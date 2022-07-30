ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

MLB Underdog of the Day (Doubling Down on Seattle)

By Josh Yourish
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago
fansided.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Yankees acquire Frankie Montas in big MLB trade deadline move

There it is, New York Yankees fans. Gerrit Cole’s co-ace is now on his way to the Bronx after general manager Brian Cashman swung a trade with the Oakland Athletics. Frankie Montas will be the newest Yankee after being linked to the Bombers for over a year now. On Saturday night, the prized starting pitching jewel, Luis Castillo, was snatched off the market when the Seattle Mariners overpaid for him, sending their two top prospects to the Cincinnati Reds (and two others) in return.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

FanSided

271K+
Followers
514K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy