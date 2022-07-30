Netflix Sues Barlow & Bear Over 'The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical' IP Infringement

collider.com
How to Watch 'Industry' Season 2: Where to Stream the Finance Drama
There are lots of TV shows that have given us a glimpse into various professional settings. Mad Men showed us what goes on in the world of advertising, Suits took us into courtrooms, Grey’s Anatomy showed us how to open people up (literally and metaphorically) and in 2020, Industry showed us the world of finance through the eyes of four young graduates. Industry follows the journey of young graduates in banking and trading, who are trying to make their way in the financial world following the 2008 collapse as they all compete for a limited set of permanent roles at Pierpoint & Co, a prestigious investment bank in London.
From 'Klaus' to 'Dolemite is My Name': 10 Underrated Netflix Original Films Worth Watching
The success of Netflix is something no one could have foreseen. Over the past few years, the streamer has become one of Hollywood’s most successful studios, rivaling the output of the likes of Disney, Warner Brothers, and more. They have brought out film after film, with a selection that ranges from mainstream rom-coms like To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before to critically acclaimed indie award winners like Roma. It’s safe to say that when it comes to movies, there’s something for everyone on Netflix.
'Tales of the Walking Dead' Review: This Wacky Anthology Series Is The Franchise's Weirdest Yet
In the seemingly ever-expanding universe of the long-running story of The Walking Dead, whose original series is heading into the second half of its eleventh and final season, spinoffs are continuing to sprout off. There is Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, both of which have taken their relatively distinct stories in different directions with mixed results. Then there is the upcoming Isle of the Dead as well as a yet untitled Rick and Michonne series that both will expand beyond the current main show once it concludes this Fall. If this sounds like it is stretching things a little bit too far for you, then it is understandable why one could easily write off the six-episode anthology spinoff Tales of the Walking Dead. However, if you were to do so, you’d be missing out on the franchise at its most bonkers yet.
Taika Waititi, Jordan Peele, & Over 500 Male Creators Push for Reproductive Safety From Major Studios
Following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 24, over 400 creators and showrunners, all women, sent signed letters to the top executives of Hollywood's biggest studios with specific demands regarding the very basic human right of access to healthcare. According to Variety, in an effort to secure the employment and safety of any and all employees under companies such as Netflix, Disney, Apple and more, the letters outlined a list of expectations for productions in states with anti-abortion laws. Joining those women now are a list of over 500 men, including names like Jordan Peele, J.J. Abrams and Donald Glover, who sent letters up to the same companies, doubling down on these expectations.
'The Sandman' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Netflix Adaptation
The Sandman is an upcoming Netflix fantasy series, based on the comic book series of the same name by author Neil Gaiman. After going through development hell for years as a potential film, it was decided to switch focus to a longer-form TV series instead, with Netflix ordering the series in June 2019.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Seeing Double: How 'The Boys' and 'The Flight Attendant' Tackle Character Introspection
HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant and Prime Video’s The Boys are two compelling series both packed with action and drama. The character work in both of these shows soars to new heights, really giving audiences a lot to sink their teeth into. Though both shows are incredible achievements in storytelling and grandiose visuals, main characters Homelander (Antony Starr) and Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) don’t seem to have much in common on the surface. One is a maniacal supervillain, one of the best antagonists TV has seen thus far. The other, a recovering alcoholic who finds herself constantly smack dab in the middle of international crimes. In the most recent season of The Boys and The Flight Attendant, both narratives make use of an excellent device to convey that these characters have gone off the deep end. In both series, Homelander and Cassie share moments with their most challenging scene partner yet: themselves.
'The Flash': Michael Keaton Says He Returned as Batman to See How Fans Would React
Michael Keaton didn’t join the upcoming The Flash movie for fame or fortune, his reason was a lot more nuanced than that; he wanted to see how people would react to him coming back as Batman after 30 years. Speaking with Variety about the upcoming DC movie, Keaton discussed how superhero movies became a cultural phenomenon, making him curious about what it would mean to become Bruce Wayne again.
'Everybody Hates Chris' Gets Animated Reboot With Chris Rock Narrating
Chris Rock is back to tell the story of his teenage years again. The comedian's autobiographical sitcom Everbody Hates Chris is officially being rebooted in animated form for MTV Entertainment, according to Deadline. Following a straight-to-series order, the show, titled Everybody Still Hates Chris, is set to appear on both Comedy Central and Paramount+ with Rock returning to his role as the series narrator while also serving as executive producer. It also marks a reteaming of CBS Studios and 3 Arts Entertainment, who previously collaborated on Rock's original series.
'The Resort': Luis Gerardo Méndez and the Cast Discuss the Key to Genre-Jumping and Navigating This Mystery
I’ll give you a brief synopsis of the new Peacock series, The Resort, but nothing will prepare you for the twists and turns this show takes throughout its eight-episode run. Created by Andy Siara, The Resort stars Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper as Emma and Noah, a married couple who head off to the Mayan Riviera to celebrate their anniversary. While there, they become aware of unsolved mysteries that took place 15 years prior and become obsessed with finding the truth. While that is very much the starting point of The Resort, that description barely scratches the surface of what Siara explores with this story, which is essentially a multi-generational tale of our relationship with time.
“Trials and Tribble-ations” Remains a Star Trek Crossover Dream-Come-True
Who doesn’t love a crossover? In whatever shape or form, news of an impending crossover is exciting. At SDCC 2022, it was announced that the live-action show Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will cross over with the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Details are sparing, but we envision some “Scoobynatural” shenanigans for the Enterprise crew, and Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid could be donning cool wigs to bring Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler to life in live-action.
‘Mythic Quest’ Season 3: Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby and Megan Ganz Reveal New Details at SDCC
Shortly before the Mythic Quest cast took the San Diego Comic-Con stage in Ballroom 20 and showed a new trailer for Season 3, along with revealing the fall release date, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby and co-creator Megan Ganz stopped by the Collider studio to talk about making the fantastic Apple TV+ comedy series.
'The Curse of Bridge Hollow' Images Show Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson on a Spooky Adventure
The Halloween season is fast approaching, and with it comes a new original movie from Netflix. This October, get ready to head on a spooky adventure in the upcoming The Curse of Bridge Hollow. In it, Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson try to stop a poltergeist from wreaking havoc. Ahead of the premiere, Netflix has shared first-look images from the movie.
Dolph Lundgren Responds to Sylvester Stallone's Criticisms of 'Rocky' Spin-off 'Drago'
Over the weekend it had seemed as though the on-screen feud between Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren's characters in the Rocky universe was extending to real life. Stallone had taken to social media to criticize the development of Drago, a spin-off to be centered on Lundgren's character Ivan Drago, and his son – Victor. While most of the criticism was directed at Rocky producer Irwin Winkle, the actor also expressed displeasure at Lundgren accepting a role in the spin-off behind his back. Lundgren has now come out to "set the record straight" clarifying that he was unaware of Stallone's non-involvement with the spin-off.
'House of the Dragon' Image Teases the Relationship Between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower
The countdown has officially begun. The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is coming soon and Empire Magazine has released yet another exclusive image. A couple of days ago we were introduced to an Iron Throne — the most desirable yet uncomfortable-looking seat in Westeros — which looked closer to the description present in George R. R. Martin’s books than the depiction present in the 8 seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones. And now, we have been presented with a seemingly wholesome scene between childhood friends Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower.
‘Heathers: The Musical’ is Bringing "Big Fun" to the Roku Channel Next Month
The Roku Channel has announced that it will be premiering a live capture of the West End stage show Heathers: The Musical next month. Ahead of the show's release on September 16, Roku has released a short trailer from the recording, showcasing the three mean girls (no, not those mean girls) central to the show's title.
Pat Carroll, Voice of 'The Little Mermaid's Ursula, Dies at 95
Actress Pat Carroll, most known for voicing the villainous Ursula in The Little Mermaid, has passed away at the age of 95. According to Deadline, Carroll died at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts on July 30 while recovering from pneumonia. Carroll started her over seven decade career in the...
How to Watch 'Reservation Dogs': Where to Stream Season 2 Online
Throughout TV’s history, most teen shows have focused on the drama that comes from being a white, suburban middle-class teen. While these teenagers are by no means devoid of emotional stress and trauma, these shows fail to deal with other issues of race and class that affect so many other teens. By comparison, Reservation Dogs has been a breath of fresh air.
'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 Recap: Everything You Need to Know Before Season 3
This original comedy series premiered in April 2020 on Netflix. Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever is the story of Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) who is navigating life in high school in southern California. She is the child of Indian-American immigrants Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) and Mohan (Sendhi Ramamurthy). When Mohan dies suddenly, Devi’s life is changed forever and her already strained relationship with Nalini is damaged further as they both struggle with their grief. Devi also regularly visits her therapist, Dr. Ryan (Niecy Nash) to try and cope with the loss of her father. Eventually, Devi’s cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) comes to stay with them as she studies at Caltech.
Mike Judge’s 'Beavis and Butt-Head': Everything You Need to Know About the Revival Series
Is There a Trailer For Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. When and Where Will Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Be Released?. What Is Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head About?. Who Are the Cast and Crew of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. We were first introduced to...
