Florida teachers race to remake lessons as DeSantis laws take effect

www.detroitnews.com
Related
Detroit News
GOP governor nominee Tudor Dixon: 'Epic battle' ahead with Whitmer
Grand Rapids — Tudor Dixon, a conservative commentator and first-time candidate who won the backing of powerful allies, including former President Donald Trump, will be the Michigan Republican Party's nominee to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November. With about 82% of the expected votes in the Republican contest...
Detroit News
Ryan Kelley in 4th place, makes dubious claim, says he's 'not conceding' in gov race
Real estate broker Ryan Kelley, who was in fourth place in Michigan's Republican primary race for governor and 25 percentage points behind the leader, announced Wednesday morning he was "not conceding." The Allendale man first posted his statement, questioning the results, at about 1:24 a.m. on some of his social...
Detroit News
Paiz prevails in Democratic Macomb state House primary; Wozniak wins GOP race
A Harper Woods City Council member beat eight other candidates to win the Democratic primary for the 11th state House district in Macomb County, according to unofficial election results on Wednesday. Veronica Paiz of Harper Woods scored a narrow victory in the Democratic-leaning 11th District state House seat in southern...
Detroit News
Macomb commissioner wins Democratic primary for 11th District state Senate seat
Longtime Macomb County Commissioner Veronica Klinefelt defeated Monique Owens, Eastpointe's first Black mayor, in Tuesday's Democratic primary for a newly redrawn Michigan Senate seat that could play a role in what party controls the state Legislature. In the Democratic primary for the 11th district, according to unofficial results, Klinefelt took...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
20th House District: Arbit tops Dem field, Mansour wins GOP nod
Democrat Noah Arbit and Republican Albert Mansour will square off in the November general election after each won their party's nomination in Tuesday's primary election for the 20th House District in Oakland County. Arbit, 26, maintained a strong lead as results rolled in. He carried 46.6% of the vote over...
Detroit News
Michigan secretary of state: Attempts to block election certification will be 'futile'
Lansing — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says her office will not tolerate any effort to obstruct the certification of Tuesday's primary election based on "partisan games" or "baseless lies." "Any attempts to block the certification of our elections, regardless of the results, will be futile," Benson said...
Detroit News
Wayne County shares early results for state Senate races
Detroit — Sen. Erika Geiss of Taylor has taken the initial lead in the Democratic primary for state Senate election for the new 1st District against five challengers to represent the Downriver communities from Taylor to Detroit. With 42% of precincts reporting at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Geiss led with...
Detroit News
Oakland County judge blocks county prosecutors from enforcing abortion ban
Lansing — An Oakland County Circuit judge issued a temporary restraining order Monday stopping 13 county prosecutors with abortion providers within their jurisdictions from enforcing the state's abortion ban. The order was issued as state officials scrambled to respond to a Michigan Court of Appeals ruling Monday morning that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Detroit News
GOP foes shift tactics as Dixon carries Trump's governor endorsement into primary
The electoral battle for Michigan's Republican nomination for governor kicked into a higher gear in the final primary weekend after Donald Trump backed Tudor Dixon and her spurned opponents downplayed the former president's impact on the race. Chiropractor Garrett Soldano of Mattawan, real estate broker Ryan Kelley of Allendale, pastor...
Detroit News
Donald Trump doing 'tele-rally' for Tudor Dixon on primary eve
Lansing — Former President Donald Trump will participate in a "tele-rally" in support of Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon on Monday night, a day before Michigan's primary election. Trump endorsed Dixon, a conservative commentator and businesswoman from Norton Shores, on Friday night. Robo calls were being issued Sunday...
Detroit News
Body of Harrison Township boater pulled from Lake St. Clair
Harrison Township — The body of a man that was pulled from Lake St. Clair early Tuesday has been identified, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said. James Hauff, 49, of Harrison Township was found at about 12:30 a.m. in the lake by the sheriff's dive team, officials said. Deputies...
Detroit News
Pittsfield Twp. man arrested after recording found in Washtenaw Co. bathrooms
A Pittsfield Township man, 38, has been charged with child sexually abusive activity after recordings were found of people in restrooms in Washtenaw County, according to Michigan State Police. Kevin Thomas-Bradley Stange was arrested, state police announced, after a tip was received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit News
2 tornadoes reported Monday in Tuscola Co.; more severe weather on tap
Two tornadoes touched down in Tuscola County on Monday, with more severe weather heading to southeast Michigan, the National Weather Service reported. The EF-0 twisters in Tuscola "were weak & brief tornadoes derived from the same thunderstorm that resulted in tree damage," the weather service said in a statement. One...
Comments / 0