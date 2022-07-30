ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Homeboy Sandman Delivers The Deluxe Edition Of Aesop Rock-Produced EP, "Anjelitu"

By Hayley Hynes
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Removes Kelis Sample On "Energy": Report

It looks like Beyoncé is doing right by Kelis after the "Milkshake" singer claimed the Lemonade singer had "no soul." Ahead of the release of Renaissance, it was revealed that Kelis' song "Milkshake" was sampled on "Energy," prompting Kelis to unleash on Bey. "My mind is blown too because...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Maxo Delivers Madlib-Produced Single "48" Featuring Pink Siifu

The last solo release we received from Maxo came in 2019 with the arrival of his debut album, Lil Big Man. On the 10-track effort, he collaborated with both Lojii and Pink Siifu – the latter of whom he's reconnected with for his latest arrival. On Wednesday (August 3),...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Southside Delivers Gritty Banger On "Whats Up"

Southside might be known for his production but every so often, he comes through with some bars. The rapper came through with some new music over the weekend with the release of "Save Me," one of two solo tracks that he dropped on Sunday. "Save Me" finds the rapper taking center stage over sinister production with details of his bedroom fantasies.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival

If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aesop
Person
Homeboy Sandman
Person
Aesop Rock
hotnewhiphop.com

Irv Gotti Recalls When He Learned Ashanti Was Dating Nelly

The romance between Nelly and Ashanti not only came as a surprise to their fans but to Irv Gotti, as well. The Murder Inc boss is revisiting that time in his life, taking things way back to the early 2000s during his appearance on Drink Champs. Gotti and his hitmaking artist and good friend Ja Rule reunited on the platform to relive the highs and lows of the era, and Irv spoke candidly about once being in love with his other former artist, Ashanti.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

The-Dream Educates Songwriter Diane Warren On Why Beyoncé Lists 24 Writers On One Track

She's an accomplished singer-songwriter who has earned awards that most artists have only dreamed of, but that didn't stop Diane Warren from learning something new on Twitter. Warren is responsible for delivering some of the world's most beloved tracks including songs with Celine Dion, Aerosmith, Mariah Carey, Xscape, TLC, Keyshia Cole, Patti LaBelle, Cher, Brandy, El DeBarge, Chaka Khan, Monica, Ginuwine, and Ciara. Even with dozens upon dozens of artists listed as collaborators and decades of experience in the industry under her belt, Warren took to Twitter to question why Beyoncé had so many writers listed on her song—24, to be exact.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Queens#Rock The Bells#Hnhh#Deluxe Edition
hotnewhiphop.com

D-Roc Of Ying Yang Twins Insists He's Fine After Passing Out On Stage

A troubling clip circulated over the weekend, but D-Roc from the Ying Yang Twins has returned to assure his fans that his health is in check. We reported on the video that shows D-Roc being carried off stage after passing out, and after receiving a storm of messages and calls, he shared a video to say that despite how it looks, he has quickly recovered.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Patti LaBelle Says 2Pac's "California Love" Inspired Her To Learn To Crip Walk

Patti LaBelle says that she learned how to crip walk after hearing 2Pac's hit song, "California Love." The legendary singer discussed 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G. while reflecting on his relationship with hip-hop more broadly, during her recent appearance on Drink Champs. When asked for her earliest memories of listening...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Kehlani Twerks On Stage During Tour

In April of this year, award-winning singer, Kehlani, dropped her seventh studio album, Blue Water Road. Equipped with 13 tracks, the project featured artists like Justin Bieber, Syd, Jessie Reyez, and others. When explaining the title, Kehlani stated, "I actually started the album down the street on Blue Water Road at this house... It was an Airbnb that we got for a recording trip."
RALEIGH, NC
hotnewhiphop.com

Crystal Renay Jams To "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" Following Ne-Yo Marriage Drama

Crystal Renay posted a clip of herself jamming to GloRilla and Hitkidd's "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" on her Instagram, following her accusation that her husband, Ne-Yo, has been unfaithful throughout their relationship. In the video, Renay can be seen listening to the hit song while adjusting her hair in the passenger seat of a car.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

Ma$e Says That He Came Up With Biggie's “Mo Money Mo Problems"

Discussing his “disdain” for Diddy on the latest episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Ma$e claimed that he was the mind behind The Notorious B.I.G.'s 1997 hit “Mo Money Mo Problems,” off of the album, Life After Death. “Puff would go out and...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Travis Scott's "UTOPIA"

Few rappers in the game – in history, even – have been able to generate hype quite like Houston’s own Travis Scott. Whether it’s sold-out live experiences, mobs of fans lining up for his McDonald’s meal, or ridiculous resale prices for his sneaker collabs, Travis’s sound and aesthetic have amassed a legion of listeners who, in turn, transformed him a gargantuan pop cultural figure.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

King Combs Gifts Kodak Black A Bad Boy Chain: "Welcome To The Family"

As their new collaboration racks up streaming numbers, King Combs is officially welcoming Kodak Black into the Bad Boy family. Christian "King" Combs is the rapping doppelganger of his famous father Sean "Diddy" Combs, and he shows just how closely he's studied his dad's career with each new release. We previously reported on King's single "Can't Stop Won't Stop" featuring Kodak Black which samples the Lil Kim classic "Crush on You," and following its release, Combs got the Florida rapper a thank you gift.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Reminds Us She's 1 Of 1 On "ALIEN SUPERSTAR"

Beyoncé began her RENAISSANCE earlier this weekend with the official arrival of her seventh studio album, which is expected to move 275 - 315K equivalent units during its first week out. The 16-track effort is highly likely to debut at No. 1 on Billboard's chart, making the mother of...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Fake DJ Khaled Tricks Fan In Photos: "I'm Pissed"

The doppelgangers are back at it and this wave isn't slowing down anytime soon. In recent months, we've seen celebrity lookalikes take things to the next level as they have been securing major bags by pretending to be a chart-topping artist. "Perkio," or Lil Durk's lookalike, has been boasting about how much he makes per appearance, and he even landed a part in one of the rapper's music videos. For a while there, Fake Drake was jet-setting after his online popularity increased, and he even connected with Drizzy, suggesting that the two would appear on a track together.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy