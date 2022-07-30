Police: Bookkeeper embezzled $10,000-plus from Famous Dave’s

www.ourquadcities.com
Theresa A. Sexton
3d ago
People get caught when they do bad things. Just do the next right thing! How could you live with the guilt unless you don't have a conscious.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect enters Alford Plea in 2021 homicide
A 20-year-old East Moline man has entered an Alford Plea in connection with a May 28, 2021, shooting death in Silvis. Cordell O. Thomas at first faced a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Daniel Kokuvi Akoli, 28. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of 11th Street, where police found Akoli suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at a hospital.
KWQC
Man enters Alford plea in fatal Silvis shooting
ROCK ISLAND Co, Ill. (KWQC) - A Silvis man entered an Alford plea Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of a Silvis man in May 2021. Cordell O. Thomas, 20, who initially faced a first-degree murder charge, entered the plea to second-degree murder, a Class 1 felony, in Rock Island County Circuit Court.
starvedrock.media
Getting Physical With Officers Lands A Princeton Man In Prison
Prison awaits a Princeton man who admitted to kicking and spitting at officers earlier this year. While in court Monday, 21-year-old Jared Storm was given 4 years apiece for two separate aggravated battery to a peace officer charges. Back in April, Storm kicked a Princeton officer while being arrested. A few days later while in the Bureau County Jail, Storm spit in the face of a deputy while he was being placed in a restraint chair.
KCJJ
Area transient arrested on number of warrants regarding assaults, thefts, and moving violations
An area transient wanted on a number of charges in the past months has been taken into custody. Police say the first warrant stemmed from an alleged theft on the Coralville Strip in November. 22-year-old Jaquon Hemphill entered Keystone Liquor the morning of the 8th and requested merchandise from behind the counter. After attempting to pay for the merchandise with a temporary card, he allegedly took the merchandise and left the store.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect injured victim with a sword early Monday
A 25-year-old Davenport suspect who police say injured a victim faces felony charges and is behind bars. Gerardo Jesus Alonso-Paredes faces felony charges of going armed with intent and willful injury – causing bodily injury; and an aggravated misdemeanor of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. About 3 a.m....
ourquadcities.com
Police find suspect with stolen car and then find 2nd stolen vehicle nearby
A 34-year-old Eldridge man is behind bars after police found him with the keys to a stolen car, then discovered a second stolen vehicle at the scene. David Ruble Jr. faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 600...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect rammed squad cars, had marijuana in his vehicle
A 28-year-old Davenport man is in custody after police say he rammed squad cars to get away from a traffic stop before officers found marijuana in his vehicle. Jamal Moore faces felony charges of failure to affix a drug stamp and controlled substance violation, court records say. The incident Monday.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen this car?
The Davenport Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a suspect vehicle shown here along with any associated individuals. On Sunday, July 31, 2022 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., Davenport Police received 22 calls for service in reference to a vehicle driving erratically and spray painting parked cars, according to a Monday release. In total, fifteen vehicles and one fence were damaged.
ourquadcities.com
Whiteside County officer returns to work after 10 months
On Monday, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker welcomed the return of Whiteside County Deputy Derek Hamstra to full duty. Hamstra — who was promoted to Sergeant — had been off duty because of a work-related injury that occurred Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, when he was inadvertently struck with a bullet from an Illinois State Trooper’s weapon.
KCJJ
Armed subject arrested in weekend incident identified
Iowa City Police have identified an armed subject who threatened staff at a downtown bar with a gun Sunday after getting kicked out of the establishment. According to a release issued Sunday night, 18-year-old Alex Bwayonga reportedly pulled out a loaded .22 caliber GSG Firefly and pointed it at staff of El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue just after 12:30 Sunday morning after he was kicked out of the bar. The man fled the scene, and University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert to warn the campus area. Bwayonga was captured a short time later by Iowa City Police. The gun was found in his waistband, and was later found to be stolen out of Linn County.
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged with stealing electric bike and hiding it in his residence
An Iowa City man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged electric bike theft. The criminal complaint says the owner of the stolen bike tracked it to a Dodge Street address using Apple Air Tag technology the morning of July 28th. Officers investigated and pinpointed it to be inside an apartment.
ourquadcities.com
Deputy shot in the foot last year returns to duty
For the first time in 10 months, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming Derek Hamstra back on duty. On Monday morning, Hamstra was greeted by fellow officers and family members at a welcome back ceremony at the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office in Morrison, Illinois. Many of Hamstra’s colleagues knew his return was a long time coming, because he had been recovering from an injury for nearly a year.
ourquadcities.com
Motorcycle crash injures Davenport man
On July 31, 2022, at approximately 9:28 p.m., Davenport Police, Davenport Fire, and Medic EMS were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard involving a motorcycle and its operator, police said Monday. Initial investigation indicates the motorcycle was westbound on Kirkwood when the operator lost...
ourquadcities.com
Jury: 19-year-old guilty of shooting, stabbing 16-year-old
A 19-year-old Davenport man convicted by a jury for the slaying of a 16-year-old is set for sentencing in Scott County Court. In a jury trial that began Monday, Malachi Vanderpool was found guilty of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, court records say. A...
KCCI.com
Iowa man sentenced for failing to file income tax returns
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa man was sentenced on Monday for failing to file income tax returns, according to the US Attorney's Office Southern District of Iowa. Fifty-one-year-old Bradley Earl Ewart, of Wapello, was sentenced to six months in prison. Ewart pleaded guilty on March 24 to two counts of failure to file income tax returns, one for each of the calendar years 2016 and 2018.
ourquadcities.com
Police, state patrol, in downtown area Monday night
Davenport Police and Iowa State Patrol were on the scene of an incident in downtown Davenport about 7:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 2nd and Ripley streets, Davenport. Police searched a car, which was dented, and spoke with people at the scene. We do not know whether anyone has...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect took motorcycle chaps, bags, tried to charge for their return
A 54-year-old Davenport woman faces charges after police say she stole property, including motorcycle chaps, and tried to charge the victim for their return. Deborah Fifer faces charges of felony extortion and second-degree theft, court records say. Police say Fifer took two leather motorcycle saddle bags, a pair of leather...
KCJJ
Coralville Police: Suspect in Hayden Fry Way crash had dangerously high BAC
A University of Iowa graduate student had a dangerously high breath alcohol content when he was involved in a Saturday afternoon car crash on a major Coralville thoroughfare. That’s according to Coralville Police, who say 24-year-old Graham Ausdal of South Johnson Street registered a BAC of .304% after he crashed his 2012 Toyota Camry with Illinois plates just after 1:45pm on the 500 block of Hayden Fry Way.
KCJJ
UI issues Hawkalert after armed subject reportedly kicked out of downtown bar; suspect in custody
University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert overnight for an armed subject who had been kicked out of a downtown bar. The man was in custody less than a half-hour later. While the suspect was not identified in arrest records released Sunday morning, the documents do shed more light on the incident. The suspect reportedly pulled out a loaded .22 caliber GSG Firefly and pointed it at staff of El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue just after 12:30 Sunday morning after he was kicked out of the bar. The man fled the scene, but was captured a short time later by Iowa City Police. The gun was found in his waistband.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect in custody after Friday shooting wounds one
A 56-year-old Davenport man is in custody after a shooting near the intersection of Brady and 17th streets Friday night. Dwayne Laws faces charges felony charges of going armed with intent and willful injury – causing bodily injury; and two aggravated misdemeanor counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records show.
