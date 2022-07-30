Man hits woman in head during unprovoked attack in Manhattan, police say

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man hit a woman in the head during an unprovoked attack caught on video in Manhattan on July 14, police said on Saturday.

The 27-year-old victim was walking along Park Avenue near East 81st Street when the suspect hit her in the head around 6 a.m., video of the attack showed. The suspect then ran off.

The woman suffered a laceration to her forehead. She was taken by EMS to a hospital where she was treated and released, officials said.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspect, who was described as being around 5-foot-9. He was last seen wearing orange shorts, a dark-colored t-shirt, white socks and Crocs.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.