Top winning CA Mega Millions ticket sold in Fresno, jackpot winner in Illinois

(KRON) – There may not have been a jackpot winner in California for the latest Mega Millions drawing, but some Californians still managed to get most of their lottery numbers to match.

One lucky winner matched five numbers, just narrowly missing the Mega number, and snagged the four-million-dollar prize. That ticket was sold at a Vons grocery store in Fresno.

64 people in California won the nine-thousand-dollar prize for matching four numbers and a Mega. The winning $1.2 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois.

This was the second largest jackpot prize in Mega Millions history. The largest jackpot won was in 2018 at $1.5 billion with the winning ticket sold in South Carolina.

The Mega Millions drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 7:59 p.m. and can be found on the calottery website . Mega Millions tickets can be bought at two dollars each.

