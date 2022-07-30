High School Football 2022 preview: Ranking Ohio’s top defensive backs

www.cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Whether the injury bug threw a wrench into the season, as was the case with Mentor, or a team was still recovering from the 2020 pandemic season, as was the case with Glenville, a handful of traditional state powerhouses had a bit of a down year in 2021.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- With absentee votes counted Tuesday evening, state Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney holds an early lead over state Rep. Monique Smith in a primary race pitting the two Cleveland-area Democrats against each other. With the early votes immediately counted after polls closed at 7:30 p.m., Sweeney had 2,113...
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial election results for Ohio’s August 02, 2022 primary election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Ohio Secretary of State website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results. Scroll through the results below.
Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
Gov. Mike DeWine opens Ohio School Safety Summit with talks of arming teachers, new hire to train teachers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday the selection of the top training officer for the state’s schools, a move to make teachers and students safer in classrooms. DeWine unveiled the appointment of Mary Davis at the Greater Columbus Convention Center at the start of the...
A statistics expert weighs in on the lottery, chances of winning and his response to not playing.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- National Republicans are getting involved in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, as they direct resources away from higher-priority states and try to help J.D. Vance’s overcome a fundraising disadvantage against Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan. One Nation, a non-profit organization with close ties to Republican U.S....
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Mega Millions selected winning numbers for a $20 million jackpot in the drawing fo Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. The numbers are 10-14-25-37-63 Mega Ball 14 Megaplier 3x. The Powerball jackpot is an estimated $202 million for the drawing on Wednesday, Aug. 3, while the Classic Lotto...
Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.
myfox28columbus.com
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio's most trusted and watched news team brought home four Regional Emmys for telling stories that matter to you. WSYX's Problem Solver Lisa Rantala and Photojournalist Ben Frecker earned an Emmy for their continuing coverage of problem properties. Rantala and Frecker covered frustrated residents...
614now.com
In the Ohio State Fair’s arena of eye-catching neon signs and comically-oversized signage, one local eatery doesn’t need anything ostentatious to capture the attention of visitors. That’s because it’s been serving Fair-goers since 1914. Schmidtt’s Sausage Haus, which first opened in German Village in 1886 (known...
After a winning ticket for the Mega Millions $1.28 billion jackpot was announced on Saturday morning, the hopes and dreams of thousands were smashed.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Fair is known for its deep-fried treats, classic fair dishes, and innovative creations. It returned on Wednesday for the first time since 2019. It runs through August 7 at the fairgrounds in Columbus. In addition to deep-fried fair favorites, the fair is featuring...
If you have been to Ohio before then you know that this beautiful state has a lot to offer. It might be famous for its amusement park (among many other things) but there is much more to it. However, if you have never been to Ohio then you are definitely missing out because there are so many beautiful places to explore here.
COLUMBUS, Ohio - State Rep. Kent Smith of Euclid was ahead of John Barnes Jr. in the Democratic contest for state Senate District 21, according to early, unofficial election results Tuesday night. The two, well-known Democrats - both having served in the Ohio House, and Barnes having run for Congress...
WFMJ.com
In June Ohio laws regarding who can legally carry a concealed handgun without a permit. But constitutional carry does not mean everyone can carry. The are a number of parameters and restrictions that can land people in trouble if they are unaware of the laws. Legal advisor and assistant prosecutor...
I almost missed one of the greatest stories of my life. So did the subject, actually. In July of 2015, it was near the end of my shift when I received a call about a 5-year-old girl going to the local observatory that evening for a private viewing of the night sky. I learned she had a rare genetic disorder – Usher Syndrome Type 2A – that not only caused bilateral hearing loss but was likely to rob her of eyesight in her teens. Her parents had just learned the devastating news and crafted what they termed a “visual bucket list” of everything they want her to see and experience before her world goes dark. The moon and stars were high on the list, considering night vision was among the first things she could lose.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
