Pawtucket police increase patrols after 3 shot, hospitalized

www.abc6.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a FairytaleTravel MavenBristol, RI
Related
1 hurt in Cranston shooting
Cranston police said they got a call around 11 p.m. that someone approached the Mica Avenue home and fired multiple shots.
ABC6.com
RIDEM officer involved in chase that consisted of three collisions in Narragansett
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island Department of Environmental police officer was injured during a chase in Narragansett Tuesday morning. According to DEM, an employee approached a woman was parked illegally in a car on Great Island Road before 10:30 a.m. A DEM spokesman said the woman in...
Man shot in Fall River neighborhood
Police are searching for whoever shot and injured a man in Fall River Tuesday afternoon.
ABC6.com
Police investigating after man shot in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police said a man was shot Tuesday afternoon in the city. According to police, the shooting happened in the area of Third and Wade streets around 3:45 p.m. Police said the victim took himself to St. Anne’s Hospital. His injuries are believed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC6.com
Two youths facing charges for shooting BB gun at firefighter, bystanders in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Two juveniles are facing charges after they were accused of shooting a bb gun at first responders and bystanders during a separate shooting investigation Tuesday night. According to police, firefighters were assisting police with a shooting investigation on Fourth Street when a firefighter was...
Police: Caregiver exploited elderly Little Compton woman
Jahlena Ann Giron has been charged with exploitation of an elder, larceny, forgery/counterfeiting and obtaining property under false pretenses.
One year later, police still searching for Warwick woman’s killer
It's been one year since 24-year-old Miya Brophy-Baermann was gunned down during a night out with friends in Providence.
ABC6.com
Miriam Hospital emergency room nurse accused of bringing gun to work
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Miriam Hospital emergency room nurse is accused of bringing a gun to work over the weekend. Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin told ABC 6 News that Lalayna Grilley was arrested Sunday. A security officer at the hospital told police that the gun was seized...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turnto10.com
Cranston police search for robbery suspect
(WJAR) — Cranston police are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect accused of breaking into a parked car. Police said an individual broke into a car parked at 400 Dyer Ave. around noon on July 9, where they stole various credit and debit cards. The cards were...
DEM: Driver intentionally rams into cars in Narragansett
An investigation is underway after a woman led officers on a chase and intentionally rammed into several vehicles, according to the DEM.
ABC6.com
Westport police search for man accused of breaking into restaurant
WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — Westport police said Tuesday that they are searching for a man who is accused of breaking into a local restaurant. Investigators said that the man allegedly broke into the Back Eddy Restaurant. No further information was provided. Anyone with more information regarding the man’s identity...
ABC6.com
2 men accused of drunk boating during Aquapalooza
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men accused of drunk boating during Aquapalooza were arrested over the weekend. The annual tradition draws thousands of boaters on the water at Potters Cove off Prudence Island. Harbormaster Bruce Celico told ABC 6 News ahead of the weekend that boaters would see increased...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dozens of cars ransacked in Barrington, Jamestown
Police are warning Rhode Islanders to remain vigilant after more than 80 cars were broken into in two communities overnight.
ABC6.com
Year after Miya Brophy Baermann’s killing, no arrests have been made
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Monday marks one year since 24-year-old Miya Brophy Baermann was shot and killed in Providence. Police said that she was standing on the sidewalk of Olney Street talking to a friend, when she was killed by a drive-by shooter. Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin on...
NECN
Man Critically Injured in Daytime Shooting in Dorchester
Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday. The shooting occurred shortly after noon at an address on Norwell Street, Boston police said. The man who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital by Boston...
ABC6.com
Man hospitalized after shooting in Central Falls
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was hospitalized after being shot in Central Falls Sunday morning. Police said they responded to the area of Dexter and Hunt streets for a report of a fight and possible shots fired around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said later, an officer found...
ABC6.com
Two boats sank during Aquapalooza, police say
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth police confirmed to ABC 6 that two boats sunk during Aquapalooza over the weekend. This comes as annually thousands of boaters headed to the waters at Potters Cove off Prudence Island. Two men were also arrested during the event, police said. Portsmouth police said...
fallriverreporter.com
Police arrest man on multiple charges after gun stolen out of Dartmouth used in shooting
A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after a shooting where the gun used was stolen from an area town. According to Boston Police, just after 2:00 a.m., on Monday, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), responded to a Shot Spotter Activation which resulted in the firearm arrest of a Massachusetts man in the area of Columbia Road and Cushing Avenue.
Police ID victims in West Greenwich drownings
WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – West Greenwich Police have confirmed the names of the men who drowned in a pond Friday evening. Major Jim Tiernan of West Greenwich Police Department said the two men were Tylon Brooks, 20, and Joshua Richards, 20, of Providence. They were spotted drowning in Phelps Pond. First responders rushed to […]
ABC6.com
Boston police seize reported stolen gun from Dartmouth
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Boston police said they seized a handgun that was reported stolen out of Dartmouth early Monday morning. Police said they responded to a shot spotter activation around 2:15 a.m. in the area of Columbia Road and Cushing Avenue. Police said they arrested 20-year-old man Jeiffrey...
Comments / 1