Gwinnett County Public Schools updates its five-year plan

accesswdun.com
Related
Metro Atlanta schools see enrollment down as new school year begins
Schools across metro Atlanta have been seeing a decline in enrollment since 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Enrollment is overall going back up across the state, but local districts are still seeing a decline in the number of students in their school systems, mainly due to the pandemic.
CBS 46
Gwinnett County’s school menu seeks to appeal to district’s global population
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When Georgia’s largest school district, Gwinnett County Public Schools, begins its new school year on Wednesday, students can expect some globally inspired tweaks to the district’s cafeteria menu. A CBS46 crew stopped by the new Seckinger High School near Buford Tuesday as cafeteria workers...
Fulton County students will notice big change as they head back to school next week
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Students in Fulton County schools will notice a big change this year involving their cell phones when they head back to school Aug. 8. Fulton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney told Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship that the district has been hiring, training and preparing all summer for the first of school.
WXIA 11 Alive
Districts prepare for last year of pilot program before statewide dyslexia screening mandate
ATLANTA — Four metro Atlanta school districts - City Schools of Decatur, DeKalb County Schools, Marietta City Schools, Jackson County Schools - are part of a pilot program to help identify and support students with dyslexia. However, the upcoming school year is the last year to test that program...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Gwinnett County Schools expand menu options
The investigator was working on a different case when she noticed two men fighting. Southeast Atlanta apartment complex sees yet another fire. Southeast Atlanta apartment complex sees yet another fire. More area school districts head back to school Tuesday. Updated: 8 hours ago. More area school districts head back to...
CBS 46
Cobb County Schools focus on safety as new school year kicks off
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Monday marks the first day of school in Cobb County and the superintendent made it clear that safety is a priority for the new year. “School safety is on the forefront of everyone’s mind after the tragedy in Uvalde,” said Superintendent Chris Ragsdale. Cobb...
Newnan Times-Herald
School system returns to pre-pandemic meal prices
Coweta County schools will begin the new school year with regular school breakfasts and lunches for students – and a return to pre-pandemic meal prices. Breakfast for elementary, middle and high school students will be $1, while elementary lunches will be $2.80 and middle/high lunches will be $3.05. Parents...
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: County schools starting with record 182,865 enrollment
AUG. 2 , 2022 | With school starting this week, Gwinnett County Public Schools are expecting 182,865 students to enroll, the most ever. The county schools employ 22,731 people, and is the largest employer in Gwinnett, and fourth largest in Metro Atlanta. The school district is now the 11th largest district in the entire country.
Developers seek delay in controversial rezone request in Oconee Co
There will likely be a delay in a vote on a proposal for a controversial rezoning request in Ocoee County. Developers who are looking to build a grocery store, restaurant, and shopping complex near the intersection of Highways 78 and 53 in Oconee County are asking Commissioners to push back until September the vote to approve or reject the proposed change from Business 1 to Business 2 zoning status.
CBS 46
Plan approved for empty Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The last hurdle has been cleared in a push to revitalize the old Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth. The mall has sat mostly unoccupied for years. It is so empty that filmmakers have used it to shoot shows like “Stranger Things.”. Today, county commissioners adopted...
accesswdun.com
NE Georgia schools not making significant changes despite new laws
As Georgia School districts prepare to welcome students back over the next week, many have spent the summer hammering out policies to comply with new laws passed by the general assembly last session. One of those bills, the so-called 'Parents Bill of Rights,' gives parents more of a say in...
Fired administrator alleges racism at The Westminster Schools in lawsuit
The former preschool director at The Westminster Schools in Buckhead is suing the school and two administrators, alleging she faced racist attacks by her supervisor and was fired because she is Asian American. The lawsuit was filed last month by Dr. Caroline Diaz, Ed.D., in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. […] The post Fired administrator alleges racism at The Westminster Schools in lawsuit appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
accesswdun.com
Hall planners OK revised Hardy Road development
The Hall County Planning Commission recommended approval Monday of a revised plan for a proposed new subdivision on Hardy Road near Lake Lanier. Cook Communities had originally planned to build 11 homes on just over 11 acres of land near Nancy Creek Road, and that request passed the planning commission in April. However, it was tabled by the Hall County Commission after the developers added nine acres to the property and decided to increase the number of homes to 20.
Back 2 School: New Forsyth elementary school to open with security in mind
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Forsyth County is re-imagining how they do school. The district is putting millions of dollars towards enhancing safety for students in the wake of school shootings across the country. Channel 2’s Justin Carter was at New Hope Elementary in Cumming on Thursday. The school, which...
WXIA 11 Alive
New proposal for Gwinnett Place Mall released
We have our first look at revitalization plans for Gwinnett Place Mall. The mall is most recently known for being featured in "Stranger Things."
MARTA holding job fair, signing bonus of $3,000
ATLANTA — MARTA is hoping to hire bus operators and journeyman bus technicians at their upcoming job fair. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The job fair takes place on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 3 p.m. to 7.p.m. It will be held at MARTA headquarters...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,047,232 which is 1,178% higher than the state average of $316,705.
msm.edu
Morehouse School of Medicine President and CEO Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD, Honored by Cobb/NMA Health Institute with Lifetime Achievement Award
Award presented at 2022 National Medical Association Convention and Scientific Assembly in Atlanta. ATLANTA – August 2, 2022 – The W. Montague Cobb/National Medical Association (NMA) Health Institute unanimously selected Morehouse School of Medicine President and CEO Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD, FACOG, as the 2022 recipient of the W. Montague Cobb Lifetime Achievement Award. The award was presented to Dr. Montgomery Rice on July 30, 2022, during the Opening Honors and Awards event at the National Medical Association Convention and Scientific Assembly at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA.
Former DeKalb County principal accused of bullying workers, faced similar accusation 15 years ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 has learned that a DeKalb County school principal who was demoted for bullying and harassing subordinates in addition to having them run personal errands for her was recently was accused of financial irregularities with her staff 15 years ago. Channel 2′s Richard Belcher...
ung.edu
President Jacobs announces plans to retire in 2023
University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita Jacobs announced plans today to retire at the end of the coming academic year in June 2023. "UNG has a long history of educating outstanding professional, civic and military leaders for our state and nation, and our momentum points to a bright future," Jacobs said. "I am announcing my plans now to ensure the Board of Regents has ample time to select UNG's next president and to provide for a stable transition over this next year as we celebrate North Georgia's sesquicentennial — our 150th anniversary."
Comments / 2