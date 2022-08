Beto O’Rourke will stop in Brenham this week as part of his campaign for Texas governor. O’Rourke (D – El Paso) will host a town hall meeting on Friday at 3 p.m. at The Barnhill Center’s Morriss Hall. The gathering in Brenham will follow meetings this week in Galveston, Lake Jackson, El Campo, Victoria and Bastrop.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO