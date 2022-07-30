ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

mdislander.com

Guitar Intensives comes back to Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR — Guitar Intensives is once again bringing its five-day guitar retreat to College of the Atlantic. Guitar masters from acoustic blues to contemporary acoustic and swing will guide participants in honing their skills in small group workshops and one-on-one sessions. Program enrollment is limited to 25 participants.
BAR HARBOR, ME
mdislander.com

Art exhibit has fun with pumpkins

BAR HARBOR — Roger Brignull is a doctor of optometry who ran the Bar Harbor Optometry practice. His background in anatomy, physiology and color perception blossomed into an interest in painting and sculpting. Jesup Memorial Library is exhibiting Brignull’s art during August. Brignull said the show is inspired...
BAR HARBOR, ME
Bar Harbor, ME
Entertainment
Local
Maine Entertainment
City
Bar Harbor, ME
City
Lincoln Center, ME
mdislander.com

Rookies win IOD Class July Series 2022

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — A fresh westerly breeze that clocked farther into the northwest as the afternoon wore on made for challenging and adventurous sailing on the Great Harbor Saturday, July 30. Sixteen boats were schooled by the youngest skipper in the fleet as Terra Ehrhart, along with her...
BAR HARBOR, ME
mdislander.com

Maine Coast Harp Institute holds inaugural season in Hancock

HANCOCK — Inspired by the legendary Salzedo Harp Colony that thrived in Camden for decades, The Maine Coast Harp Institute is a newly-established retreat for aspiring harpists, founded and led by world-renowned, multiple Grammy-nominated harp soloist Yolanda Kondonassis. MCHI is located at The Monteux School in Hancock. Its student...
HANCOCK, ME
mdislander.com

Jesup seeks volunteers

BAR HARBOR — Jesup Memorial Library needs help to make the library’s annual book sale a success. The book sale, taking place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, will be the Jesup’s first all-outdoors book sale. Books will be displayed around the building as well as under a large tent on the library’s side yard. All sales are by donation and all donations go directly to the Jesup.
BAR HARBOR, ME
mdislander.com

Wooden boats compete in a decades-long tradition

BROOKLIN — The Eggemoggin Reach Regatta is scheduled to get under way Saturday morning – the high point of a weekend of Downeast yacht racing that starts with the Castine Classic Yacht Race to Camden on Thursday followed by the Camden to Brooklin Race on Friday. On Thursday,...
BROOKLIN, ME

