Sean Crocker gets late eagle to gain two-stroke lead at Hero Open

GolfWRX
LPGA major champ hits out at Bubba Watson and his wife over decision to join LIV
“What are the reasons you (LIV golfer) jumped ship from the PGA/DP World Tour?”. It’s been a long-held argument from those opposed to the Greg Norman-led tour that players are ignoring the human rights record of the backers — the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. And instead, golfers...
golfmagic.com
Henrik Stenson wins on LIV Golf debut then FIRES SHOT at Ryder Cup
Henrik Stenson started the week by being axed as European Ryder Cup captain. He ended it with a cheque for $4.375 million in his back pocket after winning on his LIV Golf debut and finishing second in the team event at Trump National Bedminster. Stenson added a pair of 69s...
golfmagic.com
New footage emerges of Phil Mickelson being distracted by comedy duo at LIV Golf
New footage has emerged on social media of comedy duo 'The Good Liars' distracting Phil Mickelson on his opening tee shot at LIV Golf Bedminster. Their 'Quiet Please' signs were also denied at the entrance gate because of the words written on them. The Good Liars comedy act, made up...
Golf Digest
LIV Golf’s riches propel Phil Mickelson to this notable financial title
In his three starts on the breakaway LIV Golf series, Phil Mickelson has struggled mightily to conjure up the game that earned him his spot in the World Golf Hall of Fame. He’s a collective 26 over par prior to playing Sunday’s final round of the event at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC
Thin crowd size for golf tournament at Trump club
The Saudi-backed LIV Golf series came to Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey over the weekend, and the tournament saw thin crowds on the course. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 1, 2022.
golfmagic.com
Sergio Garcia says LIV Golf contract "kinda my reward" for long career
Sergio Garcia says he views his LIV contract as "kinda" his reward for a career in golf spanning nearly 30 years. In an interview with Michael Collins of ESPN, the Spaniard has opened up on his decision to join the Saudi-funded breakaway tour. The 42-year-old has revealed when he first...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic
Seven days. That’s how long it had been since Tony Finau last won on the PGA Tour before cruising to victory Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Suffice it to say nobody was asking what was wrong with the 31-year-old tour veteran between his third and fourth career tour victories, unlike all the talk that went on during the long drought (1,975 days) that came between his first and second wins (the 2016 Puerto Rico Open and the 2021 Northern Trust).
Golf Digest
Tony Finau got a hero’s welcome from family and friends when he arrived home after his second straight win
Like Hansel before him, Tony Finau is so hot right now. After last week’s come-from-behind win at the 3M Open, Finau breezed away from the pack at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday, claiming his second win in as many weeks and the third in his last 25 appearances. Finau’s wife Alayna flew out to surprise ahead of his final round, and the move paid off for the couple, despite Finau nearly having a heart attack for all of TikTok to see …
Golf Digest
Luke Donald is ready and willing to be the next European Ryder Cup captain
DETROIT — After closing the Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday morning with a six-under-par 66, his lowest final round of 2022 and tying his lowest round since the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in October, Luke Donald was heading home to Florida and then on to the Wyndham Championship, the final regular season event on the PGA Tour.
Golf.com
Tony two-time! Finau wins second-straight event at Rocket Mortgage Classic
A winning feeling so nice, he had to do it twice (in two weeks!) On Sunday in Detroit, Tony Finau shot a final-round 67 to clinch victory the Rocket Mortgage Classic, his second PGA Tour win in the last seven days. Finau, who finished 26-under, became the first winner in back-to-back weeks on the PGA Tour since Brendon Todd in 2019.
ESPN
Riders, fans injured in horror velodrome crash
Matt Richardson has had to blot out the images of a horrifying crash which marred the Commonwealth Games track cycling action before racing to gold in London. English Olympic champion Matt Walls was one of three riders taken to hospital after being catapulted over the barriers and into a horrified crowd of spectators in another high-speed crash at the Lee Valley velodrome on Sunday.
BBC
Women's Scottish Open: Rookie Ayaka Furue wins first LPGA tour title after course record
-21 A Furue (Jap); -18 C Boutier (Fra); -17 HJ Kim (Kor), C Knight (USA); -16 L Ko (NZ), A Lee (USA); -15 N Hataoka (Jap); -14 W Meechai (Tha), M Leblanc (Can), L Vu (USA). Selected others: -10 G Hall (Eng), C Hull (Eng), B Law (Eng); -6 G Dryburgh (Sco); -5 S Meadow (NI); -1 B Brewerton (Wal); K Henry (Sco).
Finau wins Rocket Mortgage for 2nd straight PGA Tour victory
DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau has changed the conversation about him in less than a calendar year. Finau ran away with the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday at Detroit Golf Club to become the first player in three years to win consecutive PGA Tour events in the regular season. He closed with a 5-under 67 for a five-shot victory and a tournament-record 26-under 262 total. It was his fourth career victory, and third title in 11-plus months. Finau began his stretch of success last August at The Northern Trust, where he had his first victory in five years and 142 PGA Tour starts. “I’m proud of the way I’ve fought through adversity in my career,” said Finau, a Salt Lake City native with Tongan-Samoan heritage. “They say a winner is just a loser who kept trying, and that’s me.”
Henrik Stenson wins LIV Golf individual competition and $4 million prize on debut
Henrik Stenson won his first LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey on Sunday, nearly two weeks after he was stripped of his Ryder Cup captaincy for joining the breakaway series.
Rocket Mortgage Classic purse: Payout by player, finishing position
Breaking down the Rocket Mortgage Classic payout to see what prize money each finishing position will take home from the $8.4 million purse in Detroit. No golf fan is circling their calendar for the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club but it’s an important stop on the PGA Tour as the next-to-last tournament before the FedExCup Playoffs begin. That created a bit of drama heading into the week and the results had been a highly entertaining tournament with two big-hitters leading the charge into Sunday’s final round.
Golf Digest
Tony Finau's hot streak pushes him past impressive PGA Tour career earnings milestone
With two wins in a seven-day span, Tony Finau racked up nearly $3 million in prize money. It's not quite winning Friday's Mega Millions drawing, but it'll do. Especially considering that's just a fraction of Finau's career earnings. In fact, Finau passed an impressive PGA Tour earnings milestone thanks to...
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Finau claims consecutive wins | Stunning 62 lifts Furue to title
The big news in a short week came from…well, let’s explain short week first. Three major tours were in action this week, with linksland golf in Dundonald, heathland golf in St Andrews, and good, old Scottish transplant golf in Detroit. The LPGA/Ladies European Tour joined forces at the Scottish Open, while the DP World Tour played at the Fairmont above St. Andrews linksland. Finally, the US PGA tour returend to the Detroit Golf Club, designed by Dornoch native Donald Ross.
Yardbarker
Henrik Stenson victorious in LIV Golf debut at Bedminster
Henrik Stenson of Sweden held on to capture the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster by two shots Sunday in Bedminster, N.J. The 46-year-old Stenson turned back the clock to win his debut on the LIV Golf Invitational Series at 11-under-par 202. After an opening-round 64, Stenson shot back-to-back 69s to hold off the field at Trump National Bedminster.
Golf.com
Simpson, Stricker final two assistant captains for U.S. Presidents Cup team
Captain Davis Love III has rounded out his staff for next month’s Presidents Cup. Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson will be the final two assistant captains for the U.S. Squad at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The pair joins Fred Couples and Zach Johnson, who Love tapped back in April.
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup picture: As playoffs near, Tony Finau pads lead on Jordan Spieth for final auto spot
Tony Finau has played three Cups as a professional, two Ryder and one Presidents. Having needed a captain’s pick each time, though, Finau is determined to earn his way automatically for the first time this year. Finau’s victory Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, his second in as many...
