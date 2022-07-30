ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Can Celtics trade for Kevin Durant without sacrificing identity?

FOX Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxsports.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Michael Jordan Brother Video Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest player in the history of the NBA. While Michael's brother, Larry, didn't reach the league, he had some pretty nice skills, as well. A rare video of Larry Jordan playing basketball has gone viral on social media. NBA fans are thinking about what could...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Gordon Hayward Wife's Beach Photos Going Viral

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is sporting a new look this offseason. His wife does not seem to be a fan of it. Robyn Hayward, the longtime wife of the NBA star, joked about her husband's mustache on Instagram on Sunday. "Went to Miami to see Maxxy. I am not...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

‘I don’t know if he has that dog in him’: Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal slapped with harsh reality by ex-Lakers champ

Shareef O’Neal did not exactly make waves during his brief Summer League stint with the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas. The son of Hall of Fame big man Shaquille O’Neal was not able to secure his spot on the team this coming season, but at least he did enough to warrant a deal with […] The post ‘I don’t know if he has that dog in him’: Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal slapped with harsh reality by ex-Lakers champ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BlueDevilCountry

Son of five-time NBA champ lands Duke offer

In recent weeks, the buzz surrounding Duke basketball's potential pursuit of Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) rising junior Dylan Harper had been growing. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound lefty combo guard noted that the Blue Devils were among those recruiting him the hardest back in mid-July. And Harper, the son of ...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Yao Ming
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Dave Cowens
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Gary Payton
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Marcus Smart
ClutchPoints

‘I would kick your ass’: Celtics icon Bill Russell once put Shaq, Kareem, David Robinson in their proper place

Bill Russell had more than a few memorable moments during his 88 years of existence. In fact, I would definitely struggle in trying to create a Top 10 or Top 20 list of the Boston Celtics legend’s most iconic moments on and off the court. One particular occasion, however, has to be on that list. […] The post ‘I would kick your ass’: Celtics icon Bill Russell once put Shaq, Kareem, David Robinson in their proper place appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Sports#The Boston Celtics#Smart#Nba Draft#Eastern Conference#Nets
Yardbarker

Bill Russell's Legendary Response To Michael Jordan After MJ Told Him The Bulls Were Coming After His Record: "Which One? We Won 11 And We Won 8 Straight, I Don't Think You're Coming After Either One."

Bill Russell set championship records in the NBA that might never be matched. He has already won more titles than 28 teams in the league, let alone players. However, the player to genuinely threaten Russell's championship streak was Michael Jordan. Even then, MJ fell short by 5 championships when it comes to matching Russell's 11 titles won.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s initial reaction to passing of fellow NBA legend Bill Russell

Shockwaves were sent through the NBA world on Sunday as it was announced that Bill Russell had passed away at the age of 88. The 11-time champion is one of the greatest players to play the game and arguably even more influential due to the statements he has made off the court. Russell was a true pioneer of the sport and an activist off of the court. His passing has touched the hearts of many and sparked responses from a large portion of them. Another NBA legend who chimed in on the importance of the five-time MVP was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar:
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy