Dave Roberts on Craig Kimbrel: 'He's got to continue to work on some things'

Related
Yardbarker
Braves get a discouraging injury update on Ozzie Albies
Originally, the timeline looked like it could be as early as the middle of July. Now, it seems like Albies could be out a bit longer. The Braves added Ehire Adrianza, a player from the 2021 World Series run, to the roster to platoon with Orlando Arcia at second base. Hopefully, Albies can be back for the 2022 postseason push — the Braves will need him.
Yardbarker
Juan Soto: Max Scherzer & Trea Turner Trade To Dodgers ‘Was Pretty Tough’
Just two seasons after winning the World Series, the Washington Nationals made the decision to become sellers at the MLB trade deadline last year and sent superstars Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The club also traded Yan Gomes, Josh Harrison, Jon Lester, Kyle Schwarber, Daniel...
Yardbarker
The Atlanta Braves Are Reportedly Interested In Getting This Player
Feinsand: "More on the Braves’ pursuit of an outfielder: according to a source, Atlanta has Michael A. Taylor on its radar. Taylor is in the first year of a two-year, $9 million deal with the Royals." The 31-year-old is hitting .274 this season with six home runs and 28...
Report: Phillies acquire outfielder Brandon Marsh in trade with Angels
The Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in a deal that is expected to send minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels organization, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Marsh, 24, made his major league debut last July after being touted as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Yankees could create insane starting rotation with one last big splash at trade deadline
The New York Yankees made a big move on Monday, just one day before the trade deadline expired. Aside from acquiring bullpen arm Scott Effross via the Chicago Cubs, general manager Brian Cashman executed a trade for Oakland Athletics starting pitcher, Frankie Montas. Montas is a fantastic starter who will...
Yardbarker
TRADE: Braves And Nationals Make A Deal
Nationals: "We've acquired OF Trey Harris from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for INF/OF Ehire Adrianza. Harris was the winner of Atlanta’s 2019 Hank Aaron Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in Atlanta’s Minor League system." The Braves also added that former MLB All-Star Robinson Cano...
Yardbarker
Braves involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard
The Hot Stove is burning up! Juan Soto was just traded to the Padres, and the Braves made a pair of under-the-radar trades late last night by acquiring Jake Odorizzi from the Astros in exchange for Will Smith and Robbie Grossman from the Tigers. But they might not be done just yet after reports surfaced the Braves were involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard.
Report: Nationals to keep star OF Juan Soto for rest of season is asking price not met
It was reported Friday that the Nationals were going to make one final contract extension offer to the two-time All-Star. According to MLB insider Hector Gomez's report, however, if Soto didn't accept the final offer, he would be traded by the deadline. USA Today's Bob Nightengale also added Monday morning...
RELATED PEOPLE
Padres acquire four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader from Brewers in blockbuster deal
As noted by USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Brewers -- despite currently holding the top spot in the NL Central at 57-45 -- had made it known that they were willing to move the hard-throwing lefty if they received a good enough offer. Hader is 1-4 with a 4.24 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 29 saves in 37 appearances this season.
Yankees send top pitching prospect to Cubs for reliever Scott Effross
Effross fills a much-needed area for the Yankees, who are looking to best position themselves for a 28th World Series title. The Bronx Bombers are ahead of most of the competition in the American League standings, but are just two games in front of the Houston Astros. As NorthJersey.com notes,...
Yardbarker
Noah Syndergaard has funny reaction to Phillies trade: 'Well, this is awkward'
Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Joey Gallo shares awful experience in New York and desire to leave
Transitioning from the Texas Rangers to the New York Yankees has been a nonstop battle for slugger Joey Gallo. The 28-year-old had a fantastic career with Texas but has struggled considerably in the Bronx, hitting .159 this season with a 28% on-base rate, 12 homers, and 24 RBIs. At the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Two homers from Jorge Mateo drive O's past Rangers
Jorge Mateo homered twice and drove in five runs as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas. Jordan Lyles tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing just one run. Mateo, a shortstop batting in the No. 9 spot, drilled a three-run home run during Baltimore's...
Yardbarker
Mookie Betts helps Dodgers hold on against Giants
Mookie Betts drove in three runs with a single, a double and a home run and four relievers combined for four innings of shutout ball after the Los Angeles Dodgers nearly blew a six-run lead as the National League West leaders held on to defeat the Giants 9-5 on an emotional Tuesday night in San Francisco.
Yardbarker
Yankees close to getting back top lefty bullpen arm from Tommy John surgery
The New York Yankees need all the help they can get in the bullpen after losing Michael King last week to a fracture right elbow. In his place, manager Aaron Boone has deployed Ron Marinaccio and Albert Abreu to help smooth over his loss. Even relief pitcher Clarke Schmidt has received increased opportunities, but the Yankees don’t have anyone on the roster who can replicate King’s production and efficiency this season.
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners: Trader Jerry can’t be done dealing
With only hours to go before MLB’s 3 pm PDT trade deadline, the Seattle Mariners need to add more help to compete with the league’s best teams. Seattle Mariners fans, in case you missed it, the M’s made another deal on Monday. They sold Anthony Misiewicz to Kansas City. Not exactly an impact move; this team needs help to break their 21-year playoff drought.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Cardinals hesitant to include Dylan Carlson with top prospects for Juan Soto?
Teams are entering the 11th hour trying to acquire Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. It’s widely reported that there are three teams ahead of the pack, the St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. Earlier Monday, MLB insider Hector...
Yardbarker
Mike Trout Receives Good News After Meeting With Back Specialist
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout received good news regarding his back injury on Sunday after meeting with spine specialist Dr. Robert Watkins, and the caution surrounding his situation has taken a positive step forward. Trout hasn’t appeared in a game since July 12 after exiting in the sixth inning...
Yardbarker
Cardinals pitching two different trade packages to Nationals for Juan Soto
The St. Louis Cardinals have emerged as favorites to land Washington Nationals star Juan Soto ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline. St. Louis joins two NL West squads in that of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres as finalists for Soto’s services with less than 24 hours to go before the deadline.
Yardbarker
Cubs outfielder Ian Happ reacts to not getting traded
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ was surprisingly not traded before Tuesday’s MLB deadline, and he appears to be more than happy to stick around. Happ, who was named to his first All-Star team in 2022, was widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline. Shortly after Tuesday’s deadline...
