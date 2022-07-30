ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Boy found wandering in Aurora reconnected with family

By Nick Wills
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48yr39_0gyqPO3q00

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) – A boy was found wandering the streets in Aurora by police officers on Saturday morning.

He was found wandering in the area of Quincy Avenue and Memphis Street around 10:15 a.m., and officers worked to reconnect him with his family.

At 10:44 a.m., police located the boy’s family and were in the process of reuniting them.

“We have found the family! Thank you to all who quickly shared this, and special thanks to this little boy’s principal who saw this, drove to the school on their day off, and found parent information. We are truly appreciative of you,” a tweet from the Aurora Police said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Customers sprayed with gasoline in apparent hate crime

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police were trying to identify a man in a suspected bias-motivated crime at a gas station on July 23. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said the man confronted two customers who were speaking Spanish at about 11 p.m. at the Rocket Gas Station in the 1100 block of South Havana Street.
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Aurora, CO
Sports
City
Aurora, CO
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

Colorado woman devastated after deadly shooting on I-70

The fiancé of a Denver man who was tragically shot and killed during a possible case of road rage Sunday night says she is devastated and lost without her loved one by her side. Tamra Holton's fiancé, Kevin Piaskowski, was shot and killed Sunday night near Interstate 70 and Quebec. The shooting was captured on a nearby driver's dashcam and showed a silver truck swerving around traffic before opening fire at Piaskowski. "The situation has been so daunting, and the last 24 hours have been nothing but a nightmare," Holton told CBS4's Dillon Thomas. Since the shooting, Holton has been surrounded...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man found dead in car in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Officers are investigating the death of a man who was found shot to death in a car in Lakewood early Sunday morning as a homicide, the Lakewood Police Department said. Police said around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, they got a call about a suspicious incident in the...
LAKEWOOD, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reconnected#Aurora Police Department#The Aurora Police#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Denver

Anthony Gutierrez arrested, accused of stabbing man

Denver Police identified the man they say stabbed another man to death. Police responded to 48th Avenue and Washington Street at around 2 p.m. on July 30. They say they found the 30-year-old victim in the street, stabbed in the torso. He later died at the hospital.Police arrested 46-year-old Anthony Gutierrez on Aug. 1. He now faces a first degree murder charge. Investigators believe the two men knew each other and were arguing before the stabbing.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
9NEWS

Scooter rider killed in hit-and-run

DENVER — A pickup truck driver hit and killed a scooter rider early Sunday morning in Denver and drove away without helping the victim, said a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol (CSP). The crash happened right after midnight on July 31 on Federal Boulevard just south of West...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Wandering boy found in Aurora reunited with parents

Aurora police say they've found the parents of a boy found wandering alone in southern Aurora on Saturday morning. Police said they were able to locate the child's parents with the assistance of his principal. The principal "rove to the school on their day off, and found parent information," Aurora...
AURORA, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy