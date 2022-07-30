ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Kerrigan's retirement closes out era of Washington football

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O5JkA_0gyqQPf800

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Ryan Kerrigan still called Washington’s facility by its old name, even though he was wearing a shirt bearing the new logo of the franchise’s rebranding as the Commanders.

That wasn’t the only reminder of the old days that weren’t that long ago.

Seeing his old teammate at Commanders training camp brought punter Tress Way, the organization’s longest-tenured player, back to the days of Kerrigan flexing after making a sack back when Washington was known as the Redskins. Kerrigan was the final standout player under the old name, and his retirement back in the familiar burgundy and gold colors marks the end of that chapter for a franchise trying to recapture long-lost glory.

“It’s a new era of football here in Washington, and I’m hoping that means a lot of wins in the future, some playoff wins — something that I unfortunately didn’t get to experience here,” Kerrigan said at his retirement news conference Saturday. “I’m just hoping that means good things for the team moving forward and a good thing for the guys in the locker room.”

That locker room has changed significantly since the final game Kerrigan and his teammates played with the old name on Dec. 29, 2019. Just 11 of 91 players in camp played when Washington was the Redskins, a product of Ron Rivera’s roster overhaul since taking over as coach and head of football operations on New Year’s Day 2020.

Kerrigan, who played one season for Rivera with what was called the Washington Football Team the past two years, is a link to the organization’s past as much as anything else.

“Obviously, Ryan spent most of his time here under the old name, but us honoring him as the Commanders I think just continues on the legacy of that name and our team as a whole and just shows that we are still the same group of guys, whether the name has changed or not,” said center Chase Roullier, one of those to have played under all three names in Washington. “There’s a lot of cultural changes, a lot of things that have changed, but we’re still able to honor Ryan as such an important part of this franchise and what he has done for us.”

Kerrigan is Washington’s career sacks leader, though his departure for one final season with Philadelphia also gave way to pass-rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young. Together they were part of the defense two seasons ago that ranked second in the NFL on the way to winning the NFC East and making the playoffs.

Several key pieces have changed since then, including Carson Wentz at quarterback, and Kerrigan’s message to the team was optimistic about its direction.

“What’s really cool is Kerrigan comes out for one day and he’s talking about what he sees just with us and in the locker room, in the building, on the field, and he said the word ‘momentum,’” Way said. “I’m pretty biased because he’s one of my best friends, but I would argue the same thing. You just feel a certain momentum, so it’s just a matter of whether we can execute and win some games and keep that going.”

That’s what Rivera has been tasked to do since being named coach prior to the pandemic and the summer of 2020, when a national reckoning on racism in the U.S. prompted the team to drop the old name amid pressure from sponsors and after decades of criticism from Native American groups.

For what it’s worth, Kerrigan is a fan of the new name. He’s also proud to be known as one of the final great Redskins players.

“I know this team means a lot to a lot of people, and it’s one of the older teams, one of the older franchises in the league and had a lot of great players come through,” Kerrigan said. “It’s really cool.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To Bucs Crushing Injury News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received crushing injury news early on in training camp, as standout offensive lineman Ryan Jensen went down with what is believed to be a significant injury. Jensen, one of the Buccaneers' most important offensive players, is expected to miss multiple months with an apparent knee injury.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Bill Belichick's Pick For NFL's 2 Greatest Players Ever

The NFL world loves to debate the league's greatest players of all-time. Who's the best on the offensive side of the ball? Who's the greatest on the defensive side of the ball. Few people, if any, are more qualified to answer those questions than Bill Belichick. The legendary New England...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts

Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama LB preparing for NFL comeback, earns tryout with the Seahawks

Alabama football fans all remember Reuben Foster for his tenacity on the football field. The first glimpse that fans caught of Foster was against LSU in Death Valley. The Tide kicked off to the Tigers, and Foster came out of nowhere to blindside one of the nation’s top running backs at the time, Leonard Fournette. After that, everyone knew the type of player that he was going to be.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Steelers Cut Player Following Wide Receiver Signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced a series of roster moves. Pittsburgh signed a new wide receiver on Monday, adding Javon McKinley to the roster. However, the Steelers had to clear a roster spot following the roster move. Pittsburgh released defensive lineman Tyree Johnson on Monday. The Steelers are currently in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools

One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Tress Way
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Viral Laura Rutledge Video

Laura Rutledge and the ESPN NFL Live crew got in on a viral trend this week. The tortilla slap challenge. Yes, you read that correctly. "NFL Live takes on the Tortilla Challenge. It’s the sound of the smacks for me," Rutledge wrote. Who came away looking the best?. "Hard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#American Football
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy