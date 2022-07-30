Video: Tua Tagovailoa hits Tyreek Hill for gorgeous 65-yard TD in training camp as fans go wild

dolphinnation.com
Isabel Bodner
2d ago
Let's see how well Tuna in a Can really plays when he's got hecklers from the opposition screaming at him. Hill is not going to make Tu a a better NFL 1/4 back. Pop Warner yeah, NFL not at all likely🏈
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $1 Billion To Tackle “Immediate” and “Urgent” Climate Crisis During Florida VisitToby HazlewoodFlorida State
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage SiteL. CaneCoral Springs, FL
Swim Week in Miami: 12 swimwear from PrettyLittleThing to finish "hot girl summer"Carla St. LouisMiami, FL
Satire: It seems God is a Miami Marlins fan.Matthew WoodruffMiami, FL
Related
Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Try Aikman
Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is set to begin a new chapter of his broadcasting career this fall. Aikman, who spent roughly two decades calling games for Fox Sports, is now a part of ESPN. The longtime NFL broadcaster left Fox Sports for ESPN with Joe Buck. They're taking over...
Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium
Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
Tom Brady Reacts To Bucs Crushing Injury News
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received crushing injury news early on in training camp, as standout offensive lineman Ryan Jensen went down with what is believed to be a significant injury. Jensen, one of the Buccaneers' most important offensive players, is expected to miss multiple months with an apparent knee injury.
OJ Simpson Weighs In On Deshaun Watson: NFL World Reacts
Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson has taken to social media to weigh in on the Deshaun Watson decision. Simpson, who was infamously acquitted on charges of murdering his ex-wife and her friend, Ron Goldman, shared his reaction on Twitter. "You hired her, she made her decision. Respect it!!!" he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hall of Fame WR claims Odell Beckham Jr. will leave Rams to sign with 1 team
Move over Adam Schefter because one Hall of Famer may be entering the news-breaking business. Retired Buffalo Bills legend Andre Reed shared a picture of himself posing with free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to Instagram over the weekend. In his caption, Reed wrote that Beckham would be heading to Buffalo.
'NFL is a joke': Deshaun Watson suspension has people on social media riled up
Six games. That is the suspension length for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, as ruled by former U.S. District Court Judge Sue Robinson. Six games is the baseline for suspension in the...
Bill Belichick's Pick For NFL's 2 Greatest Players Ever
The NFL world loves to debate the league's greatest players of all-time. Who's the best on the offensive side of the ball? Who's the greatest on the defensive side of the ball. Few people, if any, are more qualified to answer those questions than Bill Belichick. The legendary New England...
Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision
Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts
Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With What Jerry Jones Said
Dallas Cowboys fans aren't very happy with what Jerry Jones said about the team's offense in 2022. While Cowboys fans are hoping to see more of Tony Pollard in 2022, it sounds like it's still going to be the Ezekiel Elliott show in Dallas. “He has to be the focal...
Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts
The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
Dallas Cowboys: Jerry Jones sends strong message to Kelvin Joseph after fatal shooting incident
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has publicly addressed the Kelvin Joseph situation regarding his connection to a fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Dallas man, noting that Cowboys upper management has had ‘several discussions‘ about what to do with the former Kentucky and LSU standout defensive back. “We obviously...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama
Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Jimmy Johnson Very Clear
Jerry Jones has been facing some criticism for his failure to add Jimmy Johnson to the team's ring of honor. Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys owner was asked about his lack of a decision. "I get to make that decision. It isn't, at the end of the day, all tailored...
NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo
Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
hotnewhiphop.com
A.J. Brown Calls Out Titans In Response To Deebo Samuel's 49ers Deal
A.J. Brown responded to reports that the San Francisco 49ers have signed Deebo Samuel to a three-year, $73.5 million deal by throwing shade at his former team, the Tennessee Titans. $58.1 million of Samuel's contract is guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brown was traded to the Eagles, earlier this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
Aaron Rodgers Explains His Tattoo: NFL World Reacts
Aaron Rodgers unveiled his first-ever tattoo earlier this summer. It's quite the work of art. The Green Bay Packers quarterback showed off his new tattoo on his Instagram page. Rodgers, who's coming off an MVP season, hasn't said much about his tattoo decision. Rodgers has since opened up, though, claiming...
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Browns Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn ACL
The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver room has reportedly taken a big hit. According to a report from cleveland.com, Browns rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. Weston, a rookie, had reportedly been having an extremely promising training camp. "Isaiah Weston, who was having an...
Dolphin Nation
Miami, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT
Miami Dolphins news, rumors, videos, and schedule for Phins fans everywhere.https://dolphinnation.com/
Comments / 44