Manhattan, NY

Man hits woman in head during unprovoked attack in Manhattan, police say

By AJ Jondonero
PIX11
PIX11
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h1765_0gyqNyti00

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man hit a woman in the head during an unprovoked attack caught on video in Manhattan on July 14, police said on Saturday.

The 27-year-old victim was walking along Park Avenue near East 81st Street when the suspect hit her in the head around 6 a.m., video of the attack showed. The suspect then ran off.

The woman suffered a laceration to her forehead. She was taken by EMS to a hospital where she was treated and released, officials said.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspect, who was described as being around 5-foot-9. He was last seen wearing orange shorts, a dark-colored t-shirt, white socks and Crocs.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Comments / 61

Joshua Benitez
6d ago

When black people do it, the news calls them either man or woman. When white people do it, the news calls out their race...

Reply(1)
34
E-Man
6d ago

Remember democrat voters this is exactly what you voted for. No law and order. There’s no one else to blame but yourself.

Reply(3)
40
Michael Mccarthy
6d ago

Funny how they don't mention race of perp. If it was a person of non color they would make sure you know.

Reply(1)
18
 

