teens. Her parents had just learned the devastating news and crafted what they termed a “visual bucket list” of everything they want her to see and experience before her world goes dark. The moon and stars were high on the list, considering night vision was among the first things she could lose.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO