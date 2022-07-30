www.mdislander.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Ice Cream Day in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 16th & 17thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
mdislander.com
Guitar Intensives comes back to Bar Harbor
BAR HARBOR — Guitar Intensives is once again bringing its five-day guitar retreat to College of the Atlantic. Guitar masters from acoustic blues to contemporary acoustic and swing will guide participants in honing their skills in small group workshops and one-on-one sessions. Program enrollment is limited to 25 participants.
mdislander.com
Arts Glances: Gallery opening, chorale concert, Harry Potter birthday celebration
NORTHEAST HARBOR — Artemis Gallery celebrates its fifth opening of the season 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. This group show exhibits work by five local artists, including watercolor painters Diane Fiedler and Abe Goodale; oil painter Lisa Lebofsky; photographer Emma Ressel; and sculptor David Sears. A portion of sales...
mdislander.com
Maritime Shorts: Lobster festival, historical society talk, Shaw legacy lecture
WINTER HARBOR — The arrival of August means the annual Lobster Festival will be returning to Winter Harbor for a day of crafts, food, fun and everything lobster. The festival has been a long-standing tradition in the town and is celebrating its 58th consecutive year. The event will take...
mdislander.com
Art exhibit has fun with pumpkins
BAR HARBOR — Roger Brignull is a doctor of optometry who ran the Bar Harbor Optometry practice. His background in anatomy, physiology and color perception blossomed into an interest in painting and sculpting. Jesup Memorial Library is exhibiting Brignull’s art during August. Brignull said the show is inspired...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mdislander.com
Rookies win IOD Class July Series 2022
MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — A fresh westerly breeze that clocked farther into the northwest as the afternoon wore on made for challenging and adventurous sailing on the Great Harbor Saturday, July 30. Sixteen boats were schooled by the youngest skipper in the fleet as Terra Ehrhart, along with her...
mdislander.com
Maine Coast Harp Institute holds inaugural season in Hancock
HANCOCK — Inspired by the legendary Salzedo Harp Colony that thrived in Camden for decades, The Maine Coast Harp Institute is a newly-established retreat for aspiring harpists, founded and led by world-renowned, multiple Grammy-nominated harp soloist Yolanda Kondonassis. MCHI is located at The Monteux School in Hancock. Its student...
mdislander.com
Jesup seeks volunteers
BAR HARBOR — Jesup Memorial Library needs help to make the library’s annual book sale a success. The book sale, taking place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, will be the Jesup’s first all-outdoors book sale. Books will be displayed around the building as well as under a large tent on the library’s side yard. All sales are by donation and all donations go directly to the Jesup.
mdislander.com
Wooden boats compete in a decades-long tradition
BROOKLIN — The Eggemoggin Reach Regatta is scheduled to get under way Saturday morning – the high point of a weekend of Downeast yacht racing that starts with the Castine Classic Yacht Race to Camden on Thursday followed by the Camden to Brooklin Race on Friday. On Thursday,...
Comments / 0