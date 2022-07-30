MLB Underdog of the Day (Doubling Down on Seattle)

There it is, New York Yankees fans. Gerrit Cole’s co-ace is now on his way to the Bronx after general manager Brian Cashman swung a trade with the Oakland Athletics. Frankie Montas will be the newest Yankee after being linked to the Bombers for over a year now. On Saturday night, the prized starting pitching jewel, Luis Castillo, was snatched off the market when the Seattle Mariners overpaid for him, sending their two top prospects to the Cincinnati Reds (and two others) in return.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO