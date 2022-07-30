Metaverse branding’s success depends on its underlying purpose

cryptoslate.com
Report: Helium caught in a web of falsehoods about its partnerships
Reports have emerged that Helium (HNT) has misled the public about its partnerships. According to the reports, the company has no collaboration with Lime or Salesforce, as it touts on its website. No Lime partnership. A Mashable report revealed that Lime does not have any partnership with Helium. The transportation...
World’s Largest Metaverse Builder Community SandStorm Launches Build Proposals for Brands
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Tampa, United States, 1st August, 2022, Chainwire — Leading metaverse builder community SandStorm has released its highly anticipated “proposal and bid”...
MasRelic – DeFi and Synthetic Real Estate Platform Launched Its New Relic Token on the Ethereum Blockchain
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. New Jersey, United States, 1st August, 2022, Chainwire — MasRelic, a small cap start-up located 7 miles from one of the...
Tiffany & Co. to launch new NFT collection priced at 30 ETH a pop, community opinion divided
Luxury jewelry company Tiffany & Co. announced a new NFT project called NFTiff on July 31, which is slated for an August launch. The collection will consist of 250 unique NFTs created as derivatives of verified CryptoPunk NFTs and will each correlate to a real-world 18k gold pendant laced with gemstones and diamonds.
Poloniex launches new trading system focused on speed, stability and usability
Cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex has launched a new trading system to provide users with greater stability, speed, and usability. The new trading system is based on a “next-generation” matching engine which increased the exchange’s order matching speed by 30x, the exchange said in an Aug. 1. press release.
OutSad Launches Expressive NFTs for Exploring the Metaverse
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Singapore, Singapore, 2nd August, 2022, Chainwire — OutSad has launched a unique collection of NFTs designed to help metaverse explorers express...
Research: Stagnating active addresses and entities show we’re in a typical bear market
Determining the length of an ongoing bear market is extremely difficult to do with a single metric, especially when looking at short time frames. To better understand an ongoing bear market, one must zoom out and consider how various market fundamentals functioned in previous cycles. Often overlooked but solid market...
MicroStrategy records $918M impairment loss in Q2, Saylor moves to new Chairman role
MicroStrategy recorded an impairment charge of $918 million on its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings in the second quarter, according to its earnings report released on August 2. The report also revealed that the company will create a new role of executive chairman, which Michael Saylor will fill. Meanwhile, Phong Le, the...
Osmosis “Scambuster Upgrade” ready to go live to combat surge in spam events
The Cosmos-based Osmosis chain is ready to release upgrade v11.0.0 at block height 5432450 to combat “spam/scam events.” The block height is expected to be reached around 4 PM UTC on August 3 and will result in users being unable to interact with the chain for a “short period of time.”
BinaryX Releases RhinoX Whitepaper Detailing New Key Features of its Ecosystem
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Singapore, Singapore, 2nd August, 2022, Chainwire — BinaryX, a leading P2E game development company, has released the official whitepaper for Rh!noX,...
Web3 Foundation passes 400 project grants on Polkadot
Web3 Foundation, the organization responsible for doling out grants on Polkadot, has passed the milestone of 400 approved projects. Since launching in December 2018, Web3 Foundation (W3F) has received hundreds of applications from projects looking to build in the Polkadot ecosystem — the foundation approved roughly 40% of these submissions.
Solana NFT marketplace Magic Eden expands to Ethereum
Solana’s (SOL) leading NFT marketplace Magic Eden has announced that it will now support Ethereum (ETH) NFTs on its platform, according to a press release shared with CryptoSlate. The platform stated that it plans to provide multichain solutions for NFT collectors and creators and has launched several tools to...
Socios.com invests $100M to accelerate Web3 innovations for FC Barcelona
Socios.com is investing $100 million in Barca Studio for a 24.5% stake and aims to accelerate blockchain, non-fungible token (NFT), and digital assets innovation for FC Barcelona. Barca Studios was launched in 2019 as the club’s platform for creating and distributing video and audio content. The partnership with Socios.com will...
Volt Inu Set to Launch the Volted Dragons Sailors Club NFTs
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Malmö, Sweden, 2nd August, 2022, Chainwire — Volt Inu has proudly announced that their Volted Dragons Sailors Club NFT collection is...
Cardano founder addresses Vasil hard fork delay; says rollout ‘shouldn’t be much longer’
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson posted a video on Aug. 1 to address the delay in the Vasil hard fork. He said Vasil is the most ambitious upgrade to date as it required changes to the Plutus programming language and the consensus protocol. This meant more thorough testing requirements compared to previous releases, leading to setbacks.
