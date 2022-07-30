2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 2 Finals Preview

swimswam.com
2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap
World Record: Regan Smith, USA – 2:03.35 (2019) Commonwealth Record: Kaylee McKeown, AUS – 2:04.28 (2021) Commonwealth Games Record: Kylie Masse, CAN – 2:05.98 (2018) Kaylee McKeown and Kylie Masse both looked controlled to take the win in their respective heats of the women’s 200 back, touching as the top two qualifiers heading into the final. McKeown won gold at 2022 Worlds in 2:05.08 and Masse took fifth in 2:08.00, so they should both have left something in the tank.
Watch: Commonwealth Games Day 2 Finals Session Race Videos
Duncan Scott added a gold in the 200 free and a bronze in the 400 IM to Scotland's medal totals on Day 2 in Birmingham. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Relive all the races from the evening session on Day 2 at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Watch the full session from start to finish, or watch individual races (we have listed the timestamps for each race).
Kaylee McKeown Swims 58.60 For New Commonwealth Games Record
In a nail-biter of a final, Kaylee McKeown won gold, touching the wall in 58.60 for a new Commonwealth Games record. It came down to the touch between McKeown and Kylie Masse, who was the defending champion and owned the old Commonwealth Games record in 58.63. Like in the Tokyo...
Kyle Chalmers Rips 47.36 100 Free C’Wealth Games Record
Just hours after ripping media for intruding into his personal space, 24-year-old Kyle Chalmers of Australia logged a new Commonwealth Games record. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Birmingham, England. Sandwell Aquatic Center. Start Times. Prelims: 10:30 am...
Scott Ties Scotland’s Most Decorated Commonwealth Games Athlete of All Time
With his bronze medal win in the 100 free today, Duncan Scott has tied shooter Alister Allan as Scotland’s most-decorated athlete at the Commonwealth Games in history. Between the years 1974 and 1994, Allan won ten Commonwealth Games medals (three gold, three silver, and four bronze.) So far in...
Australia Wins Men’s 4×200 Free Relay Gold With New Comm Games Record: 7:04.96
Australia defended their 2018 Commonwealth Games title in the men’s 4×200 relay today by cracking their own Commonwealth Games record with a time of 7:04.96. Their team of Elijah Winnington, Flynn Southam, Zac Incerti and Mack Horton touched the wall first in Birmingham with a 1.5 second lead over the field. The Australians were untouchable – they posted the fastest splits in the entire race on the first three legs. Winnington led off the relay in 1:46.36, handing it off to 16-year-old Southam and Incerti who split identical 1:46.08’s.
2022 Commonwealth Games: Matt Sates Scratches 100 Fly Semifinals on Day 4
DAY 4 FINALS START LISTS (no relay lineups) Matt Sates has scratched the 100 fly on Day 4 finals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. In prelims, the 19-year-old touched in 54.02, qualifying for the semifinals as the 14th seed. He finished third in his heat behind Josh Liendo and Teong...
First Time Kisi Indian Swimmer Ne Top 5 Me Kiya Finish – Commonwealth Games 2022
CWG 2022 Me Aaj Swimming Ke Day 4 Me India Ki Taraf Se Aaj Jin-Jin Swimmers Ne Participate Kiya Tha Unme – Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Shamil The. CWG 2022 Me Aaj Swimming Ke Day 4 Me India Ki Taraf Se Aaj Jin-Jin Swimmers Ne Participate Kiya Tha Unme – Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Shamil The.
Emma McKeon Extends Her Status as Commonwealth Games’ All-Time Winner
With her victory in the 50 butterfly at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, 28-year-old Australian Emma McKeon has extended her lead as the most decorated Commonwealth Games gold medalist of all-time by winning 12 gold medals. Earlier in the week, we reported that McKeon tied fellow Australian swimmers Susie O’Neill, Ian...
Aussies Blast 7:39.29 for New 4×200 WR, Titmus 1:52.82 for Fastest Split All-Time
The Australian quartet of Madi Wilson, Kiah Melverton, Mollie O’Callaghan, and Ariarne Titmus ran away with the gold medal in the women’s 4×200 free relay, rocketing to a new world record of 7:39.29. They finished 12.69 seconds ahead of the Canadians, who won the silver medal. They’re...
2022 Commonwealth Games: Only 1 Team Opts for Typical MMFF Mixed Medley Order
Australia did not use the typical MMFF lineup for their mixed medley relay as they used Kaylee McKeown on the leadoff backstroke leg. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Commonwealth Record: 3:37.58, Great Britain – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 3:45.34, Australia – 2022. Australia, 3:41.30. Canada, 3:43.98. England, 3:44.03.
Erin Gallagher Lowers Own 50 Fly SA Record, 26.05, Tying for Silver at Comm Games
In an unexpected result, it wasn’t Emma McKeon and Maggie MacNeil fighting it out for gold in the 50 fly on day 4 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. While McKeon did win gold, it was Holly Barratt and Erin Gallagher who got to the wall second, tying for the silver medal in 26.05.
CWG 2022 Day 2 Par Indian Swimmers Ki Performance – Indian Swimming News
Kushagra Rawat Ne Aaj Men’s 200m Free Me Participate Kiya And Apni Heat Me 1:54.56 Ke Timing Ke Sath Wo 8th Place Par The And Overall Wo 25th Place Par Rhe. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
Summer McIntosh Blasts New 200 IM World Junior Record, 2:08.70
In finals on day 4 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Summer McIntosh stormed to 2:08.70 in the women’s 200 IM, a new world junior record. She turned for home on the freestyle leg in second, .12 seconds behind Kaylee McKeown, and out-split her 29.81 to 30.75 to win gold. With that swim, she also sweeps the IMs in Birmingham, having won the women’s 400 IM in world junior record time earlier in the meet.
Five Big Takeaways From 2022 U.S. Nationals — Men’s Edition
In this article, we break down our five main takeaways from the men's side of the 2022 U.S. National Championships meet that happened last week. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 PHILLIPS 66 US NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS. Tuesday, July 26 – Saturday, July 30, 2022. William Woollett Aquatics Center,...
Titmus vs McIntosh in the 400 FR? – 2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 6 Prelims Preview
The final prelims session of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is nearly here. The Wednesday morning session will be a short one, featuring only prelims of the men’s 200 IM, women’s 400 free, and men’s 4×100 medley relay. Canada’s roster took quite a hit in the weeks...
Jeffcoat and Acevedo Blast Kiwi and Canadian National Records in 50 Back
It took national record-setting times to win the men’s 50 back at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday. New Zealand’s Andrew Jeffcoat led the charge by blasting a 24.65 to take .17 off his own Kiwi national record he set in the semifinals (24.82) to win gold. That semifinal swim cracked the previous record, which he also set, in February, by .01.
2022 U.S. Junior Nationals: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) The first session of the 2022 Junior National Championships is underway this morning, featuring prelims of the 200 fly and 100 breast. Today also includes timed finals of the women’s 800 free and men’s 1500 free. The slow heats of the distance events start at 2:05 Pacific Time, while the fastest two heats will be swum with finals.
Kylie Masse Breaks 50 Back Commonwealth Games Record with 27.47 Semifinal Swim
Commonwealth Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 27.56, Georgia Davies (WAL) – 2014. 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Emily Seebohm (AUS), 27.78. Finals Qualifiers:. Kylie Masse (CAN), 27.47 GR. Medi Harris (WAL), 27.64. Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 27.75. Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 27.76. Bronte Job (AUS), 27.79.
Srihari 200m Back Me Best Indian Time Krne Ke Baad Bhi Final Se Hue Bahar
Srihari Nataraj 2:00.84 Ki Timing Ke Sath Is Event Mei First Reserve Bane. Unka Previous Best 2:01.70s Tha Jo Ki 2019. Ace Indian Swimmer Srihari Nataraj Ne Best Indian Time Ko Bettered Krte Huye Heat 2 Me Third Place Pr Finish Toh Kiye But CWG Ke Men’s 200m Backstroke Ke Final Mei Entry Nhi Kr Paye.
