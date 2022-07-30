ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Listen: Murphy on Big Ten media days, Ohio State recruiting more

By Patrick Murphy
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama

The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Ohio State's 2022 fall camp schedule

It all begins this week. Ohio State is still just over a month from kicking off the team's 2022 college football season, but the Buckeyes open fall camp on Thursday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. From there, it's working and preparing until the season-opening game on Saturday, Sept. 3 when Notre Dame comes to Ohio Stadium for what is expected to be a top-10 primetime matchup.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State basketball unveils numbers for new additions ahead of trip to the Bahamas

Ohio State basketball is getting set for an offseason trip to the Bahamas. The trip will provide some positive practice time and live game action for the team. Ahead of that trip, the Buckeyes have revealed new jersey numbers for their freshmen, transfer additions and walk-ons. In total, Ohio State has 10 new numbers for the 2022-23 season.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Columbus, IN
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Indianapolis, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
City
Florida, OH
Local
Indiana College Sports
AthlonSports.com

Jim Harbaugh Sends Blunt Message To Ohio State Football

The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is alive and well. This week, Jim Harbaugh sent a blunt message to the Ohio State football team. On Nov. 26, the Buckeyes will host the Wolverines in The Shoe for the first time since 2018. Harbaugh and his players won't be intimidated by what's expected to be a hostile environment.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Recruiting#Media Day#Buckeye State#American Football#College Football#Notre Dame#Beers N
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2024 forward Caleb Williams

Indiana continued to expand its list of targets in the 2024 class this summer when it offered Caleb Williams last week. The 6-foot-7 Williams announced the offer on his Twitter page. “Extremely blessed and honored to receive an offer from Indiana University!” he wrote. Williams is from the Washington...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
NBC4 Columbus

Youth-focused summer basketball league wrapping up season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A summer basketball league featuring some of the area’s top talent is wrapping up its season. Organizers for the Kingdom Summer League said it’s about more than just what happens on the court. The league brings together some of the best players in central Ohio, from high schools, current and former […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
The Lantern

LGBTQ-owned local businesses in Columbus

Outside patio of lesbian bar Slammers, painted with the LGBTQ rainbow flag. Credit: Courtesy of Slammers. Columbus has proven itself as a great city for members of the LGBTQ community to visit or call home. Because of this, many of the best spots Columbus has to offer are LGBTQ-owned.
COLUMBUS, OH
wdrb.com

WDRB honored with 16 Emmy awards at 2022 awards ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB News brought home more than a dozen Emmys at the Ohio Valley Emmy Awards on Saturday night. WDRB News was honored with Overall Excellence and News Excellence at the ceremony hosted at the Renaissance Hotel in Columbus, Ohio. “It is an honor to be recognized...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Paulist priests hold final mass at St. Thomas More Newman Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After more than six decades on Ohio State University’s campus, the St. Thomas More Newman Center is saying goodbye to its Paulist priests. The Paulists, who have led the Catholic ministry for 66 years, will hold their final mass Sunday after Columbus Bishop Earl Fernandes announced at the end of June […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two east side shootings in Columbus Sunday morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to two separate shootings on the city’s east side in the early morning hours on Sunday. Grattan Road At approximately 1:25 a.m., Columbus police arrived at the 1500 block of Grattan Road where they found a 42-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg, according to […]
NBC4 Columbus

Where Kia and Hyundai cars are stolen in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio, (WCMH) – The last weekend of July saw dozens of stolen cars in Columbus, making for the latest in a trend targeting two specific vehicle brands. Data from the Columbus Division of Police obtained Tuesday by NBC4 showed where more than 30 attempted and successful Kia and Hyundai car thefts happened from July […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Beer Garden Patios in Columbus

When is a patio more than just a patio? When it’s a beer garden!. We asked our readers to help us out by picking their favorite patios in Columbus, and the number one spot for “Best Beer Garden” went to Gemüt Biergarten in Olde Towne East.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fire breaks out at former Columbus elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire was reported at the address of an elementary school in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon. An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera along I-70 picked up a plume of smoke from the school starting around 6:55 p.m. The Columbus Division of Fire chief confirmed a fire started around 6:30 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

43K+
Followers
356K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy