Homeboy Sandman Delivers The Deluxe Edition Of Aesop Rock-Produced EP, "Anjelitu"

Beyoncé Removes Kelis Sample On "Energy": Report
It looks like Beyoncé is doing right by Kelis after the "Milkshake" singer claimed the Lemonade singer had "no soul." Ahead of the release of Renaissance, it was revealed that Kelis' song "Milkshake" was sampled on "Energy," prompting Kelis to unleash on Bey. "My mind is blown too because...
Maxo Delivers Madlib-Produced Single "48" Featuring Pink Siifu
The last solo release we received from Maxo came in 2019 with the arrival of his debut album, Lil Big Man. On the 10-track effort, he collaborated with both Lojii and Pink Siifu – the latter of whom he's reconnected with for his latest arrival. On Wednesday (August 3),...
Southside Delivers Gritty Banger On "Whats Up"
Southside might be known for his production but every so often, he comes through with some bars. The rapper came through with some new music over the weekend with the release of "Save Me," one of two solo tracks that he dropped on Sunday. "Save Me" finds the rapper taking center stage over sinister production with details of his bedroom fantasies.
Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival
If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
Drake Brings His First Girlfriend Keshia Chanté On Stage At OVO Fest: Watch
Though he's had to postpone the highly anticipated Young Money reunion due to a case of COVID, Drake's annual OVO Fest has still been a monumental one as the father of one has been showing plenty of love to his fellow Canadians. One of the most buzzworthy moments from night...
Irv Gotti Recalls When He Learned Ashanti Was Dating Nelly
The romance between Nelly and Ashanti not only came as a surprise to their fans but to Irv Gotti, as well. The Murder Inc boss is revisiting that time in his life, taking things way back to the early 2000s during his appearance on Drink Champs. Gotti and his hitmaking artist and good friend Ja Rule reunited on the platform to relive the highs and lows of the era, and Irv spoke candidly about once being in love with his other former artist, Ashanti.
The-Dream Educates Songwriter Diane Warren On Why Beyoncé Lists 24 Writers On One Track
She's an accomplished singer-songwriter who has earned awards that most artists have only dreamed of, but that didn't stop Diane Warren from learning something new on Twitter. Warren is responsible for delivering some of the world's most beloved tracks including songs with Celine Dion, Aerosmith, Mariah Carey, Xscape, TLC, Keyshia Cole, Patti LaBelle, Cher, Brandy, El DeBarge, Chaka Khan, Monica, Ginuwine, and Ciara. Even with dozens upon dozens of artists listed as collaborators and decades of experience in the industry under her belt, Warren took to Twitter to question why Beyoncé had so many writers listed on her song—24, to be exact.
Lil Durk Injured After Getting Hit In The Face By Onstage Explosive At Lollapalooza
Rappers' faces have been taking a beating onstage recently. At Rolling Loud Miami, Kid Cudi was hit in the face with a water bottle, prompting him to end his set early. The incident caused such a stir that the festival had to issue a statement. Now Lil Durk's face has been struck at a different festival.
D-Roc Of Ying Yang Twins Insists He's Fine After Passing Out On Stage
A troubling clip circulated over the weekend, but D-Roc from the Ying Yang Twins has returned to assure his fans that his health is in check. We reported on the video that shows D-Roc being carried off stage after passing out, and after receiving a storm of messages and calls, he shared a video to say that despite how it looks, he has quickly recovered.
Patti LaBelle Says 2Pac's "California Love" Inspired Her To Learn To Crip Walk
Patti LaBelle says that she learned how to crip walk after hearing 2Pac's hit song, "California Love." The legendary singer discussed 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G. while reflecting on his relationship with hip-hop more broadly, during her recent appearance on Drink Champs. When asked for her earliest memories of listening...
Kehlani Twerks On Stage During Tour
In April of this year, award-winning singer, Kehlani, dropped her seventh studio album, Blue Water Road. Equipped with 13 tracks, the project featured artists like Justin Bieber, Syd, Jessie Reyez, and others. When explaining the title, Kehlani stated, "I actually started the album down the street on Blue Water Road at this house... It was an Airbnb that we got for a recording trip."
Crystal Renay Jams To "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" Following Ne-Yo Marriage Drama
Crystal Renay posted a clip of herself jamming to GloRilla and Hitkidd's "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" on her Instagram, following her accusation that her husband, Ne-Yo, has been unfaithful throughout their relationship. In the video, Renay can be seen listening to the hit song while adjusting her hair in the passenger seat of a car.
Ma$e Says That He Came Up With Biggie's “Mo Money Mo Problems"
Discussing his “disdain” for Diddy on the latest episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Ma$e claimed that he was the mind behind The Notorious B.I.G.'s 1997 hit “Mo Money Mo Problems,” off of the album, Life After Death. “Puff would go out and...
Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Travis Scott's "UTOPIA"
Few rappers in the game – in history, even – have been able to generate hype quite like Houston’s own Travis Scott. Whether it’s sold-out live experiences, mobs of fans lining up for his McDonald’s meal, or ridiculous resale prices for his sneaker collabs, Travis’s sound and aesthetic have amassed a legion of listeners who, in turn, transformed him a gargantuan pop cultural figure.
Sylvester Stallone Slams "Rocky" Producer As "Pathetic" & "Moronic" Over Drago Spin-Off Film
Sylvester Stallone says that he's upset with the announcement of a new Creed spin-off centered around the character of Drago. Writing in an Instagram post on Saturday, the legendary actor slammed producer Irwin Winkler for "picking clean THE BONES of another wonderful character" he created. "Another Heartbreaker… Just found this...
King Combs Gifts Kodak Black A Bad Boy Chain: "Welcome To The Family"
As their new collaboration racks up streaming numbers, King Combs is officially welcoming Kodak Black into the Bad Boy family. Christian "King" Combs is the rapping doppelganger of his famous father Sean "Diddy" Combs, and he shows just how closely he's studied his dad's career with each new release. We previously reported on King's single "Can't Stop Won't Stop" featuring Kodak Black which samples the Lil Kim classic "Crush on You," and following its release, Combs got the Florida rapper a thank you gift.
Beyoncé Reminds Us She's 1 Of 1 On "ALIEN SUPERSTAR"
Beyoncé began her RENAISSANCE earlier this weekend with the official arrival of her seventh studio album, which is expected to move 275 - 315K equivalent units during its first week out. The 16-track effort is highly likely to debut at No. 1 on Billboard's chart, making the mother of...
OG Ron C Joins Kid Capri In Calling Out Wiz Khalifa: "ENUFF IS ENUFF"
Not long after 55-year-old Kid Capri made it known that he wasn't impressed by Wiz Khalifa's berating of a duo of DJs at a Los Angeles nightclub, OG Ron C has followed suit, letting his followers know that he thinks it's about time to "cancel [Wiz's] ass." In case you...
Fake DJ Khaled Tricks Fan In Photos: "I'm Pissed"
The doppelgangers are back at it and this wave isn't slowing down anytime soon. In recent months, we've seen celebrity lookalikes take things to the next level as they have been securing major bags by pretending to be a chart-topping artist. "Perkio," or Lil Durk's lookalike, has been boasting about how much he makes per appearance, and he even landed a part in one of the rapper's music videos. For a while there, Fake Drake was jet-setting after his online popularity increased, and he even connected with Drizzy, suggesting that the two would appear on a track together.
Lil Uzi Vert Explains Viral Video Of Them Looking Miserable At Their Birthday Party
On July 31st, Lil Uzi Vert celebrated their 27th birthday, and though the rapper was showered with love from friends, fans, and girlfriend JT, a video circulating online of LUV looking miserable at their party had the internet seriously worried. In the footage that's been making rounds, the Philadelphia native...
