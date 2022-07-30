Swans treated after oil spill in Leamington Spa river

www.bbc.com
Related
BBC
Nine Ladies Stone Circle site damaged by cooking fire
Extensive damage was caused to the area around a Bronze Age stone circle after an open fire was used to cook food in the middle of the recent heatwave. The fire damaged about 200 square metres of moorland at the Nine Ladies Stone Circle site in Derbyshire. Police said the...
BBC
'Human Swan' in first expedition since fatal air crash
Conservationist Sacha Dench says her cameraman will be with her "in spirit" on her first expedition since his death in an air crash. Dan Burton, 54, died when their paramotors collided over the north west Highlands in September last year. Ms Dench, dubbed the Human Swan for a previous expedition...
BBC
Date set for Cameron House fire fatal accident inquiry
A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into a hotel blaze that killed two guests will get under way later this month, a court has heard. Simon Midgley, 32, and his partner Richard Dyson, 38, died in a fire at Cameron House Hotel, on Loch Lomond, in December 2017. Hotel operator Cameron...
BBC
Snorkeler suffers 'suspected shark bite'
A snorkeler has suffered a leg injury after reportedly being bitten by a blue shark off the coast of Cornwall. The incident is believed to have happened during an organised trip at lunchtime on Thursday 28 July. A Maritime Coastguard Agency spokesperson said a coastguard team went to Penzance Harbour...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
BBC
Owami Davies: Murder arrests over missing student nurse
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives searching for a student nurse who vanished nearly a month ago in south London. Owami Davies, 24, left her family home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen in West Croydon on 7 July. Her relatives have not heard...
BBC
Wood Green shooting: Eight arrested after man killed in street
Eight people have been arrested over the killing of a man who was shot dead on a north London street. Camilo Palacio, 23, was attacked on High Road in Wood Green on 24 July at about 21:30 BST - the second fatal shooting in the area within 24 hours. He...
BBC
Jesse Richards: Plea for 'closure' 13 years after murder
Police have renewed their appeal for information on the 13th anniversary of a man's murder. Jesse Richards, 40, is thought to have been killed over a drugs debt in Evesham, Worcestershire, in 2009. Despite five men being jailed over his death in 2012 and a £10,000 reward for information about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Lilia Valutyte: Man charged with murdering girl, 9
A man has been charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in a town centre. Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday. She had reportedly been playing hula hoop with her younger sister in the street before...
BBC
Missing Madison Wright: Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a 30-year-old woman who disappeared 10 days ago. Madison Wright, from Basildon, in Essex, was last seen on 22 July. A body was discovered at Wat Tyler Country Park on Saturday. Formal identification has yet to take place but police said Ms Wright's family had been informed .
BBC
Bedale: Tributes paid to teenagers killed in collision
Tributes have been paid to two teenagers who died in a collision in North Yorkshire on Friday. An Alfa Romeo carrying a total of four males crashed on the B6268 Masham Road, near Thornton Watlass, Bedale, at about 23:00 BST, North Yorkshire Police said. Wensleydale RUFC said two of the...
BBC
Angus gamekeeper who kept trophy photos of fighting dogs jailed
A gamekeeper who kept trophy photos of dogs he used to fight and bait wild animals has been jailed for eight months. Rhys Davies tried to treat serious injuries the animals had sustained by himself to avoid being caught. Davies, 28, worked at Turnabrae House on Millden Estate in Angus...
BBC
Balham man killed in frenzied knife attack, court told
A 22-year-old has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of murdering a man in a "frenzied" attack in south-west London. Errol McKay, 49, who had health and mobility issues, died at his home in Balham in the early hours of 27 July, after suffering 22 stab wounds to the head and neck.
BBC
Cliffe Woods: Developer may ban residents from keeping cats
Residents on a new housing estate could be banned from keeping cats as pets. Wildlife groups are concerned that the proposed site off Cliffe Woods, near Rochester, Kent, is close to an important habitat for nightingales. The birds nest close to ground level, making them vulnerable to predators, campaigners say.
BBC
Bolton special constable grabbed boy, 7, by the neck after water fight row
A special constable who grabbed a seven-year-old boy around the neck after being accidentally sprayed during a children's water fight in the street has been ordered to pay compensation. Andrew Parkinson said he acted in "self-defence" against a "deliberate headbutt" during the May 2021 incident but was convicted of assault...
BBC
Mark Buddle: Australian motorcycle gang boss extradited from Turkey
The boss of one of Australia's biggest motorcycle gangs has been extradited from Turkey to face criminal charges in his home country. Mark Buddle - head of the Comancheros and sometimes described as Australia's most wanted man - was taken into custody at Darwin Airport on Wednesday. He will face...
BBC
Claire Holland: Man re-arrested on suspicion of murder
A man has been re-arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman 10 years ago amid a forensic search of a pub. Claire Holland, 32, from the Lawrence Weston area of Bristol, went missing in June 2012 after leaving a pub in the city centre. Avon and Somerset Police...
BBC
Lake District car stopping ban to prevent roads being blocked
Drivers will no longer be able to stop, park, or even unload on some roads in the heart of the Lake District. Cumbria County Council has introduced the temporary restrictions in response to "severe congestion and inconsiderate parking". The areas affected include Dungeon Ghyll at the head of Great Langdale,...
BBC
Treason Act charge after Windsor Castle crossbow incident
A man allegedly found with a crossbow in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day has been charged under the Treason Act. Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, has also been charged with threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon. Mr Chail, from Southampton, is in custody and will...
Comments / 0