Wheatland, Hermitage residents to vote on potential merger

By Hanna Erdmann
 3 days ago

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Residents in Wheatland and Hermitage will decide in November whether or not to merge the two municipalities.

Hermitage city commissioners unanimously approved the merger agreement at their meeting this week, putting it forward to the voters.

Suspect facing murder charge in Trumbull County

The city already provides street and police services to Wheatland. Right now, the borough splits the city into two parts.

Both Wheatland Mayor Ron Viglio and Hermitage City Manager Gary Hinkson said it was a “win-win” situation last November.

Hinkson said if the merger passes, it will not go into effect until January of 2024.

Last year, the municipalities had the Pennsylvania Economy League draft a report to look in-depth into the benefits and costs of a merger. You can read the full report below:

Final-Wheatland-STMP Download



