Can Celtics trade for Kevin Durant without sacrificing identity?

Michael Jordan Brother Video Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts
Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest player in the history of the NBA. While Michael's brother, Larry, didn't reach the league, he had some pretty nice skills, as well. A rare video of Larry Jordan playing basketball has gone viral on social media. NBA fans are thinking about what could...
Look: Gordon Hayward Wife's Beach Photos Going Viral
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is sporting a new look this offseason. His wife does not seem to be a fan of it. Robyn Hayward, the longtime wife of the NBA star, joked about her husband's mustache on Instagram on Sunday. "Went to Miami to see Maxxy. I am not...
‘I don’t know if he has that dog in him’: Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal slapped with harsh reality by ex-Lakers champ
Shareef O’Neal did not exactly make waves during his brief Summer League stint with the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas. The son of Hall of Fame big man Shaquille O’Neal was not able to secure his spot on the team this coming season, but at least he did enough to warrant a deal with […] The post ‘I don’t know if he has that dog in him’: Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal slapped with harsh reality by ex-Lakers champ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Thunder's 7-foot, 195-pound rookie looks like he might 'break.' A leading sports scientist explains why he won't.
Chet Holmgren has one of the most unique bodies in the NBA, but Marcus Elliott of P3 says he's not an injury risk because of his elite mechanics.
Shaq's son signs a 6 figure contract to play for Henderson's Ignite
Good basketball isn't just played in the NBA anymore; it's played worldwide. That includes right here in Henderson. The G-League Ignite just added some more star power to their roster for the 2022–2023 season.
Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
Doug Christie isn't playing any games when it comes to his impressive net worth
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
Son of five-time NBA champ lands Duke offer
In recent weeks, the buzz surrounding Duke basketball's potential pursuit of Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) rising junior Dylan Harper had been growing. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound lefty combo guard noted that the Blue Devils were among those recruiting him the hardest back in mid-July. And Harper, the son of ...
Jayson Tatum drops truth bomb on swirling Jaylen Brown trade rumors
With recent rumors about Kevin Durant being swapped for Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, it appeared as if Boston’s front office was breaking up the band. However, at his basketball camp on July 3oth, Jayson Tatum seemingly put any potential departures to rest. When asked about whether or not...
‘I would kick your ass’: Celtics icon Bill Russell once put Shaq, Kareem, David Robinson in their proper place
Bill Russell had more than a few memorable moments during his 88 years of existence. In fact, I would definitely struggle in trying to create a Top 10 or Top 20 list of the Boston Celtics legend’s most iconic moments on and off the court. One particular occasion, however, has to be on that list. […] The post ‘I would kick your ass’: Celtics icon Bill Russell once put Shaq, Kareem, David Robinson in their proper place appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bob Cousy Talks Old Friend Bill Russell: ‘I Got a Hunch I’ll Be Seeing Him Shortly’
Bob Cousy spoke about his former teammate Bill Russell after Russell died Sunday at age 88. The post Bob Cousy Talks Old Friend Bill Russell: ‘I Got a Hunch I’ll Be Seeing Him Shortly’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Michael Jordan’s smack talk on Celtics icon Bill Russell once blew up completely on MJ’s face
Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell is widely considered one of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball. However, what may not be common knowledge for some is the fact that he was also one of the most savage trash talkers this game has ever seen. So much so, that even the great Michael Jordan once had to learn this the hard way.
Carmelo Anthony Hopes To Score a $12.5M Sale on His Redesigned NYC Apartment
It's uncertain where, or if, future basketball Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony will suit up next year. Regardless of where the current free agent lands, we know where he won't be living. He's put his Chelsea High Line residence on the market for $12.5 million. It isn't the first time...
Bill Russell's Legendary Response To Michael Jordan After MJ Told Him The Bulls Were Coming After His Record: "Which One? We Won 11 And We Won 8 Straight, I Don't Think You're Coming After Either One."
Bill Russell set championship records in the NBA that might never be matched. He has already won more titles than 28 teams in the league, let alone players. However, the player to genuinely threaten Russell's championship streak was Michael Jordan. Even then, MJ fell short by 5 championships when it comes to matching Russell's 11 titles won.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s initial reaction to passing of fellow NBA legend Bill Russell
Shockwaves were sent through the NBA world on Sunday as it was announced that Bill Russell had passed away at the age of 88. The 11-time champion is one of the greatest players to play the game and arguably even more influential due to the statements he has made off the court. Russell was a true pioneer of the sport and an activist off of the court. His passing has touched the hearts of many and sparked responses from a large portion of them. Another NBA legend who chimed in on the importance of the five-time MVP was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar:
NBA icon Bill Russell passes away at age 88
Bill Russell – one of the greatest players in NBA history – has passed away at the age of 88. Read more about this story on Audacy Sports and WEEI.
Lakers: Highlight Tape of LeBron James' Younger Son, Bryce James, Goes Viral
Bronny James gets most of the headlines, but LeBron's younger son, Bryce James turned heads in a recent game in Las Vegas.
Heartwarming Bill Russell, Kobe Bryant moment from 2006 goes viral amid Celtics legend’s passing
After 88 long and well-lived years, Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell has passed away. The NBA legend was one of the most respected elder statesmen in league history. His passion and charm endeared him to many people in the industry, who all have good things to say about him. The world truly lost a great human today.
Bill Russell: Family announces NBA, Boston Celtics legend's passing at age 88
The NBA was struck with some unfortunate news, as one of the best players in league history in Bill Russell passed away. Russell’s Twitter account shared the unfortunate news on Sunday afternoon. “Bill Russell, the most prolific winner in American sports history, passed away peacefully today at age 88,...
Video: LeBron James and Draymond Green Partying in Toronto
LeBron James and Draymond Green have been living it up.
