Big rig crashes on I-5 transition road

Vehicle engulfed in flames on Highway 126
A big-rig truck was fully engulfed in flames on Tuesday on the westbound Highway 126 overpass of Interstate 5, according to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Narvaez said firefighters got the call at 10:14 a.m. and that the fire had not spread to any surrounding...
Two people transported to trauma center after head-on collision
Paramedics transported two individuals to a nearby hospital after reports of a head-on collision in the Angeles National Forest on Tuesday evening, according to emergency personnel. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station first received reports of a head-on collision on...
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 Freeway
Authorities were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a car on the I-10 Freeway in Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.The incident was first reported in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near the La Brea Avenue area just before 4 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers dispatched to the scene located a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.They were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle involved remained to cooperate with the investigation. As a result, CHP issued a Sigalert for four lanes as they continued to survey the scene.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash on 60 Freeway Identified
A man killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as a 56-year-old Moreno Valley resident. Santos Alvarez was fatally injured about 4:20 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, just west of Valley Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sgt. Scott...
Plumas County News
Head-on collision sends five to hospital; multiple helicopters assisted
Nathanial Smotrys, 18, from Garden Grove, California, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra on July 29 at approximately 5:28 p.m. He was traveling northbound on Highway 89, south of Sierraville, with one passenger. Stephen Reikes, 54, from Livermore, California, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Highway 89, also...
Santa Clarita Radio
One Transported, Vehicle Overturned In Saugus Crash
One person was transported to the hospital after their vehicle was flipped over following a Saugus crash on Monday. At around 4 p.m. Monday first responders received reports of a traffic collision on Bouquet Canyon Road north of Texas Canyon Road, with a possible person trapped and the vehicle rolled over, according to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision Involving SUV in Montebello
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision involving an SUV in Montebello, authorities said Monday.
Driver Rescued from Bottom of Hillside After Crashing into Power Pole
Newhall, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was rescued by firefighters after crashing into a power pole and landing at the bottom of a hillside early Sunday morning, July 31, 2022. Sheriff’s deputies, AMR ambulance, Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to a traffic collision reported...
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed, Two Injured in Pedestrian Crash on Marengo Avenue [Pasadena, CA]
PASADENA, CA (August 1, 2022) – Wednesday evening, a pedestrian crash on Marengo Avenue claimed the life of a man and injured two women. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on July 27th between the intersection of Marengo Avenue and Maple Street. According to Pasadena officials, a white Toyota...
mynewsla.com
Barefoot Man Struck, Killed While Walking on 215 Freeway in Riverside
A man who was walking barefoot on the Escondido (215) Freeway in Riverside was struck and killed Monday morning. A witness told the California Highway Patrol at 2:28 a.m. that a man wearing shorts and no shoes was walking the same direction as traffic in the slow lane of the southbound Escondido Freeway just north of Blaine Street.
Suspect in stolen SUV leads CHP on high-speed chase on 10 Freeway
A driver led authorities on a high-speed chase on the 10 Freeway through Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties late Monday.
Man dies after car crashes 50 feet off cliff in Chatsworth Reservoir
A 30-year-old man died after a crash along a cliff reportedly ejected him from his vehicle at least 50 feet down, authorities said. It’s unclear what caused the crash.
signalscv.com
One transported after crashing into pole, down embankment
One person was rescued after their vehicle crashed down an embankment at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday near the Placerita Canyon off ramp on Highway 14, according to Supervisor Imy Velderrain with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Velderrain said the vehicle knocked a Southern California Edison pole down during...
1 Trapped in Vehicle Rollover Crash on 60 Freeway
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, July 30, of a vehicle rollover with one person trapped on the 60 Freeway East at Crossroads Parkway in the City of Industry. CHP arrived and reported...
L.A. Weekly
David Wright III Dies in 2-Car Collision on 20th Street East [Palmdale, CA]
18-Year-Old Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash near Avenue R-12 On July 17th, at around 4:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to a crash involving a 2018 Dodge Durango and a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by Wright. Furthermore, the report stated that the 25-year-old driver of Dodge was heading north on 20th...
Santa Clarita Radio
One Person Hospitalized After Vehicle Plunges Down Embankment On Freeway
One person was hospitalized as a result of a crash that sent a vehicle hundreds of feet down an embankment on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita. At around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on the 14 Freeway and Placerita Canyon Road, according to Melanie Flores with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Santa Clarita Radio
5 Freeway Traffic Slammed After Two Accident, One Involving Seven Vehicles
Traffic on the southbound 5 Freeway has been brought almost to a standstill Saturday afternoon following reports of multiple accidents, including one involving up to seven vehicles. At around 12 p.m. Saturday, responders received reports of two different accidents on the southbound 5 freeway in Newhall by Weldon Canyon Road...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Reseda Shooting
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was fatally shot in Reseda. Officers sent to the 18000 block of Saticoy Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday found the mortally wounded man lying near a tree, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Earl Hunter, 31, died at a hospital, according to the Los...
nypressnews.com
LAPD shuts down Sixth Street Bridge again to limit disruptive activities, blocked traffic
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The Sixth Street Bridge was briefly shut down again on Sunday as city officials continue to struggle with dangerous and disruptive behavior on the new span. Since the $588 million bridge opened weeks ago, it has been plagued by activity such as street racing, people...
foxla.com
Driver in suspected stolen car arrested after CHP pursuit
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who led California Highway Patrol on a pursuit in a suspected stolen car through the San Fernando Valley Sunday has been arrested. The pursuit originally started in the El Monte area with the Los Angeles Police Department. The car continued traveling westbound then headed north into the Van Nuys area.
