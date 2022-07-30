ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

RTD free fare begins Monday

By Tori Mason
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A2Qgz_0gyqQrBM00

RTD free fare begins Monday 02:30

RTD is offering free rides during the month of August. It's part of the "Zero Fare for Better Air" initiative designed to reduce ground-level ozone by increasing transit use. It's made possible by Colorado Senate Bill 22-180 in the partnership with the Colorado Energy Office.

CBS

RTD experienced a decrease in ridership during the pandemic. It's also impacted employment. They're stepping up their hiring efforts, offering a large signing bonus to join their team.

Daily riders like Eric have felt the impact, but thinks free fare is a great idea.

"Last weekend, I was waiting for about 30 minutes for the light rail," Eric said. "It's been bringing me late to work on the weekends lately, which is kind of a struggle. I still think it's good for the environment, and especially on weekends when you've been partying. But you have to prepare."

RELATED: 'Zero Fare for Better Air' offers free rides for RTD during August

CBS4 asked RTD if they're equipped to handle a potential wave of free riders.

Tina Jaquez, RTD interim Senior Manager of Public Relations and Engagement, says they'll work to adjust.

"We are putting out service based on the staff that we have. We don't know how many people are going to come out and ride during the month of August," Jaquez said. "We can adjust our light rail vehicles if needed. If there are certain events going on downtown, we can add vehicles or cars if we need to pick up extra people."

The news of free transit caught the eye of social riders like Samantha.

Right now, her family only uses the light rail to get to Colorado Rockies games.

"I just saw that August will be free today when we were getting our tickets and I think it's great," Samantha said. "We would make more trips downtown if it's free. It's one less expense."

While RTD doesn't expect ridership to reach pre-pandemic levels in August, Jaquez says riders should plan ahead and be patient during the month of free fares.

"They should use the trip planner, leave early, and sign up for service alerts, which will tell people if there are any changes to the schedule. We could see changes to our service because we are down operators," Jaquez said.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

RTD suspends fares this month to improve air quality

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council  enacts ozone alert days when weather conditions and pollution levels are unfavorable. On ozone alert day every Coloradoan is asked to limit their emissions, by not mowing the lawn, avoiding outdoor burning, and reducing the number of car trips by using mass transit. RTD is helping to make that a reality by suspending fares for the entire month of August. The "Zero Fare For Better Air" program is focused on improve air quality across the state. The program is the result of Senate Bill 22-180 in partnership with...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers

Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
AURORA, CO
coloradopolitics.com

BRAUCHLER | How many car thefts is Weiser cool with?

Last week, during July's National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, The Gazette’s Julia Cardi explored the possible answers to the undeniable spike in Colorado’s rate of car thefts. We live in the car theft capital of the United States. Those in power during this public safety disaster are quick to blame countless factors, none of which relate to them. In large part, the policies advanced by Colorado’s governor, attorney general, legislature and a handful of progressive prosecutors have created an environment so permissive of crime, and tolerable and welcoming to those who commit it that, in a mere 10 years, Colorado’s rate of motor vehicle theft has gone from less than the national average to leading every state in America.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

July 2022 was the second hottest July on record in Denver

It was a July for the record books with more than 75% of the days last month reaching above normal. July 2022 has now been officially declared the second hottest on record over 150 years.Last month ended on Sunday with an average temperature of 78.0 degrees which was warm enough to displace July 1934 for second place on the list of hottest July's in Denver. The warmest July on record remains from 2012 which was also the warmest year on record in Colorado.There were three days ion July 2022 with triple digit heat in Denver. The hottest day of the...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Traffic
CBS Denver

Xcel Energy gears up for 4-days of 'Day of Service'

Registration opened on Monday, August 1, 2022 for Xcel Energy's Day of Service, a very popular volunteer opportunity across Colorado. This year Day of Service will last four days from September 8th through the 11th, and there are nearly 40 projects to choose from. "We all benefit from being able to provide service to our local communities, to local non-profits, and we benefit by being able to be together in service of our customers and communities," said Robert Kenney, President of Xcel Energy Colorado. The energy utility started Day of Service in 2010 to honor the anniversary of the 9/11...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Official forecast calls for August to be cooler and wetter than normal

After a hotter and drier than normal July, the official government forecast for August suggests the opposite could be true this month.July is usually the hottest month of the year and last month was even hotter than normal with an average temperature of 78 degrees. That is almost 3 degrees above normal which from a climate standpoint is significant. More than 75% of the days in July were warmer than normal.Last month was also more than 1 inch below normal with precipitation but it should be noted the vast majority of days in July had at least of trace of...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Hot start to August with more monsoon storms expected

The month of August will kick off Monday with hot weather for Denver and the eastern plains of Colorado as highs climb well into the 90s. Some areas could even reach the low 100s. It will be a bit cooler in the mountains and on the western slope thanks to afternoon cloud cover associated with monsoon storms.We'll see several rounds of monsoon storms in the week ahead with an ongoing potential to see flash flooding on burn scars. The storms will be more concentrated across western and southern Colorado on Monday with higher chances on the plains and in the northern mountains toward the end of the week.We could see some wildfire smoke drift through the northern half of Colorado during the day on Monday due to several large fires burning in states like California, Idaho and Montana. In addition there is an Ozone Alert in effect for Denver, Boulder, Greeley and Fort Collins until at least 4 p.m. on Monday.Tuesday will be another hot day for Denver and the plains but temperatures will come down a bit during the middle of the week and again over the weekend thanks to anticipated surges of monsoon moisture.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rtd#Fares#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Better Air#Cbs Rtd
CBS Denver

Increasing chance for storms on Sunday.

DENVER(CBS)-  More monsoon moisture will be pushing northward from Arizona and New Mexico on Sunday. This will bring in a better chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms for most over what many saw on Saturday. Showers and storms will develop in most mountain areas by noon Sunday with storm over the Denver metro and eastern Colorado any time after 2pm.Monday and Tuesday will see drier and warmer air take over the start of the new month. Temperatures will be kicking up into the mid 90s for many over eastern and western parts of Colorado. Chances for showers and storms will be lower again across the state with the drier air.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Near normal temps Saturday with scattered late day storms

After a busy week of monsoon storms that held temperatures down for many areas we'll see a more typical forecast for late July this weekend. Most places should see highs near normal, which is right around 90 degrees for Denver. Scattered storms will be possible each day but they'll mostly be confined to the mountains and foothills.The flash flood threat is low today and tomorrow but of course it will never be zero when scattered storms are possible and you have massive burn scars from wildfires. If you plan to recreate near a recent burn scar just have a plan in place to seek higher ground should a storm threaten the area.Looking ahead to next week a ridge of high pressure will build across the region with some hotter temperatures. We could see some 100s return to the lower elevations by Monday. Afternoon storms will be limited as the monsoon briefly shifts away from the state.Starting on Wednesday the monsoon plume will return to Colorado and that means our storm chances will go back up each afternoon. It also means temperatures will come back down closer to normal for this time of year.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

10 highest Colorado rain totals reported to CoCoRaHS this week

Several places from the mountains to the plains have recorded between 2 and 4 inches of rain this week thanks to a robust surge of monsoon moisture. The following is a list of the 10 largest rain totals reported to the Community Collaborative  Rain, Hail and Snow Network based in Fort Collins. Rain totals are from 7 a.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. on Friday.4.09" - Stratton .25 WNW in Kit Carson County3.77" - Larkspur 7.1 ESE in Douglas County3.68" - Stratton 0.1 N in Kit Carson County3.66" - Cope 0.3 SSW in Washington County3.46" - Walsh 20.1 SSE in Baca County3.45" - Akron 0.5 W in Washington County3.42" - Liberty 15 SW in Kit Carson County3.14" - Littleton 6.9 WNW in Jefferson County3.10" - Pagosa Springs 4.6 NNW in Archuleta County3.07" - Fort Collins 0.7 ENE in Larimer County
CBS Denver

Several New Mexico residents suspected in Boulder murder investigation

Four New Mexico residents have been identified as the suspects in a Colorado murder case. A woman was found dead near Realization Point trailhead on July 24. That's near Flagstaff Mountain in the Boulder foothills.Detectives with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office haven't said how they think the woman was killed, or where. However, they obtained four arrest warrants. The following three people have all been arrested: - Jaime Moore- Ashley Provine- Cody HobirkA fourth suspect, Elizabeth Griffin, has not been located.Moore, Provine and Griffin face are facing first degree murder charges and Hobkirk faces a second degree murder charge. They are all residents of the Las Cruces area.Anyone who saw unusual activity in the Flagstaff Mountain area or the Realization Point trailhead around July 24 is asked to call police at 303-441-3674 or email: BCSOtips@bouldercounty.org. Police are also hoping to talk to anyone who knows where Griffin is.
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
CBS Denver

Climate advocates in Colorado call on President Biden to act on climate crisis

Coloradans gathered in Superior on Tuesday to call on President Joe Biden and Gov. Jared Polis to take action on the climate crisis. Several groups joined victims of the Marshall Fire at the site of a home destroyed by the fire in December 2021.The groups want the president to declare a climate emergency, calling it a "Code Red for Climate.""Coloradans and people across the world are already suffering the impacts of increasingly devastating wildfires, drought, floods, extreme temperatures, and impacts to our economy, agriculture, tourism, winter sports, and more," said Micah Parkin, Exec. Director of 350 Colorado.Tuesday's demonstration is part of a national push to get more federal action.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

4th suspect under arrest in Boulder murder investigation

Elizabeth Griffin, the fourth suspect in a Colorado murder investigation, has been arrested in New Mexico. The 23-year-old was arrested in Las Cruces on Monday.A woman's body was found dead near Realization Point trailhead on July 24. That's in the Flagstaff Mountain area in the Boulder foothills.  Detectives with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office haven't said how they think the woman was killed, or where the crime might have happened. However, they identified Griffin and three other New Mexico residents as the suspects. The other three were arrested earlier:- Jaime Moore- Ashley Provine- Cody HobirkGriffin, Moore and Provine face first degree murder charges and Hobkirk faces a second degree murder charge. They are all residents of the Las Cruces area.Anyone who saw unusual activity in the Flagstaff Mountain area or the Realization Point trailhead around July 24 is asked to call police at 303-441-3674 or email: BCSOtips@bouldercounty.org.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Anglers asked to fish out two reservoirs before they dry up

Managers of Queens and Jumbo reservoirs have pulled all the rules - take as many fish as you can get your hands, er hooks, on to.Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) authorized the hauls for Queens Reservoir beginning on July 21 and Jumbo on July 25. The two bodies of water are in danger of drying up and killing all the fish within them. So CPW told fisherman and fisherwoman to come and get all they can while they can. "Due to declining water levels and increasing temperatures, Queens Reservoir is in imminent danger of suffering a catastrophic fish-kill," said Mitch Martin, acting...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

BRIC Fund empowers Black led organizations such as QueenShipp

Since 2020, the Black Resilience in Colorado or BRIC Fund of the Denver Foundation has granted more than $2 million to Black-led and Black-serving organizations.This week, grantee QueenShipp held a homecoming celebration for the young graduates of its "Empowered Youth Summer Camp.""Today is just a celebration of everything that they have learned," said QueenShipp Founder and CEO Tanaka Shipp.The celebration included visitors from the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club Mile High chapter and step dancing by members of the Divine Nine Black Sororities and Fraternities.Rising 7th grader Te'vyon Ramirez Gordon said the camp has boosted his confidence, "I've learned to use...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Prisoner's family enlists victim in bid for clemency

A man sentenced to nearly a century in prison has asked Gov. Jared Polis for clemency after serving more than two decades behind bars.This story begins at gunpoint in 1998. Rene Lima-Marin and Michael Clifton robbing Jason Kasperek in an Aurora video store. Each gunman was sentenced to 98 years.Fast forward two decades: Lima-Marin walks free following a paperwork mix-up then a pardon from Colorado's governor.Michael Clifton tells a court "I want out, too."In 2018, Kasparek told CBS4  he wouldn't go along with a clemency request, "I'm sorry, I'm one of the victims, it's a life sentence for me."But then...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
52K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy