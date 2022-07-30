ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Defences on top as Morecambe and Shrewsbury start season with a draw

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQmyu_0gyqN9PG00

and Shrewsbury played out an opening-day 0-0 draw at the Mazuma Stadium.

A game that saw plenty of effort, but few clear chances at either end, finished all square with both defences on top.

Shrewsbury started quickly and created two chances in the opening five minutes, with Luke Leahy firing wide and drilling a shot into the side netting before Morecambe had the best chance of the half on 26 minutes.

Cole Stockton played in Dylan Connolly who had a free run on goal but saw his effort well saved by the sprawling Marko Marosi.

The visitors had the better of the early second-half exchanges and went close to opening the scoring on 66 minutes when a George Nurse volley deflected off Stockton’s foot but came back off the crossbar with Connor Ripley beaten.

The Shrews continued to press with Ryan Delaney denying Ryan Bowman a close-range tap-in from a left-wing cross.

But, after failing to trouble Marosi in the second period, the Shrimps were denied an injury-time winner when Matthew Pennington produced a superb block from Connolly’s shot.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Liam O’Neil scores the only goal as Cambridge shock Millwall

Cambridge were the first winners in this season’s Carabao Cup following a 1-0 victory over 10-man Millwall. Liam O’Neil’s fine low finish from the edge of the box in the 59th minute proved decisive as the Sky Bet League One side knocked Championship opposition out of the competition for the third time in four years.
SOCCER
newschain

Premier League players to no longer take the knee ahead of every match

Premier League players will no longer take the knee ahead of every match, but remain committed to fighting racism and all forms of discrimination. The gesture, which started in June 2020 in solidarity for the Black Lives Matter campaign, will now be used in specific moments throughout the forthcoming campaign in order to “amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society”.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Former Celtic forward John Hughes dies aged 79

Former Celtic forward John ‘Yogi’ Hughes has died at the age of 79, his family have announced. The Coatbridge-born attacker scored 189 goals for Celtic from 1959 to 1971. A statement from his family read: “John ‘Yogi’ Hughes, age 79, passed away peacefully in hospital today, after a short illness.
SPORTS
newschain

Man in crown court charged with murder of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte

A man has appeared in front of a crown court judge charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street. Deividas Skebas was arrested on Saturday after a CCTV appeal following the death of Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday. The 22-year-old was remanded into...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Bowman
Person
Matthew Pennington
Person
Connor Ripley
Person
Dylan Connolly
Person
Ryan Delaney
Person
Luke Leahy
Person
Cole Stockton
newschain

Archie Battersbee’s treatment to be withdrawn after Court of Appeal ruling

Archie Battersbee’s life support will be terminated on Tuesday after a last-ditch bid for the withdrawal of the 12-year-old’s treatment to be further postponed was rejected by the Court of Appeal. Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee made an urgent application to the United Nations (UN) Committee on the...
POLITICS
newschain

Archie Battersbee’s treatment to end at 2pm on Monday, hospital says in letter

A 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage is set to have his support treatment ended on Monday, despite his mother’s pleas to the Government. Barts Health NHS Trust, which is caring for Archie Battersbee, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.
HEALTH
newschain

Two more child strip-search cases being investigated by watchdog

Another two cases where Metropolitan Police officers strip-searched children are being investigated by a watchdog. The cases both involve 16-year-old boys who were searched in custody without an appropriate adult present at Ilford Police Station in January 2020 and at Bethnal Green Police Station in October 2020. Another three cases...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shrewsbury#Shrimps
newschain

Lionesses’ Euro success can inspire England at World Cup – Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe believes watching England win the Women’s Euro will make their male counterparts hungrier for success at the World Cup in Qatar. While Gareth Southgate’s side reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and lost on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2020 final last summer, the Lionesses went one better at the weekend.
SPORTS
newschain

Rangers suffer first-leg loss to Union Saint-Gilloise in Champions League

Rangers’ first step towards the Champions League ended in some despair with a 2-0 defeat by Union Saint-Gilloise in the first leg of their third qualifying round in Belgium. The Ibrox side’s exciting journey to the Europa League final last season whetted the appetite for European football’s elite club competition.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Dean Henderson criticises Man Utd’s ‘criminal’ treatment of him last season

On-loan Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson believes Manchester United’s treatment of him last season was “criminal”. The 25-year-old, who has joined the newly-promoted side for their first top-flight campaign since 1999, claims 12 months ago he was told by the Old Trafford hierarchy he would be first-choice for last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Football rumours: Phil Foden agrees new Manchester City deal

Phil Foden and Manchester City have reportedly agreed terms on a new contract for the 22-year-old midfielder. The Daily Mail says the two parties have negotiated a deal worth around £225,000 a week – more than seven times his current salary. The contract is rumoured to be for six years, with an official announcement expected in the coming days.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Man remanded in custody charged with murder of young mother

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a young mother who was last seen 10 days ago. Gary Bennett, 36, is charged with the murder of 30-year-old Madison Wright in Basildon between July 22 and July 25. The defendant, of Caister Drive, Pitsea, dabbed his eyes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Young fans in Aylesbury celebrate success of former player Ellen White

Girls from England forward Ellen White’s former football club have hailed her as an “inspiration”, as they celebrated England’s historic win at Euro 2022. Ellen White was instrumental in England’s efforts in the tournament, although her quest to match Wayne Rooney’s record for goals scored for the national team was brought to an end after she was substituted at the start of the second half.
SPORTS
newschain

Dundee United manager Jack Ross focused on progression past AZ Alkmaar

Bullish Jack Ross insists Dundee United are fully intent on progressing past AZ Alkmaar as opposed to simply enjoying the experience of facing the highly-regarded Dutch side. The Tannadice club play their first European match in a decade when they host the Eredivisie outfit in the first leg of their Conference League third qualifying round tie on Thursday.
SOCCER
newschain

Calls for men’s football to learn from women after Lionesses’ success

Calls are being made for men’s football to learn from the women’s game and focus on “passion rather than poison” following England’s Euros success. The Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley on Sunday to win the Euros in front of a jubilant crowd, with no reports of any trouble.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy