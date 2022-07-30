ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Top winning CA Mega Millions ticket sold in Fresno, jackpot winner in Illinois

By Sophia Villalba
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IlflN_0gyqPXl900

(KRON) – There may not have been a jackpot winner in California for the latest Mega Millions drawing, but some Californians still managed to get most of their lottery numbers to match.

One lucky winner matched five numbers, just narrowly missing the Mega number, and snagged the four-million-dollar prize. That ticket was sold at a Vons grocery store in Fresno.

How to calculate the size of your California inflation relief check

64 people in California won the nine-thousand-dollar prize for matching four numbers and a Mega. The winning $1.2 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois.

This was the second largest jackpot prize in Mega Millions history. The largest jackpot won was in 2018 at $1.5 billion with the winning ticket sold in South Carolina.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The Mega Millions drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 7:59 p.m. and can be found on the calottery website . Mega Millions tickets can be bought at two dollars each.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 12

Nancy Nelson
3d ago

I truly wish you would put the lottery numbers back the way they were so more people could win less money. Over a billion dollars is ridiculous. So many more people could be helped.

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 5 San Diego

$4.2 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Did you buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Fresno in the last few days? If so, you’ll want to check your ticket to see if you are a winner. The California Lottery reported Saturday morning that a lucky ticket holder woke up with a windfall of money, and maybe a […]
FRESNO, CA
SFGate

Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Roger Derry, 80, and his son have lived together in the tiny scenic hamlet of Klamath River in Northern California for more than 40 years. They know most of the town's 200 or so residents. Now, they're one of the few families left after...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Fresno, CA
Sports
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Sports
Fresno, CA
Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Sports
State
South Carolina State
CBS Denver

Mega Millions ticket sales generate big bucks for Colorado

While no one in Colorado won the jackpot, the state was a big winner. Ticket sales in our state generated more than $25 million in the last 12 days — thanks to the frenzy of people hoping to cash in.Thirty-eight percent of those sales — nearly $10 million — will go back to things such as  parks, trails and open spaces."Colorado is unique, as they are the only lottery in the world whose proceeds are almost entirely dedicated to funding the outdoors," said Daniel Bewley with Colorado Lottery. The Colorado Lottery has given $3.8 billion back to the outdoors in the...
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

5 affordable weekend getaways in California

There is no doubt that California has a lot to offer. Los Angeles and its surroundings might be famous, but there are many other places that you can discover and that are far more interesting. If you want to travel to California and discover this amazing part of the country but don't know where to start your journey, I have put together a list of 5 affordable weekend getaways that you can add to your bucketlist. All of them are great options for longer stays, too. Here's what made it on the list.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Mega Millions: $4.2M winner in Fresno

Mega Millions officials said someone in Fresno won $4.2 million after the historic weekend drawing. Their ticket had all the winning numbers except for the mega number.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

‘Biggest Baddest BBQ’ and car show returns to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The search is on for the best BBQ in the Central Valley while visitors can also enjoy the rumbles of engines during the car show. The Biggest Baddest BBQ and Car Show will take places Saturday, August 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event is...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot#Vons#Californians#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX40

Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
californiaexaminer.net

Gavin Newsom Net Worth Might Surprise You

As the son of a state appeals court judge and Getty Oil attorney, Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967. He was raised in the Irish Catholic faith by his father, who baptized and confirmed him. A French-American bilingual school in New Orleans, Louisiana, was the place where he began his education. However, he was forced to transfer because of his severe dyslexia. At Redwood High School, he played both baseball and basketball, earning all-district honors in both years. Newsom attended Santa Clara University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
nbc15.com

Wisconsin Mega Millions player overwhelmed by idea of cashing in billion-dollar ticket

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites are hoping that they choose the lucky numbers to cash in a $1 billion ticket after Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing. The jackpot is now at $1.28 billion Friday. The giant jackpot would be the second-largest prize in the game’s 20-year history and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers.
WISCONSIN STATE
KRON4 News

Bay Area leads state in latest water conservation numbers

(BCN) — The latest statewide water conservation numbers are improving, having more than doubled from May to June, and the Bay Area is leading the way. In June, statewide water consumption dropped by 7.6 percent compared to June 2020, whereas in May Californians reduced water use by just 3.1 percent, according to a report to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yana Bostongirl

Why California’s I-5 is the Deadliest Road in the US

According to ValuePenguin, California and Texas accounted for 10% of the 179,696 car crash fatalities reported between 2015-2019. The most dangerous road in the US based on fatalities resulting from car crashes is the I-5 highway in California: "The most dangerous road in the U.S. is Interstate 5 in California, where 584 people were killed in 544 deadly crashes. State Route 49 in California topped ValuePenguin's analysis for the rate of deaths per crash, while state Route 91 led for the number of fatal crashes in which alcohol was present.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy