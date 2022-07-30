profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Discipline officer requires Deshaun Watson to get massages from Browns’ staff only
The six-game suspension handed to Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson includes an apparently unprecedented condition: Watson can only get massages from therapists on the Browns’ staff. That mandate from Judge Sue L. Robinson means that Watson can’t hire his own therapists, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Watson is...
Jerry Jones already setting up Cowboys for disappointment
While some fans are clamoring for Tony Pollard to lead the backfield, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still a firm believer in Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys are entering another training camp, preparing to get past the second round of the playoffs. They looked to be in good shape behind the strong play of the defense under coordinator Dan Quinn, but they were shockingly eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. As for the offense, it will look a bit different in the passing game. But when it comes to the running game, it will be highlighted by Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.
Dan Quinn said he told Mike McCarthy he’d leave Cowboys “if it’s easier for me to go”
Dan Quinn was a candidate for several head coaching vacancies this offseason, but he announced he would be returning for a second season as the Cowboys defensive coordinator before all of those positions were filled. Quinn told Jori Epstein of USA Today that “there will be a time when I’m...
Deebo Samuel signs $73 million extension with 49ers, ending trade speculation
Deebo Samuel is staying with the San Francisco 49ers. After requesting a trade earlier this offseason, the star wide receiver has secured a contract extension with the Niners. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, he will get $58.1 million guaranteed on the new deal, which is worth up to $73.5 million, over three years. […] The post Deebo Samuel signs $73 million extension with 49ers, ending trade speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AthlonSports.com
Cowboys Wide Receiver Exits Training Camp With Injury, Carted Off Field
A Dallas Cowboys wide receiver suffered what appeared to be a leg injury during Monday's practice. James Washington was running a go route vs. Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs. Washington and Diggs collided when making a play on the ball, and Washington landed awkwardly as a result. "Cowboys WR James...
Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing
The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
Eagles rookie felt like he belonged from Day 1
When the Eagles opened training camp last week, Jason Kelce was still recovering from a bout of COVID and did not practice. The rookie second-round pick from the first snap of his first training camp practice was inserted into the first-team offense in place of an all-time great in the middle of one of the best offensive lines in football.
Arizona Cardinals activate WR Marquise Brown from non-football injury list
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown began his return Tuesday from a hamstring injury that landed him on the active/non-football injury list to start training camp. Around the time the Cardinals announced that Brown was activated off the NFI list, he took part in a pre-practice walk-through....
6.5 WRs Cowboys could look to sign to replace injured James Washington
The Cowboys may not know when they can expect James Washington to return from his foot injury; at least not yet. Recovery times from Jones fractures, the injury Dallas fears he has suffered but has not yet been verified, can range anywhere from weeks to months, depending on whether rest or surgery is prescribed. Jones fractures are normally revealed through x-rays, which the Cowboys have the ability to conduct on site in Oxnard, but they are also sending him for an MRI.
49ers Veteran Suffers Season-Ending Injury During Training Camp
The San Francisco 49ers' defensive line depth took a significant hit during training camp last week. Veteran defensive lineman Maurice Hurst has suffered a season-ending injury. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters over the weekend that Hurst tore his biceps during training camp last week. The injury will end...
Mike Tomlin attacks Pittsburgh Steelers training camp with ‘bring it on’ mentality
LATROBE, Pa. — Mike Tomlin was back with the punters Saturday afternoon. When you ask those who’ve been around him for years, you always hear, Tomlin coaches the whole team. In the middle of Saturday’s training-camp practice, his focus was incumbent punter Pressley Harvin III and Cameron Nizialek.
49ers Teammates Left In Awe Of Nick Bosa
The San Francisco 49ers should prioritize signing defensive end Nick Bosa to a contract extension. If they can give Deebo Samuel a three-year contract extension, then they should also have Bosa sign on the dotted line. Having Jimmy Garoppolo on their books isn’t an excuse to not have the deal...
Key Broncos WR out for season with torn ACL
The Denver Broncos have suffered a major blow to their offense in just the second week of NFL training camp. Wide receiver Tim Patrick went down with a significant knee injury during Tuesday’s practice. He was later reported to have suffered a torn ACL. Running back Damarea Crockett also...
Lance continues ups, downs against elite 49ers defense in camp
SANTA CLARA — Trey Lance is going through the natural growing pains of facing an elite defense — the 49ers. While the young quarterback has had moments of showing why coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch traded up to draft the North Dakota State product, Lance has had his work cut out for him. With Nick Bosa constantly in his face, Lance has seen a challenging first few practices of training camp.
Titans activate Tommy Hudson from PUP list
The Titans will be getting tight end Tommy Hudson on the field this week. The team announced on Monday that Hudson has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. He was placed on the list after reporting to training camp last week. Hudson signed with the Titans after...
49ers' red-zone defense makes it difficult for Lance at camp
SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance and the 49ers’ offense had their first look at going up against the team’s formidable defense in the red zone. The windows were tighter and they quickly slammed shut. Lance had difficulty finding anyone open, which forced him to show some of...
Warner, Jennings rave about new 'lockdown' corner Ward
It looks like new 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward is making an impression on his teammates. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, both Fred Warner and Jauan Jennings raved about Ward's impact and how he has conducted himself thus far in training camp, with the former calling Ward a "pure lockdown corner."
49ers Have a Problem With Their Interior Offensive Line
The first day of padded practice in training camp was not a good one for the 49ers' interior offensive line.
Do Eagles already have their next DC in waiting?
If the Eagles defense improves the way some think it will in 2022, Jonathan Gannon is probably gone. After all, Gannon already had three head coaching interviews this past offseason coming off his first year as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator. So if that unit exceeds expectations, it stands to reason that another team will probably hire him away.
Jackson awestruck by 49ers teammates he once used in Madden
SANTA CLARA -- A year ago, 49ers rookie Drake Jackson was preparing for another season of college football at the University of Southern California. He was probably playing a lot of Madden, too. Now, in his first training camp as an NFL defensive end, San Francisco’s top pick of the...
