KSP: Murder investigation underway in Hart County after man found shot multiple times

Police investigating after patrol car struck by vehicle in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after a Louisville Metro Police patrol car was hit by another vehicle early Tuesday morning in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Calls came in around 6 a.m. on Tuesday to the intersection of Taylor Blvd. and Queen Ave., according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
Police say Louisville driver high on meth at Middletown crash that seriously injured mother, 8-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a woman was high on methamphetamine last month when she was involved in a crash that sent a woman and her 8-year-old son to the hospital with serious injuries. According to court documents, 31-year-old Amber Washington was arrested Monday. Middletown Police said the incident...
Louisville woman accused of injuring mother, 8-year-old in crash while high on meth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers with the Middletown Police Department arrested a woman who they said seriously injured a mother and her son while driving high on meth. On July 1 around 7:15 p.m., 31-year-old Amber Washington is accused of running a red light at the intersection of Shelbyville Road and North Madison Avenue.
Man charged with murder, attempted murder for double shooting in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged in connection to a double shooting in Old Louisville on Friday where one woman was killed and another man was critically injured. Jaaron McAtee, 42, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and attempted murder for the shooting happening...
Suspect charged in multiple business robberies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a woman who they believe was the person that robbed several business, including a bank, during a one month period. Shelby Danielle Khaler, 28, of Louisville, was taken into custody on August 1. She is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
LMPD: 4 people injured in separate shootings near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating two shootings happening near downtown Louisville on Tuesday night. The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m., where LMPD said three victims walked into University Hospital with gunshot wounds. According to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff, the injuries for the three victims all...
KSP: 3 Elizabethtown men arrested, charged with murder in Hart County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Elizabethtown men have been arrested in connection with a murder in Hart County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police conducted a death investigation in the 10070 block of Hammonsville Road in the Magnolia community on Friday. Police found a dead male in a yard near a home.
Murder charge added for Louisville man accused of hit-and-run while intoxicated
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man entered a plea of not guilty in court after being accused of killing one person and injuring another in a hit-and-run while intoxicated last summer. On July 9, 2021, 43-year-old Mosker Winston was allegedly driving under the influence and hit two pedestrians on...
Body Found in Rural Scott County
Scott County Sheriff's Deputies are Conducting a Death Investigation. Scott County-On 7-31-2022, Scott County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a location on County Line Road in Southern Scott County in reference to a deceased female. Upon arrival, Deputies located the deceased, later identified as Ashley Deaton-Hedge, 34 of Louisville, KY. Detective Lieutenant John Hartman and Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner of the Sheriff's Office responded to the location and are conducting the death investigation. Assistance at the scene was provided by Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Sergeant Merritt Toomey. The next of kin of the deceased has been notified. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
FOUND: LMPD says missing 26-year-old man has been located and returned home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 26-year-old man last seen in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. According to a news release, Troy Shelton has been missing since Monday morning. Police say he told family members that he was going...
Woman charged with armed robbery of Louisville bank, restaurant and smoke shop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville woman is in custody after committing several armed robberies at Louisville area businesses in the past few weeks. Shelby Kahler, age 28, was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on Monday. Police say that on the night of June 26, Kahler walked into...
Charges added for Jeffersonville mother accused of infant neglect
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Jeffersonville Police Department has filed to charge a Jeffersonville mother, accused of neglecting a 49-day-old infant and lying to law enforcement officials during investigation. Officials are seeking charges for 20-year-old Shelby Hayes, stating investigators believe she committed the offenses of neglect of a dependent and...
Death investigation underway as Louisville woman found dead in southern Indiana
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found.
Alleged robbery suspect leads police on chase through Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say a 40-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a GameStop and then leading police on a chase through the city. Officers with LMPD's Sixth Division were assisting West Buechel Police around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday after the GameStop on Mall Road was robbed.
Police say Louisville man driving stolen vehicle crashed into Okolona home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville man is in custody after he crashed a stolen car into a home over the weekend. It happened just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Springview Drive, near Preston Highway in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police said they were investigating recent incidents...
Grayson County Traffic Checkpoint Nets Drug-Related Arrest
CLARKSON (07/29/22) – Authorities in Grayson County say a weekend traffic safety checkpoint in Clarkson resulted in the arrest of a man in possession of some 40 grams of meth. The Sheriff’s Department says 53-year-old Edward Scott was also found to have several hundred dollars in cash and items consistent with the distribution and sale of illegal narcotics. He was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Meth), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Failure to Maintain Insurance and lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.
Elizabethtown police arrest pair accused of trafficking stolen identities, cashing $10K in forged checks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Elizabethtown said they arrested two people who were working with several accomplices to cash stolen checks and steal identities from several victims all over the country. According to court documents, 48-year-old Eric Henderson and 42-year-old Kelly Mendez were arrested Friday evening. The Elizabethtown Police...
Sheriff’s Office Arrests Man On Felony Drug Charges After Traffic Stop In Breeding Community
On Sunday, July 31st, 2022 at 5:06p.m., Adair County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kenny Perkins initiated a traffic stop in the Breeding community, south of Columbia. The operator, Billy Collins, 44, was suspected of having illegal substances on or about his person. After a search suspected methamphetamine was located, along...
UPDATE: KSP conducting murder investigation in Hart County
MAGNOLIA, Ky. – Kentucky State Police has released further details regarding a shooting death in Hart County. On Friday, July 29 shortly before 6 p.m., KSP Post 3 was requested by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Magnolia community, according to a release by KSP. Authorities stated Hart County deputies responded to 10070 Hammonsville Road, where they located a dead male in a yard near the residence.
Louisville woman identified in fatal shooting near Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was killed in a shooting near Old Louisville on Friday. Torie Myers, 48, died at the scene of the shooting. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at South Brook and East Kentucky streets, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police. Officers were sent on reports of a double shooting.
