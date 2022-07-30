ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Tops SMU, 35-14

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37DSyV_0gyqM8Yk00

We’re counting the days until the 2022 season by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game was highlighted when there was 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 35, SMU 14 - Sept. 28, 1968

Quarterback Rex Kern threw for 139 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start to lead No. 11 Ohio State to a 35-14 win over SMU in the 1968 season opener.

The Mustangs, who were led by legendary head coach Hayden Fry , attempted an NCAA-record 76 passes for 437 yards. But the Buckeyes intercepted five of those passes to stall drives at the 12-, 19-, 18-, 2- and 20-yard lines.

Both of Kern’s touchdown throws went to running back Dave Brungard , who finished the game with 101 yards rushing and one score. Kern also carried the ball 18 times for 45 yards and a touchdown, which came on a one-yard sneak.

In addition to the five interceptions, including two by linebacker Mark Steir , the defense forced three fumbles. One of those fumbles came on the kickoff following Kern's run, which quickly turned a tie game into a 14-0 first-quarter lead.

“We were about as sharp as a wet doughnut in the second half,” head coach Woody Hayes told reporters. “But our first quarter was pretty good football.”

During the game, the wife of defensive end Mike Radtke gave birth to twins at nearby Riverside Methodist Hospital. He received the game ball from Hayes afterward.

“It was really a great thrill,” Radtke said. “To help me concentrate on football prior to kickoff, Coach Hayes told me that women give birth to babies every day of the year. But we will only once play this game against SMU.”

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums . We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

2025 Georgia CB Jontae Gilbert Commits To Ohio State

Three Ohio State Players On Walter Camp Award Watch List

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Stuns LSU, 36-33

C.J. Stroud Says Ohio State’s Football Team Would Beat Basketball Team

Ohio State WR Kamryn Babb On Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Upsets Michigan, 37-21

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AthlonSports.com

Jim Harbaugh Sends Blunt Message To Ohio State Football

The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is alive and well. This week, Jim Harbaugh sent a blunt message to the Ohio State football team. On Nov. 26, the Buckeyes will host the Wolverines in The Shoe for the first time since 2018. Harbaugh and his players won't be intimidated by what's expected to be a hostile environment.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rex Kern
Person
Hayden Fry
Person
Woody Hayes
Eleven Warriors

Rakim Jarrett, Graham Mertz and Other Former Ohio State Targets Recall Being Recruited by Buckeyes at Big Ten Media Days

While the primary purpose of Big Ten Media Days is to look forward to the upcoming season, it’s also an opportunity to look back at how each player got there. Before each of the players selected to represent their schools at this year’s event became stars for their current teams, they were once high school football players who had to choose where they wanted to go to school.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio

Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smu#American Football#College Football#Countdown To Kickoff 2022#Ohio State#Notre Dame
wdrb.com

WDRB honored with 16 Emmy awards at 2022 awards ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB News brought home more than a dozen Emmys at the Ohio Valley Emmy Awards on Saturday night. WDRB News was honored with Overall Excellence and News Excellence at the ceremony hosted at the Renaissance Hotel in Columbus, Ohio. “It is an honor to be recognized...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two east side shootings in Columbus Sunday morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to two separate shootings on the city’s east side in the early morning hours on Sunday. Grattan Road At approximately 1:25 a.m., Columbus police arrived at the 1500 block of Grattan Road where they found a 42-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg, according to […]
The Lantern

LGBTQ-owned local businesses in Columbus

Outside patio of lesbian bar Slammers, painted with the LGBTQ rainbow flag. Credit: Courtesy of Slammers. Columbus has proven itself as a great city for members of the LGBTQ community to visit or call home. Because of this, many of the best spots Columbus has to offer are LGBTQ-owned.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NBC4 Columbus

Where Kia and Hyundai cars are stolen in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio, (WCMH) – The last weekend of July saw dozens of stolen cars in Columbus, making for the latest in a trend targeting two specific vehicle brands. Data from the Columbus Division of Police obtained Tuesday by NBC4 showed where more than 30 attempted and successful Kia and Hyundai car thefts happened from July […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Paulist priests hold final mass at St. Thomas More Newman Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After more than six decades on Ohio State University’s campus, the St. Thomas More Newman Center is saying goodbye to its Paulist priests. The Paulists, who have led the Catholic ministry for 66 years, will hold their final mass Sunday after Columbus Bishop Earl Fernandes announced at the end of June […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

DeWine announces school safety measures

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine has tapped the next leader of school safety initiatives in Ohio. At the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Monday, DeWine announced $47 million in grants will be awarded to schools across the state to fund safety-related expenses and selected his pick for the next chief training officer of […]
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Beer Garden Patios in Columbus

When is a patio more than just a patio? When it’s a beer garden!. We asked our readers to help us out by picking their favorite patios in Columbus, and the number one spot for “Best Beer Garden” went to Gemüt Biergarten in Olde Towne East.
COLUMBUS, OH
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
595K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy