Listen: Murphy on Big Ten media days, Ohio State recruiting more

It all begins this week. Ohio State is still just over a month from kicking off the team's 2022 college football season, but the Buckeyes open fall camp on Thursday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. From there, it's working and preparing until the season-opening game on Saturday, Sept. 3 when Notre Dame comes to Ohio Stadium for what is expected to be a top-10 primetime matchup.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO