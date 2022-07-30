RUMOR: Blue Jays eyeing Tigers reliever for bullpen help

Joey Gallo’s days in the Bronx are number. The New York Yankees’ trade for Andrew Benintendi signified the end of Gallo’s stint with the team. Despite not being moved in the trade, the general expectation is that the struggling outfielder will be traded at some point. The only question is… who would want him? As […] The post RUMOR: The three teams interested in trade for Yankees’ Joey Gallo, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO