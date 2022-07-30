THE REAL TEXAS GUN SHOW COMING TO BRENHAM AUGUST 27-28

kwhi.com
kwhi.com
TWO PFLUGERVILLE MEN ARRESTED MONDAY
Two Pflugerville men were arrested on multiple charges by Brenham Police Monday evening after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Monday evening at 7:10, Officers initiated a traffic stop near the 2200 block of Highway 290 East. The driver failed to yield to officer's lights and sirens and ultimately came to a stop near the 7800 block of Highway 290 East. An investigation was conducted and the driver, Oscar Garza, 19 of Pflugerville, was taken into custody for Fleeing Police Officer, Fraudulent Possession or Use of a Credit or Debit Card, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Info less than 5 Items, and Possession of a Controlled.
kwhi.com
ROSENBERG MAN ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
A Rosenberg man was arrested by Brenham Police Monday on Marijuana charges. Brenham Police report that Monday evening at 6:40, Officer Grayson Marburger effected a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Blue Bell Road on a vehicle for Defective Equipment. Officer Marburger could smell the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. Marijuana was located inside the vehicle, which a passenger claimed responsibility for. Derrick Henderson, 44 of Rosenberg, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2oz and transported to the Washington County Jail, where he was booked in.
The Bryan Police is tracking down a liquor store burglar
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police are asking a man to come forward and speak with them about an alleged robbery in June. It is reported that the person of interest has a tattoo on his forearm. Police are encouraging anyone who knows information about the break in to call...
KIII TV3
ARRESTED: Police capture Texas hitchhiker wanted for murder
TEMPLE, Texas — Rockdale Police Department assisted in locating 31-year-old Justin Glenn Boswell, according to their Facebook. Saturday morning Rockdale Police Officer Lauren Hensley arrested Boswell on Highway 77 overpass at US 79 without any issues, according to police. Boswell was wanted for the murder of 25-year-old Rowdy Mays...
kwhi.com
AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 13
Thirteen people were indicted last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 38-year-old Quory Lamaz Adamson, indicted for Indecency with a Child – Sexual Contact. 30-year-old Santos Amador Roque and 29-year-old Noel Santos Umanzor Yanes, both for Theft of Property between $2,500 and $30,000. 25-year-old Damian Ramell Lockett, indicted...
kwhi.com
BETO O’ROURKE TO HOST TOWN HALL MEETING IN BRENHAM FRIDAY
Beto O’Rourke will stop in Brenham this week as part of his campaign for Texas governor. O’Rourke (D – El Paso) will host a town hall meeting on Friday at 3 p.m. at The Barnhill Center’s Morriss Hall. The gathering in Brenham will follow meetings this week in Galveston, Lake Jackson, El Campo, Victoria and Bastrop.
kwhi.com
BODY DISCOVERED AT LA GRANGE SEWER PLANT
La Grange police are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered on Sunday. La Grange Police Chief David Gilbreath said the body was found by a city worker at the city’s sewer plant on West Lowerline Street. Gilbreath said there are not any signs of trauma. At this...
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA POLICE MAKE DRUG BUST ON SATURDAY NIGHT
A Navasota man was taken into custody on Saturday night after a drug related arrest. Navasota Police reported that officers were patrolling around 8:15pm, when they discovered a vehicle with several equipment violations. Police stopped the driver, 45-year-old Kenneth Wilkerson of Navasota, in the 300 block of Blackshear Street. During...
kwhi.com
LATE-NIGHT GRASS FIRE BURNS OVER 30 ACRES NEAR GAY HILL
Several Washington County fire departments worked late Monday night into this (Tuesday) morning to extinguish a large grass fire north of Brenham. The Gay Hill Volunteer Fire Department was called out around 9:45 p.m. Monday to a fire along FM 390 that was burning toward Chriesman Road. According to Gay...
kwhi.com
NEW CANEY MAN ARRESTED EARLY TUESDAY MORNING
A New Caney man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a traffic stop. Sheriff Otto Hanak reports that early Tuesday morning at 12:10, Deputy Rosa Salinas conducted a traffic stop near 290 West and East Mulberry Street in Burton. According to Sheriff Hanak, the deputy stopped the vehicle due to an unreadable temporary tag. The driver, identified as Juan Luis Barreto Rego, gave Deputy Salinas consent to search the vehicle. The search resulted in finding marijuana residue along with multiple fictitious temporary buyer’s tags and receipts and international driver cards with nearly identical information. A large amount of cash was also located in the vehicle.
KVUE
2 tickets in Texas won $1M in Mega Millions. Here's where they were purchased.
TEXAS, USA — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets, Texans!. The winning numbers for the $1.28 billion prize were 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2. The cash option was $747.2 million. Nobody from Texas bought the jackpot-winning ticket, which was purchased in Illinois. The last time someone won...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO PROPOSE TAX RATE
The Brenham City Council will take a record vote Thursday to formally propose a tax rate for the new fiscal year. The proposed rate is less than the voter-approval rate of $0.5416 cents, but is higher than the no-new-revenue rate of $0.3966 cents. The tax rate will be considered for...
Click2Houston.com
7 emaciated horses, including 2 foals rescued from Austin County property, SPCA says
HOUSTON – A total of seven horses, including two foals who appeared emaciated, were rescued from an Austin County property Monday afternoon. According to the Houston SPCA, animal cruelty investigators worked with Austin County Sheriff’s Department to rescue the horses from a home in Bellville after it was reported that the owner was not compliant to provide them with proper veterinary care despite multiple requests.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS
10PM-Fire units and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol units are responding to the Adkins Creek area of Lake Conroe where a person is reporting a capsized boat with debris in the water near the boat ramp. 11pm-The John Boat has been removed from the water and a search...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA
9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat.
String of burglaries occur at 11 restaurants in popular Katy area's Asia Town
'It hurt' The owner of one restaurant in the area, Fork It, said they have only been open for 25 days since moving from New York to Texas before the robbery happened.
KBTX.com
Latest rash of catalytic converter thefts targets healthcare workers, hospital visitors
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -It’s a trend that shows no sign of slowing down, in fact, it appears that catalytic converter thefts are rising across the Lonestar state and that includes the Brazos Valley. According to AAA, there has been a 5000% increase in catalytic converter claims since 2019....
KBTX.com
Multi-vehicle collision briefly shuts down Texas Avenue
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A crash involving three vehicles shut down some Texas Avenue lanes Tuesday afternoon. Bryan police say the cause of the crash that happened at Texas Avenue and E North Avenue is still under investigation, but one person was taken to a hospital with “non-life threatening injuries.”
kwhi.com
ONE PERSON ARRESTED SATURDAY ON DWI CHARGE
One person was arrested Saturday night on a DWI charge. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 10:50 Officer Buckner conducted a traffic stop in the 2200 block of South Blue Bell Road on vehicle for a Defective Brake Lamp. After investigation, Aaron Jose Martinez Neves, 28 of Brenham, was found to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WARNING-HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES- MCSO AND SHENANDOAH DO NOT TAKE LIGHTLY TO BIG BOX STORE THEFTS
Shenandoah and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are not taking lightly to the large number of thefts from the big box stores along the. I-45 corridor. Going back on records over the past year, 73% of the big box store theft arrests along the I-45 corridor were persons from Harris County. Earlier this year County Judge Mark Keough, using his campaign funds posted a sign at the Montgomery/Harris County line warning criminals coming into the county that Montgomery County will prosecute. Multiple arrests have been made this past week from the Big 3, Lowes, Home Depot, and Walmart. Below is the response from last weekend that these thieves met after a theft from the stores on College Park.
