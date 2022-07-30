Suspected DUI driver crashes into Tulare police car
A suspected DUI driver is in custody after he crashed into a Tulare police patrol car. Investigators say 20-year-old Jesus Miguel Meza Rosas was driving down San Joaquin Avenue in Tulare just after 7 Friday morning when he ran a stop sign, crashing into the officer. Investigators say the officer and a passenger in Rosas' car were injured in the crash. Both were taken to the hospital. Rosas refused a sobriety test. He was arrested and booked in the Tulare County jail for felony DUI.
