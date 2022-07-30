Orange Beach softball getting new assistant, turf for field

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Officials in Foley are looking to make upgrades to a pair of military memorials that are already in place in two of the city’s parks. A WWII memorial has been in downtown John Foley Park since the 1940s when it was dedicated during the war to honor residents in service and recently $12,000 was appropriated by the city council to add features and basically give it a cleaner look. The city also hopes to add two artillery guns currently in front of the Foley National Guard Armory to a veterans’ memorial in Max Griffin Park.

FOLEY, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO