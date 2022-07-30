2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 2 Finals Preview

Australia defended their 2018 Commonwealth Games title in the men’s 4×200 relay today by cracking their own Commonwealth Games record with a time of 7:04.96. Their team of Elijah Winnington, Flynn Southam, Zac Incerti and Mack Horton touched the wall first in Birmingham with a 1.5 second lead over the field. The Australians were untouchable – they posted the fastest splits in the entire race on the first three legs. Winnington led off the relay in 1:46.36, handing it off to 16-year-old Southam and Incerti who split identical 1:46.08’s.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO