ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

BattleTech Has Developed Into A Massive, Essential Mech War Simulator.

By Grace Simmons
HappyGamer
HappyGamer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
happygamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
HappyGamer

Pre-Order Information For Goat Simulator 3 And A Trailer With Rain From Goats

The developers acknowledged that it was an error on July 28 AM. The patch’s release date hasn’t been specified, but they’ll try to repair it as soon as possible. The chronologically dubious third-person action comedy sequel, Goat Simulator 3, will launch on consoles and PC on November 17, according to a joint announcement from Coffee Stain Publishing and Coffee Stain North on Thursday.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

Overwatch 2 Fans Were Questioned By Blizzard If They Would Spend $45 On Mythic Skins

Following this survey, users started to express severe concerns about the monetization strategy in the shooter sequel, which will not have loot boxes. How much are you ready to pay on character skins and other in-game cosmetics in Overwatch 2 if you want to distinguish from other players? Blizzard has great expectations because Overwatch 2 users have been asked to do a poll, and it appears that the target pricing for the weapons, characters and other stuff listed so far is fair.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mechs#Explosions#War#Video Game#Harebrained Schemes#Pok Mon#Gog
HappyGamer

Unrailed And Lawn Mowing Simulator Are Two New Free Games Available From The Epic Games Store

The weekly free offer on the Epic Games Store has already been changed. Lawn Mowing Simulator can be added for free to your collection up until August. As the name implies, Lawn Mowing Simulator requires you to operate a wide range of lawn mowers while producing authentic works of art on various levels. Furthermore, it invites you to start your horticulture business in the UK countryside in addition to the cutting experience.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

At EGX 2022, Sonic Frontiers Will Be Available For The First Time

Sonic Frontiers will be present and playable by the public at EGX this year! Unfortunately, the controversial entry into the legendary SEGA IP split the gaming community into two camps of lovers and haters following its initial gameplay reveal. This year’s EGX will feature Sonic Frontiers, which the general public...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
HappyGamer

Dead Space Remake Is Making Progress, With EA Motive Now In Alpha

The remake of the cult classic horror game Dead Space is being made on schedule. According to the studio EA Motive, the project reached the alpha level a few weeks ago and is currently undergoing successful testing. The developers celebrated on this particular occasion before returning to their regular tasks on July 29 morning.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

The Pathless Will Be Released For Switch And Xbox In The Upcoming Winter

This winter, Xbox and Switch gaming systems will receive Giant Squid’s legendary adventure game The Pathless from Annapurna Interactive. You play as the Hunter in an open-world action-adventure game currently accessible for PC, PlayStation, and Apple Arcade players. The Hunter’s goal is to discover a solution to remove the curse from the globe. The ancient gods who live on an island are the source of this curse. The Tall Ones are the name given to these gods.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

EA Motive Ought To Concentrate Its Efforts On Creating An Upgraded Version Of The Sequel Now That The Dead Space Remake Is So Fantastic-Looking

The EA Motive team has revealed that Dead Space Remake has entered the alpha stage of development, so things appear to be progressing well. The Dead Space remake’s makers, who have prioritized open, regular communication with fans, expressed their happiness at reaching the alpha stage in a tweet shared on Twitter. Likewise, the writers are probably excited about the advancements made thus far and have a very optimistic outlook for the future.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

HappyGamer

204
Followers
747
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Do you know all about your favorite game and want to share your experience with other gamers? Sign Up for your HappyGamer account and share your favorite game news, reviews, guides, walkthroughs and any other gaming updates!

 https://happygamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy