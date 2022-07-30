BAR HARBOR — Jesup Memorial Library needs help to make the library’s annual book sale a success. The book sale, taking place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, will be the Jesup’s first all-outdoors book sale. Books will be displayed around the building as well as under a large tent on the library’s side yard. All sales are by donation and all donations go directly to the Jesup.

