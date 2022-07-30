ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Pawtucket police increase patrols after 3 shot, hospitalized

By Dominique Turner
ABC6.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.abc6.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Police investigating after man shot in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police said a man was shot Tuesday afternoon in the city. According to police, the shooting happened in the area of Third and Wade streets around 3:45 p.m. Police said the victim took himself to St. Anne’s Hospital. His injuries are believed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pawtucket, RI
Pawtucket, RI
Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Nonviolence Institute
Turnto10.com

Cranston police search for robbery suspect

(WJAR) — Cranston police are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect accused of breaking into a parked car. Police said an individual broke into a car parked at 400 Dyer Ave. around noon on July 9, where they stole various credit and debit cards. The cards were...
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Westport police search for man accused of breaking into restaurant

WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — Westport police said Tuesday that they are searching for a man who is accused of breaking into a local restaurant. Investigators said that the man allegedly broke into the Back Eddy Restaurant. No further information was provided. Anyone with more information regarding the man’s identity...
WESTPORT, MA
ABC6.com

2 men accused of drunk boating during Aquapalooza

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men accused of drunk boating during Aquapalooza were arrested over the weekend. The annual tradition draws thousands of boaters on the water at Potters Cove off Prudence Island. Harbormaster Bruce Celico told ABC 6 News ahead of the weekend that boaters would see increased...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NECN

Man Critically Injured in Daytime Shooting in Dorchester

Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday. The shooting occurred shortly after noon at an address on Norwell Street, Boston police said. The man who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital by Boston...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Man hospitalized after shooting in Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was hospitalized after being shot in Central Falls Sunday morning. Police said they responded to the area of Dexter and Hunt streets for a report of a fight and possible shots fired around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said later, an officer found...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
ABC6.com

Two boats sank during Aquapalooza, police say

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth police confirmed to ABC 6 that two boats sunk during Aquapalooza over the weekend. This comes as annually thousands of boaters headed to the waters at Potters Cove off Prudence Island. Two men were also arrested during the event, police said. Portsmouth police said...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Police arrest man on multiple charges after gun stolen out of Dartmouth used in shooting

A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after a shooting where the gun used was stolen from an area town. According to Boston Police, just after 2:00 a.m., on Monday, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), responded to a Shot Spotter Activation which resulted in the firearm arrest of a Massachusetts man in the area of Columbia Road and Cushing Avenue.
DARTMOUTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

Police ID victims in West Greenwich drownings

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – West Greenwich Police have confirmed the names of the men who drowned in a pond Friday evening. Major Jim Tiernan of West Greenwich Police Department said the two men were Tylon Brooks, 20, and Joshua Richards, 20, of Providence.  They were spotted drowning in Phelps Pond. First responders rushed to […]
WEST GREENWICH, RI
ABC6.com

Boston police seize reported stolen gun from Dartmouth

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Boston police said they seized a handgun that was reported stolen out of Dartmouth early Monday morning. Police said they responded to a shot spotter activation around 2:15 a.m. in the area of Columbia Road and Cushing Avenue. Police said they arrested 20-year-old man Jeiffrey...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy