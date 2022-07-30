Orange Beach softball getting new assistant, turf for field

www.obawebsite.com
Orange Beach City Schools 2022-23 school calendar
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - On Thursday, April 14, 2022, the Orange Beach City Board of Education approved the school calendar for the 2022-2023 school year. The calendar is the same as the 2022-23 calendar for Baldwin County Public Schools. . 2022-2023 CALENDAR. August. Wednesday, Aug. 10 -- First...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Alabama
A Gulf Shores restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Hog Wild Beach & BBQ as the top choice for Alabama. "A favorite on Yelp, reviewers rave about...
Baldwin Co. public schools ranked, Fairhope High among top 10 in Alabama
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County high school is among the best high schools in Alabama, according to U.S. News and World Reports. They ranked all the schools in Baldwin County. Badlwin County students will return to the classroom on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Here are the elementary and middle school rankings: Elementary/Middle School […]
Boat ramp repairs set to finish this week at The Launch at the ICW
After months of work to correct what engineers called a design flaw, work at The Launch on the ICW in Baldwin County is expected to wrap up this week.
Gulf Shores announces 2022 Sunset Series lineup
Sept. 1 – Royal Horses. Born in the South and raised on a variety of American music, Royal Horses creates a sound that embodies the musical melting pot that is Mississippi, and serves it up with a modern sensibility. Armed with electric guitars, Royal Horses can take you strolling softly down a country road, crashing through a briar patch, or soaring through the stratosphere on a rocket ship of sound.
Greater Gulf State Fair tickets on sale now
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost that time of year! Ferris wheels, chicken-on-a-stick and games galore. The Grounds’ staff have announced that tickets for the 69th annual Greater Gulf State Fair are on sale now. The fair will be in Mobile from Oct. 28 through Nov. 6, 2022. The fair is said to have a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
S’mores on the Shore in Gulf Shores
The following information was provided by event organizers:. Celebrate the end of summer with the City of Gulf Shores at S’mores on the Shore set for Thursday, August 4. The fun is set to begin at 6 p.m. and will take place at Gulf Place, 101 Gulf Shores Parkway.
Women's Sailing Workshop in Orange Beach in August
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA ) - The City of Orange Beach Wind and Water Learning Center will offer a sailing workshop series taught by women for women from August 26th to August 28th. Bring a gal pal and learn to sail together! Women can make great sailors and the...
utv44.com
Change in vacation habits placing strain on Gulf Coast traffic
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Traditionally, tourists have booked week long stays down at the Gulf Coast. Gulf Shores public information officer Grant Brown say’s this is no longer the case. "It seems to have really spread out, it’s spread out in intensity because we have more people...
WPMI
Project Skyfall: South Alabama megasite begins project plans
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — More than 12 years ago, the Balwin County Commission purchased three-thousand acres of land for a total of 36 million dollars-- the valued piece of property was later branded as the South Alabama "Megasite". The vision of the "Megasite" was to land a major manufacturing company to aid in the economic growth and development in the southern Alabama area.
Boating Access Continues to Improve on Alabama Gulf Coast
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - Access to the water is one hurdle for boaters and anglers in Alabama’s coastal counties, where high land prices and high demand can leave those who want to launch a boat waiting in line. However, improvements to that access are on the horizon,...
wuwf.org
Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts
According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
Construction begins on Celeste Road widening project in Saraland
SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Saraland Police Department are warning anyone who travels through Saraland about possible traffic delays due to construction work happening on Celeste Road. The Celeste Road widening project has begun and will affect the area of I-65 to Lafitte Road. Officers said they are expecting traffic to be heavier […]
Baldwin County roundabout still under construction when school starts
Six months after crews began construction on a roundabout in Fairhope, the work continues and with school starting in Baldwin County next week all those detours and road closures from last school year are still in effect.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man drowns on Dauphin Island’s West End
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - A man drowned Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico, according to Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier. The mayor told FOX10 News that the drowning occurred at about 6 p.m. near the West End Beach at the end of Bienville Boulevard. Collier said he did not...
WEAR
5 local companies ranked in 'Best Companies to Work For in Florida' list
Five Northwest Florida companies have made the 2022 Florida Trend’s list of Best Companies to Work For in Florida. The full ranking list is separated by large, midsized and small companies across Florida. The midsized companies list includes:. Bit-Wizards, Fort Walton Beach, #2. Omni Commander, Miramar Beach, #34. Clark...
Foley looking to add amenities, upgrades to military memorials
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Officials in Foley are looking to make upgrades to a pair of military memorials that are already in place in two of the city’s parks. A WWII memorial has been in downtown John Foley Park since the 1940s when it was dedicated during the war to honor residents in service and recently $12,000 was appropriated by the city council to add features and basically give it a cleaner look. The city also hopes to add two artillery guns currently in front of the Foley National Guard Armory to a veterans’ memorial in Max Griffin Park.
Volunteers cleanup school ahead of first day in Mobile County
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re in the final days of summer vacation. Classes start in less than a week for Alabama’s largest school system, Mobile County. Volunteers were getting ready at Mary B. Austin Elementary School Saturday morning. Whether it’s raking up debris from the courtyard or spreading mulch, these volunteers are spreading cheer at […]
WKRG
Elevated rain chances through midweek
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After drier weather today, showers and storms are possible throughout this week with the biggest rain chances coming during the first half of the week. A few clouds will stick around in the overnight hours tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid-70’s. Tomorrow, more clouds will move into the region with rain chances jumping to 50 percent. The bulk of the showers and storms will come in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will reach into the upper-80’s and low-90’s across the viewing area.
utv44.com
Red snapper season could be cut short
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — There is a possibility of potentially cutting the Gulfs recreational snapper season short. “The snapper season could and might be cut short, we are really pushing back against it,” said Representative Jerry Carl. Representative Jerry Carl, senator Shelby, senator Tuberville, and many other government...
OBA
