Listen: Murphy on Big Ten media days, Ohio State recruiting more

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Sneaks By Michigan State, 32-19
We’re counting the days until the 2022 season by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.
BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama
The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
Ohio State's 2022 fall camp schedule
It all begins this week. Ohio State is still just over a month from kicking off the team's 2022 college football season, but the Buckeyes open fall camp on Thursday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. From there, it's working and preparing until the season-opening game on Saturday, Sept. 3 when Notre Dame comes to Ohio Stadium for what is expected to be a top-10 primetime matchup.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State basketball unveils numbers for new additions ahead of trip to the Bahamas
Ohio State basketball is getting set for an offseason trip to the Bahamas. The trip will provide some positive practice time and live game action for the team. Ahead of that trip, the Buckeyes have revealed new jersey numbers for their freshmen, transfer additions and walk-ons. In total, Ohio State has 10 new numbers for the 2022-23 season.
Eleven Warriors
Weston Port Calls Ohio State Offer “One of the Biggest Honors” of His Life, Garrett Stover and Ian Moore Will Attend Notre Dame Game
One of the fastest-rising linebackers in the 2025 class was enamored with his Ohio State visit earlier this summer. California prospect Weston Port became Ohio State’s third offer at linebacker in the 2025 cycle when he visited Columbus on June 17. “It was really impressive,” Port told Eleven Warriors...
AthlonSports.com
Jim Harbaugh Sends Blunt Message To Ohio State Football
The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is alive and well. This week, Jim Harbaugh sent a blunt message to the Ohio State football team. On Nov. 26, the Buckeyes will host the Wolverines in The Shoe for the first time since 2018. Harbaugh and his players won't be intimidated by what's expected to be a hostile environment.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Quarterback Commitment
Ohio State added to its already star-studded 2023 recruiting class. The Buckeyes added four-star quarterback Brock Glenn on Saturday. Glenn chose OSU over the likes of Florida State, LSU, TCU, and Auburn. Glenn is the eighth-best player in his home state (Tennessee) and the No. 17 quarterback recruit in the...
One of the top 2025 basketball prospects, Trent Sisley recaps his Indiana unofficial visit today
One of the top 2025 basketball prospects in the country, Trent Sisley of Heritage Hills and the Indy Heat AAU program made an unofficial to Indiana. He talks with Peegs.com about how the visit went and his thoughts about meeting with coach Mike Woodson and his staff.
FOX Sports
Ohio State QB CJ Stroud on what he learned losing to Michigan | Big Ten Media Days | Number One Ranked Show
RJ Young spoke with Ohio State Buckeyes' QB CJ Stroud at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis. Stroud reveals the "sign from God" that helped him pick going to Ohio State, what he learned from the Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines losses, and how he is dealing with the pressure of being a Heisman favorite heading into 2022.
Late Kick: Ohio State has some 2023 recruiting issues
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate talks about red flags surrounding recruiting in Columbus.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2024 forward Caleb Williams
Indiana continued to expand its list of targets in the 2024 class this summer when it offered Caleb Williams last week. The 6-foot-7 Williams announced the offer on his Twitter page. “Extremely blessed and honored to receive an offer from Indiana University!” he wrote. Williams is from the Washington...
Youth-focused summer basketball league wrapping up season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A summer basketball league featuring some of the area’s top talent is wrapping up its season. Organizers for the Kingdom Summer League said it’s about more than just what happens on the court. The league brings together some of the best players in central Ohio, from high schools, current and former […]
LGBTQ-owned local businesses in Columbus
Outside patio of lesbian bar Slammers, painted with the LGBTQ rainbow flag. Credit: Courtesy of Slammers. Columbus has proven itself as a great city for members of the LGBTQ community to visit or call home. Because of this, many of the best spots Columbus has to offer are LGBTQ-owned.
Columbus mayor calls for gun reform after third deadly bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating yet another deadly shooting at a Columbus bar. This time on the south side. The incident happened late Monday night at the Old Landmark bar on Rumsey Road. Two men were killed and three others were injured. Officials say the five men involved got into a fight at […]
wdrb.com
WDRB honored with 16 Emmy awards at 2022 awards ceremony
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB News brought home more than a dozen Emmys at the Ohio Valley Emmy Awards on Saturday night. WDRB News was honored with Overall Excellence and News Excellence at the ceremony hosted at the Renaissance Hotel in Columbus, Ohio. “It is an honor to be recognized...
Paulist priests hold final mass at St. Thomas More Newman Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After more than six decades on Ohio State University’s campus, the St. Thomas More Newman Center is saying goodbye to its Paulist priests. The Paulists, who have led the Catholic ministry for 66 years, will hold their final mass Sunday after Columbus Bishop Earl Fernandes announced at the end of June […]
Two east side shootings in Columbus Sunday morning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to two separate shootings on the city’s east side in the early morning hours on Sunday. Grattan Road At approximately 1:25 a.m., Columbus police arrived at the 1500 block of Grattan Road where they found a 42-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg, according to […]
Where Kia and Hyundai cars are stolen in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio, (WCMH) – The last weekend of July saw dozens of stolen cars in Columbus, making for the latest in a trend targeting two specific vehicle brands. Data from the Columbus Division of Police obtained Tuesday by NBC4 showed where more than 30 attempted and successful Kia and Hyundai car thefts happened from July […]
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Beer Garden Patios in Columbus
When is a patio more than just a patio? When it’s a beer garden!. We asked our readers to help us out by picking their favorite patios in Columbus, and the number one spot for “Best Beer Garden” went to Gemüt Biergarten in Olde Towne East.
Fire breaks out at former Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire was reported at the address of an elementary school in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon. An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera along I-70 picked up a plume of smoke from the school starting around 6:55 p.m. The Columbus Division of Fire chief confirmed a fire started around 6:30 p.m. […]
