ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennett, CO

Update: Pedestrian was killed in I-70 hit-and-run

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g8IHG_0gyqQqId00

A 25-year-old man who got out of a vehicle that was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 70 near Bennett was struck and killed by another vehicle Friday evening, the Colorado State Patrol confirmed. In an update on Saturday, CSP confirmed the driver of that vehicle never stopped to help the victim and left the scene of the crash.

That pedestrian died at the scene.

RELATED: Person killed while outside vehicle on I-70

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NFjd6_0gyqQqId00
Colorado Department of Transportation

Originally, CSP had interviewed a driver believed to be the one behind the vehicle that had hit the victim and was cooperating, but it was determined the driver of the suspect vehicle in this crash never stayed at the scene. There were four vehicles total involved in the crash, including the suspect vehicle. There was no report of injuries to anyone else involved in the crash.

Images from a CDOT camera at mile marker 302 showed a vehicle in the median, but Cutler said there was so far no indication from troopers at the scene that the vehicles collided.

The crash was reported shortly after 9 p.m. The left lanes of both directions of traffic were closed as first responders arrived at the scene.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Police searching for 4 drivers in late-night pedestrian crashes

Police in Denver and Lakewood say not one, not two, but four drivers hit a pedestrian and drove away from the scene. The tragic crash happened on July 23 near 1st Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.Police say it's not a well-lit section of road. The 53-year-old woman died at the scene.The victim, an unidentified woman, was first hit by a Ford pickup truck with a single cab and long bed at around 11 p.m. in the northbound lanes. The victim was thrown into the southbound lanes where she was hit again by a white SUV. Police say the SUV has aftermarket wheels which they describe as white trimmed with black center spokes.Then, a light-colored Chevrolet pickup truck with a ladder rack and a dark-colored car both ran over the woman. If you know more about the crashes, you're asked to call Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (720) 913-7867.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Pedestrian killed on I-70 was involved in prior hit-and-run crash

Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol have determined there was no hit-and-run vehicle that left the scene of a male pedestrian's death on I-70 Friday night. Instead, that male was himself the hit-and-run driver in another collision prior to his death.The 25-year-old from Strasburg is believed to be the driver of a red SUV that rear-ended an eastbound semi near Interstate 70 mile marker 292 (west of the Watkins/Highway 36 exit) at about 8:30 p.m., CSP Master Trooper Gary Cutler told CBS4. A witness told investigators that SUV was driven recklessly farther east before it pulled over. Cutler said investigators now...
STRASBURG, CO
CBS Denver

Video shows driver of stolen truck fatally shooting another driver on I-70

One man is dead after a shooting that took place at high speeds on westbound Interstate 70 in Denver late Sunday night. The victim has has been identified as 31-year-old Kevin Piaskowski.  Investigators are now trying to find the shooter. It happened near the Northfield/Quebec Street exit, where Eleanor Cepero and her daughter were driving just moments after it all unfolded. "There was just about a platoon of patrol of cars," she said. The high speed run-in was caught on the dash camera of a witness. The disturbing video was being viewed widely across social media Monday and authorities confirm that it shows what happened and is now part of their investigation. The driver of a silver Dodge truck fired several shots at a dark SUV. Seconds later, the truck swerved and rammed into the back of a semi, then lost control before hitting another car and crashing. Police say the suspect then ran from the vehicle. "I mean, what's going on nowadays? Do we have to all be armed when we go out?" Cepero said. According to police, the truck used during the shooting was stolen. CBS4 was able to talk to the owner who says it was taken five days earlier.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bennett, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
Local
Colorado Cars
9NEWS

Masked suspects fatally shoot man at Lakewood car wash

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man inside his vehicle in a car wash bay was fatally shot moments after he was confronted by three masked people early Sunday morning, the Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said. At about 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, agents were called to the area of W. Colfax...
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Suspected drunken driver crashes into Arvada home

ARVADA, Colo. — A young couple in Arvada is living out of a hotel after a suspected drunken driver with previous DUI arrests crashed a Ford F-250 into a house. "We were like in the midst of wedding planning, and now we’re like trying to figure out where we’re going to live," said Hannah Petterson. "It’s crazy.”
ARVADA, CO
CBS Denver

Driver shot dead at high speed on Interstate 70

One man is dead after a shooting that took place at high speeds on westbound Interstate 70 in Denver late Sunday night. The victim's name is Kevin Piaskowski. Investigators are now trying to find the shooter.  It happened near the Northfield/Quebec Street exit. The high speed run-in was caught on the dash camera of a witness. The disturbing video was being viewed widely across social media Monday and authorities confirm that it shows what happened. The driver of a silver Dodge truck fired several shots at a dark SUV. Seconds later, the truck swerved and rammed into the back of a semi, then lost control before hitting another car. It turns out the Dodge truck was stolen, and its driver ran off.The driver of that dark SUV later died at the hospital. Police said Piaskowski was 31.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Colorado State Patrol#Csp#Cdot
CBS Denver

Car stolen in Jeffco dumped in Denver neighborhood

Jefferson County deputies found an abandoned stolen car in southwest Denver Wednesday morning, but no suspects. According to the sheriff's office, a carjacking took place overnight in Jefferson County, and the victim took themselves to the hospital before calling law enforcement several hours later. The investigation led Jeffco deputies to a Denver neighborhood south of Highway 285, where deputies formed a perimeter around the stolen vehicle. A shelter-in-place order was issued for homes in the 3600 block of S Depew Street for about an hour. Deputies and police responded to the car near the intersection with W Lehigh Avenue and S Eaton Street. It was determined the car had been abandoned, and there were no suspects found in the area. The original location of the carjacking was not immediately known. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is leading the carjacking investigation.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man found dead in car in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Officers are investigating the death of a man who was found shot to death in a car in Lakewood early Sunday morning as a homicide, the Lakewood Police Department said. Police said around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, they got a call about a suspicious incident in the...
LAKEWOOD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Denver

Colorado woman devastated after deadly shooting on I-70

The fiancé of a Denver man who was tragically shot and killed during a possible case of road rage Sunday night says she is devastated and lost without her loved one by her side. Tamra Holton's fiancé, Kevin Piaskowski, was shot and killed Sunday night near Interstate 70 and Quebec. The shooting was captured on a nearby driver's dashcam and showed a silver truck swerving around traffic before opening fire at Piaskowski. "The situation has been so daunting, and the last 24 hours have been nothing but a nightmare," Holton told CBS4's Dillon Thomas. Since the shooting, Holton has been surrounded...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Man wanted for bias-motivated crime in Aurora

Aurora Police want to find a man accused of attacking people for speaking Spanish. Investigators say the suspect sprayed the victims with gasoline and wanted to set them on fire. He allegedly told them they don't belong here and followed them to their car.Police responded to the Rocket gas station at Mississippi Avenue and Havana Street on July 23 at around 11 p.m. They add the suspect threw a rock through a back window and stole a victim's car keys. Police describe the suspect, who was seen on surveillance video, as a 20-25 year old Hispanic or Asian man. He could be 5-feet-6-inches to 5-feet-9-inches tall.Investigators say they are classifying it as a bias-motivated crime.If you know more information, you're asked to call 303.627.1661 or email StopHate@auroragov.org.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

4th suspect under arrest in Boulder murder investigation

Elizabeth Griffin, the fourth suspect in a Colorado murder investigation, has been arrested in New Mexico. The 23-year-old was arrested in Las Cruces on Monday.A woman's body was found dead near Realization Point trailhead on July 24. That's in the Flagstaff Mountain area in the Boulder foothills.  Detectives with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office haven't said how they think the woman was killed, or where the crime might have happened. However, they identified Griffin and three other New Mexico residents as the suspects. The other three were arrested earlier:- Jaime Moore- Ashley Provine- Cody HobirkGriffin, Moore and Provine face first degree murder charges and Hobkirk faces a second degree murder charge. They are all residents of the Las Cruces area.Anyone who saw unusual activity in the Flagstaff Mountain area or the Realization Point trailhead around July 24 is asked to call police at 303-441-3674 or email: BCSOtips@bouldercounty.org.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
52K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy