Boy found wandering in Aurora reconnected with family

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) – A boy was found wandering the streets in Aurora by police officers on Saturday morning.

He was found wandering in the area of Quincy Avenue and Memphis Street around 10:15 a.m., and officers worked to reconnect him with his family.

At 10:44 a.m., police located the boy’s family and were in the process of reuniting them.

“We have found the family! Thank you to all who quickly shared this, and special thanks to this little boy’s principal who saw this, drove to the school on their day off, and found parent information. We are truly appreciative of you,” a tweet from the Aurora Police said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.