18-year-old charged with 2019 murder charged as adult for carjacking

Peanut
3d ago
Keep him locked up and maybe he will stay until he is old and gray. Then just maybe then he would have learned a lesson
3
Deadly Nashville Stabbings: Suspect accused of stabbing mother, sisters-in-law
Metro police said they have captured the suspect accused of stabbing to death two women and injuring a third in Nashville Thursday morning.
Nashville man admits to stabbing three, killing two family members
Metro Nashville Department Police officers arrested a suspect Tuesday afternoon in two deadly stabbings that happened that morning.
WSMV
Man outsmarts robber in his home, fires gun to scare him away
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for breaking into an Antioch apartment and robbing someone at gunpoint. The victim was only able to get away by grabbing his own gun and firing back. The victim, Deon Middleton, said he had just gotten home to his apartment on...
Antioch man demanded to give up ‘everything he has’ by armed robber
A man accused of breaking into an Antioch residence and pointing a pistol at the homeowner has been taken into custody.
WSMV
Suspect sought in deadly motel shooting in Southeast Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting from Monday night at a motel in Southeast Nashville. According to police, officers arrived at the Roadway Inn on Wallace Road around 9 p.m. on Monday and found 20-year-old Javion Scruggs suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the back parking lot. Dozens of shell casings littered the parking lot as detectives worked the scene.
Man already facing murder charges in Nashville arrested for attempted murder in Gallatin
Gallatin police arrested three people allegedly involved in a targeted drive-by shooting that peppered a community with bullets.
Maury County man accused of shooting at Mt. Pleasant police officer says he didn’t do it
A man accused of shooting at a Mt. Pleasant police officer on July 20 has been captured and is now behind bars.
fox17.com
Man receives life in prison, is guilty for murdering aunt in their Brentwood, TN home
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Davidson County jury found 34-year-old Joshua Terelle Gaines guilty of first degree murder Friday for killing his aunt in their Brentwood, Tennessee home back in 2018. The district attorney's office said Gaines was first convicted in 2018 in the shooting death of his aunt,...
20-year-old man shot, killed at South Nashville motel
One person is dead following a shooting in South Nashville.
43-year-old man charged with stalking teen
According to arrest documents, the man had been contacting the teen without her consent, expressing his desire for a romantic relationship with the victim.
fox17.com
Putnam County officers find man shot multiple times in someone's place, dies at hospital
PUTNAM COUNTY (WZTV) — Putman County officers find man shot multiple times in a residence Monday morning who later died at Nashville hospital. Putman County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) received a call Monday morning around 10:30 a.m. that, "a man had been shot." PCSO deputies responded to 1717 Dyer Long...
fox17.com
MNPD investigating reported homicide on Wallace Road
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a reported homicide that happened Monday. Monday around 9 p.m. a shooting was reported on the 90 block of Wallace Road. One man died from the shooting. There is no suspect in custody. This is a breaking news story. Check...
smokeybarn.com
Fugitive Still At Large After Springfield Police/TBI/FBI Raid
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A quiet neighborhood in Springfield came to life with law enforcement activity Monday evening after local authorities received information from the TBI that a wanted fugitive may be there. Residents on Golfview Lane in Springfield MAP were startled when a team of law...
Man facing vehicular homicide charges in Murfreesboro crash
A man is facing vehicular homicide charges after allegedly causing a deadly crash in Murfreesboro.
Man breaks into Dickerson Pike gas station with sledgehammer
A man faces robbery charges after police say he broke into a gas station on Dickerson Pike and stole cash and tobacco products.
‘Pray’: Neighbors lean on prayer after triple stabbing in South Nashville
According to police, John Donaldson stole his mother’s car after fatally stabbing her and injuring his sister-in-law at the Highland on Briley complex and then drove to his brother’s home on Hickorydale Drive.
WSMV
Metro Nashville Police searching for 75-year-old man with dementia
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department are searching for a man who walked away from a senior living facility on Sunday. Ron Clay, 75, left the facility on Sam Boney Drive in South Nashville. Officials say he suffers from dementia and was last seen wearing a long sleeve red flannel shirt and jeans.
Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges
Metro Police – (July 29, 2022) Thursday’s surveillance of a Kia Forte sedan involved in a drive-by shooting Monday in Cheatham Place public housing that left a man wounded led to the arrests of two fugitives from Sumner County who had guns and an assortment of drugs in the car. Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives […] The post Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Woman arrested for fatally stabbing man inside motel room
A woman was arrested for a deadly stabbing that happened Saturday morning on Murfreesboro Pike.
WSMV
3 Nashville men accused of stealing guns indicted on federal charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Nashville men were indicted Monday after investigators accused them of conspiring to steal firearms from a federal arms licensee, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin on Tuesday. According to a U.S. Justice Department media release, Tyler Cunningham, 22, Ryan Dillard, 36, and Corey Summers, 23,...
